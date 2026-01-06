Just before Christmas, I went to the salon in search of the perfect chocolatey brown nail colour. Those of you who know me will know I'm a huge fan of brown nail designs, especially during the winter months. Plus, I predict that brown nails will be one of the biggest nail trends of 2026. However, after trying out a few different polishes, I was struggling to find the right shade. That was until I wandered into my local Boots after my appointment and stumbled across the Essie counter.
I'm a big fan of Essie nail polishes and have tried everything from classic colours such as Ballet Slippers to statement hues such as Bubbles Only. That being said, my latest find is, without a doubt, my favourite Essie nail shade to date. Let me introduce you to the brand's chicest, richest, chocolatey hue, Essie All Checked Out.
Essie All Checked Out
The minute I saw this brown nail polish, I fell in love. It's part of Essie's Gel Couture range, which is a little more expensive than the brand's normal nail polishes, but for good reason. This polish features a Triple Shine Complex to help give the appearance of a professional gel manicure. Plus, when used with the Essie Gel Couture Gel Top Coat (£11), it lasts way longer than a standard mani.
If you asked me to describe my perfect brown nail polish, it would be this. The deep hue and high-shine finish always earns me compliments, and has my friends thinking I've spent hours in the salon. I personally like to apply two to three coats for that rich, chocolatey appearance, but you can totally tailor this to suit your preferences.
If, like me, one of your New Year's resolutions is to start doing your nails at home, I know that you will get so much use out of this polish in 2026.
Shop the Essie Nail Polish
Essie
Gel Couture Gel-Like Nail Polish All Checked Out
I recommend adding this nail polish to your collection ASAP.
Shop More Chic Brown Nail Polish Shades
OPI
Nail Lacquer You Don't Know Jacques
Another personal favourite of mine from OPI.
Manucurist
Mocha
If you want something a little deeper, Manucurist has you covered.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.