Not a Sequin in Sight—These 8 Holiday Outfits Are the Definition of Understated Chic

Skip the sparkle this holiday season and embrace these eight polished outfit combinations.

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Published In Features
An image of a woman wearing understated holiday outfit idea 2026
(Image credit: @laurajadestone; @oumaymaboumeshouli)
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Holiday dressing doesn't have to involve sequins or anything remotely flashy to make an impression. In fact, some of the chicest outfits for the festive season are also the most understated. Think beautiful fabrics, sophisticated silhouettes, and unexpected styling combinations that feel festive without trying too hard. It's a more refined approach to holiday dressing, and one that proves you don't need loads of sparkle to look incredibly chic.

This season, it's all about leaning into pieces that feel elevated but still effortless. Satin trousers, elegant knitwear, sleek maxi skirts, and tailored separates are just a few of the items worth incorporating into your holiday rotation. Rich shades of burgundy, chocolate brown, and classic black add to the sophisticated feel, while details like delicate lace, sculptural jewelry, and a great pair of heels provide just the right amount of interest. The beauty of these combinations is that they feel appropriate for the holidays without being limited to December.

Ahead, discover eight understated holiday outfits that strike the perfect balance between festive and effortlessly cool. Whether you're heading to an intimate dinner party, a holiday gathering with friends, or a more formal celebration, these looks offer plenty of inspiration for getting dressed this season. And unlike that sequin dress you might only wear once, these are outfits you'll find yourself reaching for well beyond the holidays.

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8 Understated Holiday Outfit Ideas

An image of a woman wearing understated holiday outfit idea 2026

(Image credit: @ninasandbech)

Get the look: Statement red top + Capris + Belt + Pointed-toe heels

An image of a woman wearing understated holiday outfit idea 2026

(Image credit: @jaimeridge)

Get the look: Sweater + Silk skirt + Heels + Small clutch

An image of a woman wearing understated holiday outfit idea 2026

(Image credit: @elie.rtl)

Get the look: Leather jacket + Silk top + Silk pants + Heels

An image of a woman wearing understated holiday outfit idea 2026

(Image credit: @josefinehj)

Get the look: Black blazer + Cropped trousers + Silk scarf + Loafers

An image of a woman wearing understated holiday outfit idea 2026

(Image credit: @maggie_mccormack)

Get the look: Ice blue top + Printed skirt + Peep-toe heels + Clutch

An image of a woman wearing understated holiday outfit idea 2026

(Image credit: @oumaymaboumeshouli)

Get the look: Sweater + Long trouser shorts + Tights + Faux-fur wrap + Heels

An image of a woman wearing understated holiday outfit idea 2026

(Image credit: @laurajadestone)

Get the look: Sleeveless turtleneck + Black trousers + Silk scarf + Heels

An image of a woman wearing understated holiday outfit idea 2026

(Image credit: @emmaleger)

Get the look: Sheer tank + Sheer skirt + Heels + Small clutch

Michelle Scanga
Contributing Fashion Editor