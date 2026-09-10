I Could Write a Book on Fall Nail Trends—These Are the 2026 Looks I'm Most Excited For

My all-time favorite manicure season is here! Nothing against spring pastels or vibrant, summer vacation-ready polishes, but a moody, fall mani just does something to my psyche. I can't help but feel cooler with a rich coat of espresso, navy, or olive on my nails. A deeper shade also elevates my outfits to the nth degree—even more so if I opt for a chic, artful design—so I've been collecting inspo for months in preparation for the first kiss of brisk fall air. It may be 81°F as I type this sentence, but hey, it's officially September, baby!
Below, find the seven trends I personally can't wait to wear this season. Oh, and because I'm genuinely obsessed with gathering as many fashion-forward, non-basic nail ideas as possible, I asked two celebrity manicurists to weigh in on their predictions. Keep scrolling for the ultimate fall nail field guide.
The 7 Most Stylish Fall Nail Trends of 2026
Muted Metallics
According to celebrity manicurist Stephanie Stone, understated metallic shades (think soft pewter, rose gold, brown chrome, etc.) will dominate the fall 2026 season. "We still have our deep hues in rotation, but the fresh, glitzy formulas help keep the look both modern and timeless," she shares. To hop on the trend, either opt for a burnished polish (like Essie's Gel Couture Liquid Diamonds collection) or simply add a chrome topper to any rich shade you please. I'm personally partial to this smoky brown moment above from celebrity manicurist Iram Shelton, who simply used OPI's Hot Toddy Naughty
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Essie
Marquise Please
OPI
Hot Toddy Naughty
Elevated Earth Tones
As the leaves turn, it only feels natural to coat your tips in shades of gold, amber, and brown. Why not lean into the fall classics? "We have our fall favorites for a reason," Stone says. "They help us get into the spirit of the seasonal change." Still, if you're hoping to spice things up a bit, feel free to alternate colors like the photo above. An ombré moment never fails to turn heads.
Chanel
Particulière
LONDONTOWN
Bee's Knees
Almost-Black Blues
"I loved seeing all of the dark plums and reds trickle in a little earlier this year during high summer," shares celebrity manicurist Holly Falcone, co-founder of Celisse Nails. I concur—there's just something so cool about an off-season, "Summerween" manicure. (Hailey Bieber and Charli XCX would also agree.) "I think that dark trend will stay but evolve into almost-black blues, browns, and, of course, black," Falcone continues. For those with an aversion to jet-black manicures (they're polarizing, I get it), I suggest going the deep, midnight navy route.
Dior
Pied-de-Poule
Olive & June
E+M
Fantasy Pearl
When it comes to more underrated fall shades, Falcone is quick to call out "fantasy pearls." You might associate them more with summer months—as these shades do have a seashell-like iridescence—but more neutral players like white and pink look chic year-round. "Bunny as one coat is a great intro to a pearly finish," Falcone offers. That said, dreamy blues and purples also totally earn their place in a fall manicure lineup.
Celisse
Bunny
LONDONTOWN
Opal
Almost-There French
When it comes to trending designs, "I love an almost-there, soft French," Falcone shares. Also called a "cloudy" French, this look features a hazy veil over a classic French manicure—like a sheer garment for your nails. To nail that foggy effect, paint your French tips as usual, then once everything dries, add another light coat of your base polish to create a translucent layer. So easy, so chic.
Essie
Ballet French Manicure Set
Jin Soon
Pixie Nail Polish
Micro Details
Mini nail art is also a smart way to switch things up without taking attention away from your base color. "Tiny stars and dots forever," Falcone says of her favorite fall designs, though I'd also add micro hearts to that list—especially in an earthy green over a clean, sheer base.
ULTA Beauty Collection
Galactic Garden Nail Stickers
LONDONTOWN
Dot & Detail Nail Art Tool
Just Buffed
Clean, naked nails are forever on-trend, so take this as a sign to focus on maintenance. "I truly think the ‘underrated’ nail product right now is cuticle oil—not a color," Stone declares. "When fall rolls around and the weather starts changing, we often notice our skin drier and our nails more brittle. It’s completely normal and a great time to start a year-round cuticle care routine if you haven’t already." Grab a roll-on or brush-on formula and apply it three times per day (like breakfast, lunch, and dinner for your nails, a manicurist once told me!). If you can't fathom forgoing polish entirely, layer on a strengthening base coat for a noticeable shine. "Our new base coat, The Set Up, is a quick way to achieve that satin, just-buffed look," shares Falcone.
Celisse
The Set Up
Essie
On a Roll Cuticle Oil
Why Trust Who What Wear
At Who What Wear, trend reporting is our bread and butter. Our editors have a knack for spotting the latest in-demand beauty looks—often before they hit the mainstream—while also working closely with trusted experts, like renowned manicurists, celebrity makeup artists, and other leading industry insiders for their personal takes. Together, this ensures every trend report is well-researched, inclusive, and relevant to you.
In addition, we focus on products that deliver, whether they're affordable favorites or luxury investments. Our curated selection is based on tangible results, ingredient know-how, and what we'd truly recommend to our closest friends and family members.
Jamie (Schneider) Chevron is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. She specializes in trend forecasting, having tested countless beauty products and treatments to inform her discerning recommendations. With over eight years in the industry, she covers everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to robust celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more.