17 Elegant Halloween Nail Art Ideas to Try This Spooky Season

From chic nail art to blood-red nails, these are the Halloween nail ideas to try.

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A collage with three Halloween manicures, including spooky eye nail art, red cat eye nails and a dark purple manicure
(Image credit: @iramshelton, @nailartbyqueenie, @paintedbyjools)

Spooky season is upon us, and if you've landed here, you may be in need of some Halloween nail ideas for 2026. You see, Halloween nail art is often a little garish for my liking. I love leaning into a seasonal nail trend or nail art moment as much as the next person, but if you're booking in for Halloween nails, you might want a manicure that won't look too out of place come 1 November. Thankfully, there are tonnes of chic ways to approach Halloween manicures without going too on the nose.

I've been scrolling through the feeds of celebrity nail artists to get some Halloween manicure inspo for 2026, and it has given me so much inspiration for my next set. If you want a hint of Halloween nail art, then perhaps try some spider micro nail art on one or two nails. If that's still too OTT, then a dark burgundy manicure is a timeless nail colour that reads Halloween but will take you seamlessly into November.

Ready for some Halloween manicure ideas? Scroll on for the chicest shades and spooky yet chic nail art to take you into Halloween and beyond.

Halloween Nail Ideas 2026

Kendall Jenner as a witch for Halloween

(Image credit: @kendalljenner)

1. Spiders

Spider nail art by @imarninails

(Image credit: @IMARNINAILS)

I love these delicate spiders scattered across a few accent nails.

2. Blood Red

A dark black-red manicure

(Image credit: @matejanova)

If you want a Halloween manicure that won't look out of place on 1 November, then a dark red manicure is a great choice.

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3. Beetlejuice

Black and white vertical stripes nail art on long nails

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

These stripy Beetlejuice-coded nails give a nod to Halloween without being too on the nose.

4. Spooky Eyes

Sheer shimmery nails with cartoon eye nail art

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

These little spooky eyes are so cute for nail art and surprisingly easy to do. Paired with a shimmer nail polish base, they're a cute Halloween manicure idea.

5. Burgundy French

Dark red French manicure with a reverse French at the base of the nails

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

A dark French manicure in a vampy red is both chic and seasonal.

6. Dragon Scales

Layered sequin nail art with a holographic effect that resembles dragon scales

(Image credit: @betinagoldstein)

If you want something more intricate, then this dragon scale mani would be a fun choice to take to the salon this year.

7. Slime Green

Bright green nail polish on short nails

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

A bright neon green manicure is perfect for Halloween if you want something bright and fun.

8. Black Cat Energy

A black manicure on short nails

(Image credit: @matejanova)

A dark manicure is always a winner, and a glossy black will give your hands an elegant finish if you don't want the fuss of nail art.

9. Crystal Ball Chrome

Holographic purple and green chrome nails

(Image credit: @nailsbymh)

I see crystal ball-inspired nails on the cards for Halloween 2026, and I'm not mad about it. This chrome manicure is particularly mesmerising.

10. Vampire Velvet

long red nails with cat eye finish

(Image credit: @)

Bring a classic red manicure into spooky season with a long almond nail shape and a cat-eye finish for a velvety vampire manicure.

11. 3D Eyes

realistic eye nail art on thumbnail

(Image credit: @betinagoldstein)

If you have a skilled nail tech on speed-dial, then take this as your sign to go for some spooky 3D nail art.

12. Witchy Purple

Short nails painted with a deep purple nail colour

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

Another Halloween manicure colour that won't look out of place come November is a deep, witchy purple.

13. Blood Nail Art

halloween blood nail art

(Image credit: @BETINA_GOLDSTEIN)

A few blood droplets on bare nails is a fun way to dip a toe into some Halloween nail art.

14. Practical Magic

black nails with silver moon nail art

(Image credit: @nailsbyzola)

Both celestial and spooky, this moon-inspired manicure has me under a spell.

15. Pumpkin Ombré

Orange ombr&amp;eacute; nails

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

Trade in your usual ombré nails for a pumpkin-coded hue.

16. Micro Halloween Nail Art

short nails with micro halloween nail art of a ghost, pumpkin, witch and black cat

(Image credit: @betina_goldstein)

I'm obsessed with this micro Halloween nail art, which is perfect for short nails too.

17. Serpent Nail Art

A 3D snake design manicure

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

How stunning is this serpent nail art? It's a Halloween-coded work of art.

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Eleanor Vousden
Eleanor Vousden
Beauty Editor, Who What Wear UK

Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections.

With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.

Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.