No matter what your social calendar looks like most of the year, there is likely an influx of Google alerts, Partiful notifications, texts from your parents, and group chats with friends reminding you of the heaping plans scattered between November and January. Whether it's a sparkling, champagne-fueled party in a New York City penthouse or a cozy, firelit night with your loved ones at home, there are boundless opportunities to come together and celebrate the end of yet another year. This means two things: that you better start your holiday shopping today and that you have several getting-ready windows to block off over the next few weeks. Luckily, a band of celebrity makeup artists has taken the guesswork out of your winter glam routine this year. (We have some tips for winter styling and holiday dressing if you need them too.)
Winter is one of the best times to experiment with makeup, and the pros are here to prove it. Known for his glittering looks on Ariana Grande, makeup artist Michael Anthony lavishes in the glitz of cold-weather glam. "Winter 2026 is giving us polar opposites," he starts. "There's a lot of polished, slightly old-world glamour but also deliberately unconventional, experimental beauty. [It's] a reinterpretation of classics through modern textures, unexpected color combos, and a bit of controlled imperfection." Think a glass-smudged red lip in lieu of a sharply lined pout or bleached brows and minimal makeup. Extra points for natural veins and wind-chilled redness poking through. It's about updated swaps, irreverent placement, and the kind of blushy redness that can only be earned through hours of cajoling with friends by candlelight.
In short, this season's top trends aren't about specific products or clicky names. They capture the essence of something living, breathing, and mussed from hours of conversation. Below are the apt aesthetics capturing experts' eyes this season.
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Modern Swaps
For those who prefer polished winter looks, Anthony assures us that 2026 glam mostly stays true to tradition—just with a few timely upgrades. "Like a wine-stained mouth instead of a perfectly outlined red lip, a frosted metallic eye instead of glitter," he tells me. To get ahead of the curve this season, he recommends muting the eyebrows using a tinted eyebrow gel a few shades lighter than your own or bleaching them "if you're feeling brave." His words, not mine.
Next on the docket is "velvety, blurred cashmere and brown shades on the eyelids" (use Makeup by Mario's Neutrals Palette, he says), accented with "exaggerated lash spikes" rather than your typical mascara swipe. But still, don't forget to add a coat or two of R.E.M. Beauty's Treble Maker Mascara, he chides. The makeup artist suggests finishing the look with a smudged, stained lip that blurs the top and bottom contours of your pout while keeping a pop of color at the center—specifically of the crimson or pomegranate variety. Add "icy pink blush" to the highest points of the cheekbones and bridge of the nose, et voilà.
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Wintry Whimsigoth
Call it the post-Halloween mourning period or the dark allure of a haunting holiday atmosphere, but there's something breathtaking about gothic beauty in snowy environments. It's in this spirit that celebrity makeup artist Alexandra French is calling for darkly glittered eyes and deep lips this season and all year long, as a matter of fact. "I think the girls are toning down the blush and sticking with tightlining their eyes with a thin, sharp, long wing," she muses. "It's all in the details. The lips are a bit darker—still a bit blurred out, with a defined Cupid's bow—[and] the skin is a nice lumi-matte." Think high-contrast eyes and lips with nearly bare, healthy skin.
French requests "tons of mascara on the top lashes" for an open, fanned-out effect and "a tiny, razor-sharp flick-of-the-wrist" wing on the lid. Ditch mascara on the bottom lashes, and instead, brighten the under-eyes with concealer. "Don't color-correct or put anything on your eyelid. … Just add a dab of shimmer all over," she instructs. "For the lips, use a cool-toned berry lip stain and a small blending brush, and work it into your lips for a bitten-lip look." FWIW, bleached brows would look exceptionally cool here too.
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Rough Around the Edges
Celebrity makeup artists are observing a rise in imperfect lines and pronounced texture across the board. Anthony describes this look as "undone glamour," usually involving a touch of smudged eyeliner, blurred-edged lips, imperfect shadow placement, and ruddy-rouged cheeks. The look especially comes to life when the skin is left quite bare—an ousting of foundation as people reject filtered perfection for natural flushes and radiance. "This girl went to the party and raged, and the makeup diffused, settled, and smudged, then she took beauty pics!" Anthony exclaims.
