17 Elegant Halloween Nail Art Ideas to Try This Spooky Season

Spooky season is upon us, and if you've landed here, you may be in need of some Halloween nail ideas for 2026. You see, Halloween nail art is often a little garish for my liking. I love leaning into a seasonal nail trend or nail art moment as much as the next person, but if you're booking in for Halloween nails, you might want a manicure that won't look too out of place come 1 November. Thankfully, there are tonnes of chic ways to approach Halloween manicures without going too on the nose.
I've been scrolling through the feeds of celebrity nail artists to get some Halloween manicure inspo for 2026, and it has given me so much inspiration for my next set. If you want a hint of Halloween nail art, then perhaps try some spider micro nail art on one or two nails. If that's still too OTT, then a dark burgundy manicure is a timeless nail colour that reads Halloween but will take you seamlessly into November.
Ready for some Halloween manicure ideas? Scroll on for the chicest shades and spooky yet chic nail art to take you into Halloween and beyond.
Halloween Nail Ideas 2026
1. Spiders
I love these delicate spiders scattered across a few accent nails.
With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.
Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.