We’re so Julia: Every Single “Brat Green” Beauty Item You Need This Summer

I know what you're thinking: Great, another pop culture-bred beauty aesthetic to decipher. I understand the whiplash (I say this as someone who has a career in beauty—the trend cycle can be overwhelming!), but there are some cultural moments so big that we simply must acknowledge their ability to bleed into every facet of our lives. Take Barbie, for example. How many hot pink glam moments did we encounter once the blockbuster hit the box office? And let's not forget the chokehold Challengers had on the fashion and beauty zeitgeist—from slick, braided ponytails to pleated mini skirts, it seems everyone was in their tenniscore era.

Charli XCX's Brat follows a similar beat, instantly capturing the masses with 15.4 million Spotify streams on its first day of release, but it's more than an album—it's a way of life. It's late nights and impromptu plans. It's overcoming bad blood and owning your confidence, perhaps clad in a slinky white tank. A far cry from the polished clean girl aesthetic, "brat" is all about feeling carefree. Incorporate some slime green into your get-up (just like Lizzo here ), and you'll really scream, "brat girl summer."

“I wanted to go with an offensive, off-trend shade of green to trigger the idea of something being wrong,” Charli told Vogue earlier this month. That said, there's something about the combination of smudged makeup, a party top , and a neon green accent (nails, liner, sunglasses) that just feels right. Keep scrolling to match the color story and channel your inner brat as the pop icon intended.

Polite Society Forget Social Media, I'm Dope in Real Life Polite Principles Eyeshadow Palette $39 SHOP NOW My eye immediately landed upon the lime green shimmery shade (named In The Moment), but this entire palette is just so pretty. The case itself is also very brat, don't you think?

violettefr-store Yeux Paint $31 SHOP NOW For more subtle brats, this twinkling liquid shadow is divine. The green-gold hue has earned me many compliments—it's a universal shade I often wear year-round.

Dolce&Gabbanna That's My Line! Eyeliner $29 SHOP NOW Dolce & Gabbana waterproof, slime green liquid liner. Need I say more?

Essie Nail Art Studio Jelly Gloss Nail Polish in Cactus Jelly $13 SHOP NOW I'm calling it: Jelly brat green nails is this summer's It girl shade. This Essie polish has the perfect Skittle-like finish.

Glossier Skywash Liquid-To-Powder Sheer Matte Eyeshadow Tint $18 SHOP NOW Glossier's Skywash is so versatile. Just one swipe delivers a sheer wash of color, but you can build the intensity however you please. It dries down quickly, so you don't have to worry about any transfer.

About-Face Matte Fluid Eye Paint $16 SHOP NOW For a green shadow with more impact, you can't go wrong with About-Face. The payoff is more intense—think bright green as opposed to creamy and sheer. The doe foot applicator is A+ for graphic liner looks, too.

Hally Shade Stix Temporary Wash Out Hair Color $10 SHOP NOW For those who prefer to go all out, this wash out hair color has you covered. Just brush it through your locks with the built-in comb, and you'll wind up with vibrant green streaks for at least a couple hours.

OPI Opi Nail Lacquer in Summer​ Monday-Fridays $12 SHOP NOW If you're craving an opaque brat green nail moment, OPI's Summer​ Monday-Fridays never misses the mark.

Haus Labs Optic Intensity Eco Waterproof Gel Eyeliner Pencil in Black Onyx $22 SHOP NOW Makeup artists frequently gush about this liner. It has a gel-cream texture that allows for the perfect smudging effect, yet it doesn't move once it dries down. It's perfect for a more lived-in liner look, like you just went out dancing and forgot to remove your