I'm a Shopping-Obsessed Editor—31 Under-$100 Beauty, Home, and Fashion Items I'd Like to Gift (and Receive!)

This is your sign to wrap up holiday shopping early.

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A collage of products and campaign imagery for a beauty editor&#039;s holiday gift guide.
(Image credit: Zara; Anthropologie; COS; ASOS; Lore; Mango; Skin Gym; Revolve; Sephora)
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As a chronically online beauty editor with a penchant for shopping, there isn't much that doesn't cross my desk. From celebrity-worn street style trends to the next best thing in K-beauty, I'm inundated with cool things day in and day out—which is great in theory, but terrible for my personal finances. But it's not a sin against your wallet if you buy these things for other people, right? That's what I'm telling myself as I come across one covetable item after another through my daily research and shopping scrolls, the "add to cart" button tempting me ever so sinisterly. To minimize the damage, I've decided to look for items that retail for less than $100 (or are on sale for less than that). Surprisingly, my cart is fuller, chicer, and more expensive-looking than I could have expected.

I found skincare tools with limited-time discounts, bodycare sets that are worth far more than the currently listed price, and collectible heirloom gifts that can be cherished for years. Whether you're searching for the impossible-to-shop-for, ultra-cool friend with impeccable style, a coworker à la your office gift exchange, or a little something for yourself, you'll find everything you need (or at the very least, a bit of gifting inspiration) for less than $100 below. Keep scrolling for the budget-friendly(ish!) gift guide of my dreams.

31 Editor-Approved Beauty, Fashion, and Home Gifts Under $100

Standout Gifts

Beauty Gifts

Fashion Gifts

Home Gifts

Alyssa Brascia
Alyssa Brascia
Associate Beauty Editor

Alyssa Brascia is an associate beauty editor at Who What Wear. She is based in New York City and has 3+ years of industry experience. Brascia has personally tested more than a thousand beauty products and services—from the hottest new eye shadow palette to the buzzy manicure sweeping New York Fashion Week. Brascia graduated with a BS in apparel, merchandising, and design from Iowa State University. She was formerly a shopping writer at People.com. Her earlier work can be found at InStyleTravel + LeisureShape, and more. When Brascia isn’t writing, researching, or testing new beauty products, you can find her watching the latest movie to generate Oscar buzz, taking a workout class with friends, or updating her wardrobe post-shopping spree in her beloved city.