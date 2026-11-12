I'm Calling It: These 6 Winter Basics Are About to Become Fashion People's Most-Worn Pieces

Winter wardrobes are built around a handful of pieces that get worn on repeat, and this season, fashion people are making a strong case for keeping things simple. Rather than relying on statement pieces or complicated styling tricks, the focus is shifting to elevated basics you can mix, match, and wear in countless ways. Think timeless staples with modern details, interesting proportions, and the kind of versatility that makes getting dressed in the morning considerably easier.
Of course, not all basics are created equal. The pieces worth paying attention to for winter 2026 strike the right balance between practical and fashion-forward. From updated knitwear to polished layering essentials and everyday pieces that work with practically everything already in your closet, these are the items that will do the heavy lifting this season. They're also the kind of purchases that make even the simplest outfit feel intentional without requiring much effort.
Ahead, we're narrowing it down to six winter basics that are poised to become some of the most-worn pieces in fashion people's wardrobes. Whether you're looking to refresh your everyday rotation or invest in a few staples you'll continue reaching for well beyond this winter, consider this your starting point. Keep scrolling to see the six essentials worth adding to your closet now.
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The 6 Winter Basics That Are Must-Haves
1. Suede Jacket
Suede jackets are quickly becoming one of the most coveted layering pieces for winter 2026. The soft texture adds dimension to simple outfits, while rich shades of chocolate brown, tobacco, and tan make them easy to incorporate into an everyday wardrobe. Look for boxy, slightly oversize silhouettes that pair as well with denim as with tailored pants. On milder winter days, a suede jacket is the perfect finishing touch that requires little styling effort.
We The Free
Chelsea Vegan Suede Funnel-Neck Jacket
Reformation
Veda Eliana Suede Jacket
Lisa Says Gah
Shyla Faux Suede Jacket
Z Supply
Decker Suede Chore Jacket
2. Leather Skirt
A leather skirt is one of those pieces that can instantly make an otherwise simple winter outfit feel more fashion-forward. Midi and knee-length silhouettes are especially worth paying attention to this season, offering a polished alternative to your usual trousers or denim. Style one with an oversize sweater and knee-high boots for an effortless daytime look. Black is always a solid choice, but rich brown and burgundy options feel particularly fresh for winter 2026.
LE BOP
Mae Knee Length Faux Leather Skirt
ZARA
Faux Leather Midi Skirt
ANINE BING
Benedict Mini Skirt
MSGM
Leather Skirt
3. V-Neck Sweater
The V-neck sweater is making a strong case for being winter's most versatile knitwear staple. Its slightly relaxed neckline feels especially chic styled over a simple white tee or worn on its own with tailored trousers. Look for styles in soft cashmere or wool in shades like gray, chocolate brown, and cream. It's an easy piece to throw on with jeans, skirts, or practically anything else in your winter rotation.
Z Supply
Cloud Spun V Neck Sweater
Madewell
High V-Neck Sweater in Wool Blend
&Daughter
Sora Slouch V Neck Wool Sweater
J.Crew
Cashmere High V-Neck Sweater
4. Neutral Long Coat
Few winter pieces have as much staying power as a beautifully tailored long coat. This season, fashion people are gravitating toward streamlined silhouettes in neutral shades like camel, charcoal gray, and chocolate brown. The longer length adds an elegant touch to everything from relaxed denim to more dressed-up outfits. Consider it the one layer you'll find yourself reaching for nearly every time you leave the house.
Lioness
Olsen Coat
LE BOP
Toby Trench Coat
4th & Reckless
Lexie Faux Fur Wrap Coat
Reformation
Freya Coat
5. Fitted Long-Sleeve Henley Shirt
The humble Henley is getting a stylish update this winter, and fitted long-sleeve versions are leading the way. With their signature button-front necklines and body-skimming silhouettes, they offer a refreshing alternative to your usual basic tees. Wear one tucked into relaxed trousers or straight-leg jeans for an easy, understated look. Opt for classic shades like white, heather gray, or black to get the most wear out of yours.
Z Supply
Rowena Fine Knit Tee
Negative
Whipped Henley Top
Free People
Jamie Henley Tee
Z Supply
All in Henley Top
6. Silk Pants
Silk pants might not be the first thing that comes to mind when thinking about winter basics, but fashion people are proving otherwise. Their fluid silhouette and subtle sheen bring an unexpected element to heavier seasonal staples like chunky knits and structured coats. Relaxed, wide-leg styles are particularly chic, especially in shades of ivory, espresso, and black. Add a cozy sweater and sleek boots, and you've got a winter outfit that feels both comfortable and incredibly polished.