Though this winter may call for more editorial twists than usual, the classics—ahem, frosty shimmers and eye-catching glitter—aren't going anywhere. They're just getting a modern upgrade. Anthony says that these illuminators have "silver, icy lavender, pearlescent finishes with an extraterrestrial and otherworldly beauty element," making the look feel more futuristic than years past.
"[There's] no wrong place for a metallic highlight," he swears. Anthony recommends dipping a finger or brush into a frosty duochrome liquid eye shadow to blend the blinding pigment onto your cheekbones and eyes for the biggest impact. Celebrity makeup artist Carolina Gonzalez recommends Armani Beauty's Eye Tint in the icy shade Frost for the job. "Pair that with a really flushed cheek—almost like you've just come in from a day of skiing—and a light coat of Vertigo Lift Mascara," she elaborates. "It's effortless, fresh, and still feels like you." If you want to take things to the astral plane, Gonzalez likes a flash of blue on the lashes. "I love the idea of a colored mascara, like blue, and applying a few coats to really make the lashes pop," she adds. Add a glossy lip, and you're set.
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Candlelit Complexion
On the opposite side of the spectrum, light-filtered, blushing skin is en vogue as the days grow darker and fires burn brighter. "It's all about skin looking like skin rather than being overly covered," Gonzalez explains. "Everyone is asking for a natural, fresh-faced finish. I think the goal is really to enhance your complexion and give it a beautiful glow. That's why Armani's Luminous Silk Foundation is your best friend." The formula is a red carpet go-to and editor favorite for its pore-blurring, ultra-glowy, and photo-perfect results, but it's especially apt for winter because of its featherlight feel.
To up the ante, add a warm, firelit flush. "I love that effortless French-girl aesthetic—almost like something out of a 1970s film," the makeup artist says. "Think Luminous Silk Foundation, naturally flushed cheeks, and a beautiful lip." Gonzalez recommends using a multifunctional product like Armani's cream-to-powder blush in the toasty shade Cinnamon to add warmth to the places a roaring hearth would heat your skin. "I'll tap it onto my lips and cheeks with my fingers for an effortless monochromatic look," she adds.
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Jewel Tones
Red lips will never be discontinued in the wintertime, but Anthony and Gonzalez predict things will take a moodier turn as the weather grows cooler. "Oxblood lips and rich jewel tones" on the eyes and cheeks are heavy on Anthony's mind, especially when paired with softly blurred velvet skin and sculptural blush placed high on the cheekbones, as if to carve the face. "Very modern, very vampy," he adds. "The focus can very much be on the lips."
In addition to glowing, deep red and dimensional garnet, Gonzalez expects that juicy berry tones will return this winter. "For a beautiful fall or winter lip, I love creating a 'just bitten' cherry effect," she starts. Using Armani's Matte Lip Power Lipstick in 603, a plummy red, the makeup artist concentrates color at the center of the lips before softly feathering the hue toward the line of the lips for a natural-looking gradient. The look is simple, romantic, and ever-so-slightly Wuthering Heights coded. I'm taking notes.
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Who's Who
Michael Anthony is a New York City–based celebrity makeup artist best known for his work with longtime client Ariana Grande, as well as Tyla, Paris Jackson, and more.
Alexandra French is a bicoastal Emmy Award–winning celebrity makeup artist who has glammed the likes of Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Olivia Rodrigo, and more, with credits on HBO's Euphoria as one of the crew's makeup artists.
Carolina Gonzalez is a celebrity and editorial makeup artist known for her work with long-standing client Sabrina Carpenter, helping shape her baby doll–esque Old Hollywood beauty aesthetic. Her past clients include Gigi Hadid, Camila Mendes, Alix Earle, and more.
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Alyssa Brascia is an associate beauty editor at Who What Wear. She is based in New York City and has 3+ years of industry experience. Brascia has personally tested more than a thousand beauty products and services—from the hottest new eye shadow palette to the buzzy manicure sweeping New York Fashion Week. Brascia graduated with a BS in apparel, merchandising, and design from Iowa State University. She was formerly a shopping writer at People.com. Herearlier work can be found atInStyle, Travel + Leisure, Shape,and more. When Brascia isn’t writing, researching, or testing new beauty products, you can find her watching the latest movie to generate Oscar buzz, taking a workout class with friends, or updating her wardrobe post-shopping spree in her beloved city.