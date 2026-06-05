I'm on a Nail Health Journey—These Are the Products That Make My Bare Nails Look Neat and Chic

Whether you're in between manicures or going au natural, these are the best ways to embrace bare nails.

Eleanor Vousden's avatar
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A collage of bare nail ideas
(Image credit: @matejanova, @buffcs, @raelondonnails)
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Right now, there's a lot of discourse around nails—specifically bare nails. My FYP is filled with videos saying how bare nails are the next "status symbol", and I've never been asked by more people for gel nail alternatives. Personally, I believe that manicures will never go away, and wearing gel nails or having nail art is one of the most fun forms of self-expression in beauty.

However, with these things aside, there's a whole range of reasons you might want to go for a bare nail look. Perhaps your occupation means that nail polish is a no-no, or, if you're in between your beloved salon appointments, perhaps you want your nails to look neat and polished whilst you wait for your next manicure.

A sheer pink manicure by @buffcs

(Image credit: @buffcs)

Right now, I'm on a nail health journey. And whilst I love a manicure and experimenting with different nail colours and nail polishes, I can fully understand that it can sometimes feel like a lot of upkeep to maintain. So over the past few weeks, I've been deploying my nail serums and nail strengtheners, and have been embracing bare nails for the most part. However, bare nails don't have to be boring, and there are so many ways to enhance them, whether with a tinted nail polish or kits to enhance the natural shine of your nails. So, if you're in need of some bare nail ideas, scroll on below for some of my favourite bare nail looks and products to get the look at home.

Bare Nail Ideas

1. Japanese Manicure

A japanese manicure by @matejanova

(Image credit: @matejanova)

2. Naked French

A natural french manicure by @raelondonnails

(Image credit: @raelondonnails)

3. BB Cream Nails

Grace Lindsay holding a bottle of Manucurist Active Smooth nail polish

(Image credit: @gracelindsay__ for Who What Wear UK)

4. Sheer Pink Nails

a manicure by @paintedbyjools using Essie to the rescue

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

5. Pink Tint

@matejanova with manucurist active glow nail polish

(Image credit: @matejanova)

6. Ballerina Nails

A manicure by @raelondonnails using Chanel Ballerina nail polish

(Image credit: @raelondonnails)

7. Sheer Chrome

A manicure by @raelondonnails with a sheer chrome powder

(Image credit: @raelondonnails)