A new season has arrived, and with it, I'm currently saving so much autumn nail trend inspo from my feeds at the moment. Come autumn, I'm usually drawn to those deep burgundy nail shades and chocolatey browns, but right now, nothing appeals to me more than an autumn French tipmanicure.
You see, French tips not only look effortlessly cool, but they're also a great way to dip a toe (or fingernail) into a trend that you might not necessarily want all over your nails. A French manicure is nail art for the minimalists, allowing you to embrace nail trends without them feeling too much.
Ahead, I'm sharing the autumn French manicures I've saved that I'm desperate to try next—and I know you will too.
1. Chocolate French
Brown nails continue to be a huge autumn nail colour trend this year, and it looks particularly delicious painted in a glossy chocolate French tip. It's neutral enough to work day-to-day, but feels suitably autumnal to take your standard French manicure into the new season. It looks chic whatever your nail shape or length, too.
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Nail Polish in Clove
Essie
Gel Couture Nail Polish in All Checked Out
2. Wild French
Animal print nails have been trending in recent months, and they're not going anywhere for autumn. If an all-over leopard or zebra feels like too much, then focusing it just on the tips of your nails makes it a more minimal way to dip a toe into the trend. Whether you go for leopard, tiger or zebra, it's time to embrace your wild side.
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3. Double French
Double French tips have been cropping up all over my feeds this month, and it's such a fun way to switch up your standard French manicure. There are endless colour combinations to try. Brown and blue would make for a cool autumn French manicure, but I also love this pink and red combo. Opt for a fine-tipped nail art brush or a French manicure nail stamper to achieve those perfectly crisp lines.
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4. Olive French
I'm completely obsessed with these olive French tips, which I've screenshotted to replicate for my next manicure. The muted green feels perfect for autumn and is a great shade to go for if you want a colourful French tip. Pair with a milky pink base and a glossy top coat, and you're good to go.
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Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Ballerina
5. Soft French
The soft French isn't dying down yet, and it's the perfect minimalistic manicure to try if you love a "your nails, but better" look. Choose a sheer pink for the base and a milky, off-white hue to brighten the tips whilst remaining totally natural-looking.
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6. Micro French
Micro French manis are another great one to try if you prefer a more subtle look as opposed to a chunkier French tip. Opt for classic white in a crisp, fine line, or go for a hint of colour to match your mood for the season. This is another trend that looks particularly cool on short nails, too.
Shop the Trend:
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