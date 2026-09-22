Not Plum or Chocolate—Chic Individuals Can't Get Enough of This Surprisingly Autumn-Coded Manicure

I try not to play favorites when it comes to seasonal beauty trends, but I can't help it—a fall color story simply has my heart. From berry-stained flushes to dark, vampy manicures, I embrace moody fall energy with open arms and cannot wait for all the stunning takes the fashion set will drum up this year.
But then I saw some data that gave me pause. Apparently, pink is seeing a resurgence—not that it really ever left, of course, but the vibrant hue did see a slight decline once Barbiecore reached its zenith in 2023. Now? The pretty, romantic shade is popping up everywhere and poised to dominate this fall, from petal-pink cheeks to ethereal eye shadow looks to soft "blush" nails. Here, editorial manicurist Jin Soon Choi, founder of JinSoon (and someone I always consult for the most fashion-forward nail trends) weighs in on the latter.
What Are Pink Blush Nails?
Yes, you could theoretically coat your tips in milky pink lacquer and call it a day, but a true "blush" nail look requires some subtle tweaks. "Blush nails take a classic sheer pink and make it more interesting," Choi explains. Just like how you'd tap a creamy pigment on top of foundation for an easy flush, you'd strategically apply pink polish on top of a sheer, neutral base. Said base should still poke through the pink haze, similar to how a natural-looking blush allows your skin to breathe. "It becomes a kind of subtle nail art," Choi adds. "A regular pink polish gives you one solid color, while blooming blush has more dimension. The color looks like it’s softly blooming from the center of the nail, almost like an aura."
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On that note, let me be clear: Pink aura nails are nothing new. This look is essentially a softer version of that two-toned design, which, for the record, has been popular for years in Korea (where the majority of innovative nail trends are born!). That said, we can't ignore the recent uptick stateside, especially when you compare it to other moodier fall beauty trends on the docket this year. Read: A pop of baby pink among a sea of vampy nail looks feels like something worth commenting on.
Why Are They Trending for Fall 2026?
Again, while baby pink never truly falls out of favor, the shade isn't exactly what you think of when it comes to fall nail trends. Don't worry—you'll still see plenty of chocolate, olive, and midnight plum tips among the fashion set, but for those who strongly commit to barely there looks, blush nails provide a happy medium.
"They still give you color, but in a very fresh and youthful way without trying too hard," Choi shares. "For fall, you can also play with different blush colors, like salmon pink or orange, instead of traditional pink." I'd also add berry, cherry, and mauve to that list; essentially, you can use any blush shade you please for the stylish nail look, but don't knock a delicate petal pink for the cooler season. "There’s something unexpected about it," Choi notes, and "the super-glossy finish makes it feel fresh and modern."
How to Get the Look
First, pick your polishes: one for the base, one for the blush. (Plenty of recs ahead!) Feel free to choose any neutral shade for the former, just make sure it's sheer enough to avoid overpowering the second layer of pigment. To create the blush, Choi recommends using a polish with a jelly finish, so that the "color stays translucent and has that soft, glowing blush effect." A jelly lacquer also makes it easier to build the color in layers without making it look too heavy.
You'll also want to use a small sponge to create those seamless layers. "Start with your sheer base, then dab the blush color softly into the center of the nail in a round shape, and blend the edges so it almost disappears into the base," Choi explains. "You can also experiment with a little powder blush or eye shadow for a softer effect." That specific technique originated in Korea, where nail techs discovered the blurring effect of powder pigment particles, which softens any harsh edges and adds to the natural blush look. Last but not least, seal everything in with a shiny topcoat, as "the glow is really important for this look," Choi shares.
Shop Everything You Need for Blush Nails This Fall
JinSoon
Pixie
Says Choi, this Pixie polish makes a fabulous base. Anne Hathaway wore it while filming The Devil Wears Prada 2, so you know it's quite stylish.
JinSoon
Flirt
This fuchsia may look super bright in the bottle, but the jelly finish gives it a subtler payoff that's A+ for a soft blush look.
LONDONTOWN
Hibiscus Nail Blush
It doesn't get more suitable than a polish dubbed "Nail Blush."
Cirque Colors
Bitten Jelly
For more of a berry blush moment, this Cirque Colors number is divine.
Essie
Blush Jelly
Another aptly named polish, Blush Jelly is such a versatile pick.
Ella + Mila
Pink Sand Beach
This warmer shade of pink looks especially juicy.
JinSoon
HyperGloss
Choi's glossy topcoat never fails to deliver a mirror-like shine.
UorPoto
Makeup Brushes Set
To create the blush effect, a sponge-tip applicator like this will come in handy.
Glossier
Cloud Paint Dual-Ended Cheek Blush Brush
You could also use the spongy end of this Glossier makeup brush. No, it's not technically formulated for nails, but the silicone tip provides such a seamless blend for blush—and blush nails, I'd wager.
Jamie (Schneider) Chevron is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. She specializes in trend forecasting, having tested countless beauty products and treatments to inform her discerning recommendations. With over eight years in the industry, she covers everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to robust celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more.