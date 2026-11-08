Not a Sequin in Sight—These 8 Holiday Outfits Are the Definition of Understated Chic

Holiday dressing doesn't have to involve sequins or anything remotely flashy to make an impression. In fact, some of the chicest outfits for the festive season are also the most understated. Think beautiful fabrics, sophisticated silhouettes, and unexpected styling combinations that feel festive without trying too hard. It's a more refined approach to holiday dressing, and one that proves you don't need loads of sparkle to look incredibly chic.
This season, it's all about leaning into pieces that feel elevated but still effortless. Satin trousers, elegant knitwear, sleek maxi skirts, and tailored separates are just a few of the items worth incorporating into your holiday rotation. Rich shades of burgundy, chocolate brown, and classic black add to the sophisticated feel, while details like delicate lace, sculptural jewelry, and a great pair of heels provide just the right amount of interest. The beauty of these combinations is that they feel appropriate for the holidays without being limited to December.
Ahead, discover eight understated holiday outfits that strike the perfect balance between festive and effortlessly cool. Whether you're heading to an intimate dinner party, a holiday gathering with friends, or a more formal celebration, these looks offer plenty of inspiration for getting dressed this season. And unlike that sequin dress you might only wear once, these are outfits you'll find yourself reaching for well beyond the holidays.
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8 Understated Holiday Outfit Ideas
Get the look: Statement red top + Capris + Belt + Pointed-toe heels
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Tilly Blouse
LAMARQUE
Celine Stretch Twill Capri
Get the look: Sweater + Silk skirt + Heels + Small clutch
L'Academie
Kindall V Neck Sweater
Open Edit
Satin Maxi Skirt
Get the look: Leather jacket + Silk top + Silk pants + Heels
LIONESS
Bare Cami
LIONESS
Femme Pants
Get the look: Black blazer + Cropped trousers + Silk scarf + Loafers
Open Edit
Curator Crepe Fitted Blazer
Eaves
Keki Crop Trousers
Get the look: Ice blue top + Printed skirt + Peep-toe heels + Clutch
Helsa
The Silk Charmeuse Shirt
ST. AGNI
Savannah Zebra-Print Silk Midi Wrap Skirt
Get the look: Sweater + Long trouser shorts + Tights + Faux-fur wrap + Heels
L'Academie
X Blake Evin Lotte Faux Fur Scarf
MANGO
Straight Linen Blend Bermuda Shorts
Get the look: Sleeveless turtleneck + Black trousers + Silk scarf + Heels
Leset
Lauren Sleeveless Turtleneck
Helsa
The Shawl in Silk Lyocell
Get the look: Sheer tank + Sheer skirt + Heels + Small clutch