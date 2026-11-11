Whether you adore or detest winter, the season of holiday festivities and brisk weather is fast approaching. While your wardrobe does most of the heavy lifting when it comes to winterizing your look, you may also be itching to switch up your hair when the season changes. Summer often inspires bouts of blonde, and this year's fall hair trends may have influenced you to try "cashmere bronde" lowlights. But after speaking with a handful of celebrity hairstylists about winter hair colors, there's one thing that we know for sure about this season's hottest looks: Everything should look effortless.
"Winter 2026 is all about rich, dimensional color that looks healthy [and] expensive," says celebrity hairstylist Gina Rivera. Think "lived-in" looks that work with your natural skin tone, she elaborates. "I’m seeing clients move away from harsh contrast and overly processed highlights to softer babylights, lowlights, glossy finishes, and colors that grow out beautifully."
But your winter hue shouldn't just look effortless—it should be effortless. Stylists agree that wintertime is busy enough without adding hours-long salon visits and daily styling into the mix, which is why low-maintenance yet shiny, rich-looking hair colors are making a splash right now. "Sometimes achieving that effortless look takes a little more time in the salon initially, with dimensional highlights and lowlights to create a softer, more lived-in color," says celebrity colorist Barb Thompson. "Using an at-home gloss between appointments is a great way to refresh the color and extend the time between salon visits." Think rich brunettes, warm blondes, and ambery redheads. Keep scrolling for the complete list.
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6 Winter Hair Color Trends to Know in 2026
1. Champagne Blonde
Your initial thought may be to take your strands a few shades darker in the winter, but master colorist Lauren Paglionico begs to differ. "As a blonde specialist, I’m finding that people are asking to go blonder as opposed to going darker," she states. This isn't just because she, most of the time, treats blondes—it's because clients are coming in with the same complaint: "That they feel washed out when they don’t go brighter in the winter."
Rivera is seeing a similar trend this season, with "softer, beige tones" akin to bubbling champagne replacing sun-streaked, bright summer gold. Think: Elle Fanning's silky, blended blonde, and Sarah Pidgeon's shimmering cashmere hue á la FX's Love Story. "Carolyn Bessette Kennedy has been such a defining style icon this year, and I don’t think her influence is going anywhere," says Thompson. "That understated, timeless approach to beauty is still very much driving trends."
Shop Champagne Blonde
Pureology
Hydrate Shampoo
Rivera stresses the importance of using a hydrating shampoo in cool, dry seasons—especially when your hair is color-treated.
Crown Affair
The Hydrating Conditioner
Not only does this conditioner nourish dry winter strands, but it helps smooth frizz and prevent breakage.
2. Dark Roast Espresso
Hailey Bieber confirmed it when she dyed her hair espresso brown: rich, dimensional brunette shades are where it's at this season. Celebrity colorist Meri Kate O’Connor says that her clients are bringing in recent shots of Bieber specifically (and Dakota Johnson, per usual) as they ask for "rich espresso brown" dye jobs. "Rich Espresso is a trend we see during the winter months because it trends with the darker season," the expert adds. "The solid richness makes hair feel fuller, shinier, and more expensive."
What celebrity colorist Matt Rez dubs "dark roast espresso" possesses a "moodier, more polished feel," especially when it dances in the light. "I love when espresso looks almost black indoors, but you can still see that rich brown in daylight." When you hit the salon, he suggests you ask for a "deep, glossy brunette that still reads brown in daylight." From there, your colorist can guide you towards whether or not a gloss or full dye job is right to transition from your current shade.
Shop Maintenance Products for Dark Roast Espresso
Pravana
Moisture Marvel Shampoo
O'Connor recommends this hydrating shampoo and the matching conditioner for dyed strands. "They have hyaluronic acid that helps moisturize your hair in dry winter months," she explains.
Keraffect
Emulsion
She calls the Keraffect Emulsion a "gamechanger" for winter hair. "It helps to repair without overadding protein, moisturize, and fight frizz."
3. Glossy Gray
Things I find chic… when people embrace their gray growth. "I think we’re seeing a shift in how women feel about going gray," says Thompson. "The stigma around women embracing their natural gray doesn’t have the same hold it once did." Whether you want to simplify your routine by ditching incessant root touch-ups or want to lean into your growing stripes sheerly because they look sleek, gray is an undeniably cool route to go this winter—especially when it's glossy. "I think women are becoming more comfortable in their natural state and are looking for ways to maintain it, whether that’s using an at-home mask or gloss to keep brassiness at bay while still embracing their gray," Thompson adds. "Also in the dryer months of winter, who doesn’t want shinier, more reflective hair!"
