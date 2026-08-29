I can't quite believe it, but I'm actually wearing a jumper today as I sit at my desk and write this article. It was even raining this morning on my way into work, which means I'm certainly feeling all of the autumnal vibes. It makes total sense then that I'm here to talk about this autumn's biggest nail trends.
The change in seasons often means a change in trending nail colours and nail art, with expert nail artists gravitating towards deeper hues such as burgundy and navy blue. That said, every year I feel like there's a bunch of new autumn nail trends to sink our teeth into, and 2026 is no different.
After reaching out to Metta Francis, London-based manicurist and founder of Nails by Mets, I got the full lowdown on the upcoming season's biggest looks, and there are plenty of new manicures to try. If you don't want to stray too far from the usual autumn shades, there are lots of fun nail polish colours for you to play with, but if you prefer something soft and natural-looking, you are still spoilt for choice. Although I could share so many different looks with you, thanks to the help of Francis, I've rounded it down to the six biggest looks to know about this season. Just keep scrolling...
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6 of the Biggest Autumn Nail Trends 2026
1. Midnight Blue
First up, this dreamy midnight blue nail polish colour. "Almost black but not quite, midnight blue looks and feels luxurious and chic," explains Francis. "An easy-to-wear autumn shade, don’t be afraid to have some fun with this mysterious hue". Francis suggests trying midnight blue French tips on longer nails, or even a midnight blue half-moon design for those of you with shorter nails.
Get the Look:
Sally Hansen
Insta-Dri Nail Polish Midnight Drive
I'll be wearing this trending hue all autumn.
H&M
Nail Polish Midnight Sky
For just £4, this shade is so chic.
2. Gilded Gold
Metallics are big news this season, especially when it comes to gold manicures. Francis tells me that everything from full-coverage gold nails to gilded gold tips and accent gold nail art will be popular. "Highly pigmented gold nail polishes, chromes and foils will help to achieve this look, as seen at the Sergio Hudson A/W26 and Chanel Haute Couture A/W26 shows," she explains.
Get the Look:
CHANEL
Le Vernis 157 Phénix
Create an expensive-looking manicure at home thanks to Chanel.
Manucurist
Gold Nail Polish
If you like a bit of glitter, Manucurist has you covered.
3. Naked Nails
In contrast to the design above, if you're looking for a subtle autumn nail design, why not try the naked nail trend? As explained by Francis, this trend leans into short, naturally shaped, low-maintenance nails. "[You can use] a natural colour to enhance the natural nail but with a matte finish for a true 'barely there' look," she says. "Essie’s To The Rescue is the perfect product for this, and also helps to strengthen and revitalise damaged nails."
Get the Look:
Essie
To The Rescue UV Gel Damage Repair Nail Treatment
As recommended by Francis herself.
Nailberry
Au Naturel Oxygenated Nail Lacquer
One of my favourite natural-looking nail polish shades.
4. Pretty Plum
How stunning is this rich plum colour? "An alternative to the classic burgundy, rich, deep, jewel-toned plums are the perfect shades to welcome the colder months," says Francis. "A staple autumnal hue that will work from day to night."
Get the Look:
Manucurist
Victoria Plum Nail Polish
I think this might be my favourite nail polish colour of the entire season.
Essie
Nail Polish 45 Sole Mate
A slightly deeper hue for those of you who want to lean into the autumnal vibes.
5. Chocolate Brown Nail Art
Ok, this is a trend that I've actually spotted myself, and I have a feeling it's going to be big this autumn. Whilst chocolate brown nail polishes were all the rage this time last year, it seems that chocolate brown nail art is the way to go this season. Whether you like polka dots, floral nail art, French tips or more, there are so many ways to wear this trend.
Get the Look:
Blitsbee
Shade Split Nail Stickers By Laura Elizabeth Klein
These gel nail wraps make doing nail art at home so much easier. Plus, I love this colour combo.
Manucurist
Liner Brush
If you're using traditional nail polish, a nail art brush is key.
6. Unexpected Lilac
A rather unexpected one for the autumn months, but super chic nonetheless. "Predominantly popular in spring, lilac is having an autumnal moment," says Francis. However, for the autumn months, Francis tells me that this shade is more muted and reminiscent of cosy knits. I think I will definitely have to give this a go.
Grace Lindsay is the deputy beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's deputy beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.