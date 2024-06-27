We’re so Julia: Every Single “Brat Green” Beauty Item You Need This Summer
I know what you're thinking: Great, another pop culture-bred beauty aesthetic to decipher. I understand the whiplash (I say this as someone who has a career in beauty—the trend cycle can be overwhelming!), but there are some cultural moments so big that we simply must acknowledge their ability to bleed into every facet of our lives. Take Barbie, for example. How many hot pink glam moments did we encounter once the blockbuster hit the box office? And let's not forget the chokehold Challengers had on the fashion and beauty zeitgeist—from slick, braided ponytails to pleated mini skirts, it seems everyone was in their tenniscore era.
Charli XCX's Brat follows a similar beat, instantly capturing the masses with 15.4 million Spotify streams on its first day of release, but it's more than an album—it's a way of life. It's late nights and impromptu plans. It's overcoming bad blood and owning your confidence, perhaps clad in a slinky white tank. A far cry from the polished clean girl aesthetic, "brat" is all about feeling carefree. Incorporate some slime green into your get-up (just like Lizzo here), and you'll really scream, "brat girl summer."
“I wanted to go with an offensive, off-trend shade of green to trigger the idea of something being wrong,” Charli told Vogue earlier this month. That said, there's something about the combination of smudged makeup, a party top, and a neon green accent (nails, liner, sunglasses) that just feels right. Keep scrolling to match the color story and channel your inner brat as the pop icon intended.
My eye immediately landed upon the lime green shimmery shade (named In The Moment), but this entire palette is just so pretty. The case itself is also very brat, don't you think?
For more subtle brats, this twinkling liquid shadow is divine. The green-gold hue has earned me many compliments—it's a universal shade I often wear year-round.
Dolce & Gabbana waterproof, slime green liquid liner. Need I say more?
I'm calling it: Jelly brat green nails is this summer's It girl shade. This Essie polish has the perfect Skittle-like finish.
Glossier's Skywash is so versatile. Just one swipe delivers a sheer wash of color, but you can build the intensity however you please. It dries down quickly, so you don't have to worry about any transfer.
For a green shadow with more impact, you can't go wrong with About-Face. The payoff is more intense—think bright green as opposed to creamy and sheer. The doe foot applicator is A+ for graphic liner looks, too.
For those who prefer to go all out, this wash out hair color has you covered. Just brush it through your locks with the built-in comb, and you'll wind up with vibrant green streaks for at least a couple hours.
If you're craving an opaque brat green nail moment, OPI's Summer Monday-Fridays never misses the mark.
Makeup artists frequently gush about this liner. It has a gel-cream texture that allows for the perfect smudging effect, yet it doesn't move once it dries down. It's perfect for a more lived-in liner look, like you just went out dancing and forgot to remove your
It also comes in this lime green shade, if you'd rather commit to the bit.
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. She has a penchant for trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative skincare launches to celebrity profiles, and her work has appeared in mindbodygreen, Coveteur, and more. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and she's been there ever since. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves exploring vintage boutiques, reading mystery books (bonus points for an unexpected twist), and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.
-
A French It Girl Just Told Me Her Secret to Minimal Summer Makeup (Nope, Not a Red Lip)
I'm sold.
By Jamie Schneider
-
Pro Race Car Driver Samantha Tan Talks Beauty Tips, Championship Titles, and Self-Confidence
She's living life in the fast lane.
By Maya Thomas
-
Charlotte Tilbury Just Re-Created Drew Barrymore's Y2K Charlie's Angels Makeup Look
The nostalgia is real.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
This Viral Pink Brightening Powder Sold Out Almost Immediately—Now It's Back in Stock
I highly suggest snagging it while you still can.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
I'm Switching to All-Natural Beauty Products This Summer—Here's My Complete List
Only the best.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
Hot Tip: These Clean Mascaras Trick People Into Thinking I Got a Lash Lift
I'm sold.
By Jamie Schneider
-
Hailey Bieber Says It's a "Peachy Girl" Summer—Shop Her 7 Fave Makeup Products
"This is the vibe I'm going for all summer long."
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
There Are Hundreds of MDW Beauty Sales Happening, But We're Only Shopping These 23
The best of the best.
By Kaitlyn McLintock