Shop Maintenance Products for Glossy Gray
AGEbeautiful
Demi Permanent Liqui-Creme Toner Pure Silver
"AgeBeautiful has amazing Toners that you can do at home," says Thompson. "I love the Icy Lavender Toner for those who feel brassy, or the Clear Shine Toner for those who just want some shine and reflection back."
Aside from espresso locks, the phrase on everyone's lips at the hair salon is "bronde." Hanging in the gray space between blonde, dirty blonde, and full-blown brown, this shade is a whirlwind of dimensional, soft color. "Like the color I did on Mia Goth," Rez says. Casual! "It has a soft brown base with honey-beige highlights," he explains. "I like using warm midlights to bridge the two so the blonde pops without looking stripey."
Not only does this shade feel especially trendy because Goth wore it (we're all taking notes, naturally), but it's an especially easy way to transition your summer color instead of starting from scratch. "I think people want a change they can see while keeping some of the dimension they already have," Rez adds. "If you’re coming out of summer with lighter ends, you can keep some of that brightness for Teddy Bear Bronde. A few lowlights can bring back some depth." Rivera adds that glossing the hair afterwards can add that "soft, creamy finish" that we love, especially in Goth's case. "[It] makes you feel naturally laid back, but chic."
Shop Maintenance Products for Teddy Bear Bronde
Redken
Blondage Color Depositing Purple Shampoo
Rivera recommends this color-depositing shampoo from Redken for soft, blondish-brown looks. "This will keep your blonde neutral and cool-leaning," she explains. "It's great for blondes, especially blondes with highlights, [as] they can make the hair a bit drier."
Wella
ShineLuxe Top Coat Hair Gloss PV Shimmering Ice
Another gloss to consider for a boost in cool-toned color.
5. Russet Amber
Red is a staple shade regardless of the season, but Rez is seeing an uptick in winterized auburns this season. Enter, russet amber: a moodier orange-red with twists of caramel and brown. "I’d take the copper I did on Addison Rae a little deeper for winter and keep a few fine golden pieces around the face and through the ends," says Rez. Exhibit A: the ever hair-envy-inspiring Sadie Sink, specifically at the 2026 Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere. "I love that it can look rich indoors and give you that little flash of gold when you step outside," he adds. "Ask for a rich copper base with fine golden pieces where you want the most brightness."
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John Frieda
Radiant Red Boosting Conditioner
Don't be afraid of the tube's mahogany color—this red-boosting conditioner will only intensify the vibrancy of your natural (or dyed!) hue.
Sheglam
Hot Streak Thermal Defense Glow Oil Elixir
To protect the health and vibrancy of your hair, be sure to apply a heat protectant product like this thermal oil. (Doesn't hurt that it makes your strands shinier, too.)
6. Antique Blonde
While sparkling champagne hues are undoubtedly leading the charge in the blondeverse this season, Paglionico is also seeing a swing towards warmer, golden shades. Take Bella Hadid's deep-rooted ombré or Sabrina Carpenter's honey-blonde locks, for example. "These golden blonde tones feel fresh and effortless—they evoke confidence," says the stylist. "Golden blonde is also easier to maintain as opposed to a cool ash blonde, [as they] tend to oxidize faster."
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We focus on formulas that deliver, whether they're affordable favorites or luxury investments. Our product selection is based on tangible results, ingredient know-how, and what we'd truly recommend to our closest friends and family members.
Alyssa Brascia is an associate beauty editor at Who What Wear. She is based in New York City and has 3+ years of industry experience. Brascia has personally tested more than a thousand beauty products and services—from the hottest new eye shadow palette to the buzzy manicure sweeping New York Fashion Week. Brascia graduated with a BS in apparel, merchandising, and design from Iowa State University. She was formerly a shopping writer at People.com. Herearlier work can be found atInStyle, Travel + Leisure, Shape,and more. When Brascia isn’t writing, researching, or testing new beauty products, you can find her watching the latest movie to generate Oscar buzz, taking a workout class with friends, or updating her wardrobe post-shopping spree in her beloved city.