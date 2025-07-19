Gabbriette Swapped Concealer Lips for the Off-Season Combo That Weirdly Works for Summer 2025

Fans of the original cult classic I Know What You Did Last Summer might have been looking forward to the plot of the homonymous sequel (which came out yesterday, BTW), but we were waiting with bated breath to see how the It-girl-stacked cast would grace our screens. Madelyn Cline, WWW cover star Chase Sui Wonders, and of course, Jennifer Love Hewitt, were in the star-studded lineup, but the actress that ensnared our beauty-minded eyes was Gabbriette—namely for her look that was so not Gabbriette.
The ultimate internet cool girl made her second feature-length film debut in the slasher as Tyler Trevino, a true crime podcaster fixated on the massacre at the center of the 1997 movie. Tyler’s look wasn’t too far off from the model-slash-singer’s typical vibe (save for the blonde tresses), but the one thing that caught our attention the most was her vampy red pout—a stark deviation from her trademark early aughts concealer lip—and a trend we’re watching rise among fashion girls this season.
Though traditionally “unseasonal,” cool-toned makeup has never been hotter than in summer 2025. From periwinkle-dusted lids to cherry red lips, the fashion scene is embracing a wintry color palette as the temps reach alarming heights—and the sentiment rings true as the scenes of this slasher play on.
“For Tyler’s makeup, I pulled a lot of inspiration from ’90s film, that kind of cool-girl-meets-chaos vibe,” Gabriette says in a press release. “I’m usually a concealer-lip, nude-lip kind of girl, so doing this deeper red combo was definitely different for me—but it helped me really get into character.” The combo was accomplished using all MAC Cosmetics lippies—and a good amount of them, at that.
Get Gabbriette's I Know What You Did Last Summer Lip Combo
MAC Cosmetics
Lipglazer Glossy Liner in Root for Me
MAC’s Lipglazer Glossy Liner in Root for Me built the base for the look, overlining her lips in a cool-toned brown that feels very on-brand for the multiphyenate. (While you can no longer buy her limited-edition set, Gabriette launched a personalized lip kit with MAC last July featuring another cool-toned, neutral liner: MAC’s Lip Pencil in Stone.)
This brand-new formula glides on in a sleek, shiny line, offering glossy dimension and setting the stage for an equally glowy red lip. Though red can sometimes veer too Christmasy, we think this brown base is what makes her pout scream “sizzling late summer” rather than “cold-weather glam.”
MAC Cosmetics
MACximal Silky Matte Lipstick in Go Retro
To build that muted red hue, Gabbriette (and the film’s makeup artist, Caroline Olweny) filled in her lips with the MACximal Silky Matte Lipstick in the pinky-ruby shade Go Retro. Editors laud this formula for its buttery-smooth feel, impressive pigmentation, and buildable consistency. Take this shade out of the horror movie context, and how summery does it look?
MAC Cosmetics
Lustreglass Sheer-Shine Lipstick in Spice It Up!
Now this is the cherry on top (no pun intended). “We wanted her lip to feel a little bloody, a little grungy, but still super wearable,” Gabbriette adds. A layer of the Lustreglass Sheer-Shine Lipstick in a deep, glossy red paints a wicked glaze over this already stunning combination, taking it from a pretty summer pout to a sensual ’90s smize. Its vampy hue offers a sheer yet buildable wash of color and lots of shine, making this a juicy option to add to your end-of-summer lip combo (and take effortlessly into fall).
MAC Cosmetics
Squirt Plumping Lip Gloss Stick in Simulation
The star added extra depth with a few more swipes of the Lipglazer liner before topping it off with a swathe of MAC’s Squirt Plumping Gloss Stick in the nude-brown shade Simulation—the very same hue from Gabbriette’s namesake lip kit. “It adds just the right touch of brown and shine,” she says. “It’s glossy, bold, a little messy … very Tyler.” Just one glass-like layer is enough to gently plump and nourish your lips thanks to a conditioning concoction of shea butter, coconut, and avocado oil.
But you don’t need to solely shop the MAC aisle to get Gabbriette’s unseasonal yet alluring ’90s lip combo. Shop similar lip liners, lipsticks, and glosses below from just $6.
