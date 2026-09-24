They're Here: The 7 Makeup Trends That Will Define Fall 2026

Berry-stained lips; smoky eye shadow; velvety, cloud-like skin; plum accents… Fall makeup is back, baby,and I am beyond psyched. Nothing against the dewy, sun-kissed looks of summer, but my beauty routine absolutely thrives when the weather turns crisp. A Bordeaux lip with zero mascara hates to see me coming!
While there are a few time-honored trends of the season (the aforementioned berry-stained lips, smoky eyes, and cloud-like skin), experts have seen some minor adjustments shuffle into the spotlight this season. Nothing too complex—just detailed, underrated tweaks that, according to celebrity makeup artist Ash K. Holm, will make someone wonder, "What did they do different?" "Subtle optical illusions are some of my favorite things to create with makeup," she adds. Find all the expert-backed adjustments below, along with every product you need to achieve each look.
The Best Fall 2026 Makeup Trends to Try
1. Toasted Monochrome
"I’m surprised—in a good way—by how much brown has become the new neutral across almost every category," Holm shares. Brown eye shadow, brown mascara, brown lip liner, and soft-brown sculpting products have all skyrocketed in popularity as of late, likely as a nod to '90s influences (more on that in a moment). Celebrity makeup artist Nency Barylko echoes the observation, noting that "lots of warm coffee and espresso tones mixed with cool, icy metallics" are on the rise for fall.
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"You can create so much definition with brown without some of the harshness that black or cooler tones can sometimes give you," Holm adds. As someone who consistently reaches for brown mascara over black, I wholeheartedly agree.
SheGlam
Glam 101 Lipstick & Liner Duo
Victoria Beckham Beauty
Eye Wardrobe
VIOLETTE_FR
Plume Blush
2. '90s Lips
Both Holm and Barylko concur: '90s beauty is peaking in popularity, especially when it comes to the lips. "The defined '90s ombré lip is definitely here to stay," Barylko declares, recommending a deep lip liner for a precise contour and a lighter-toned stain or balm for a softer center.
The contrast is what gives it that '90s appeal, but to make the look feel more modern for 2026, Holm suggests diffusing that deeper liner inward before layering on the lighter lip color. "You still get that iconic '90s contrast, but everything feels blended and dimensional rather than overly harsh," she notes. You also don't have to stick with brown (although, a soft-brown lip look is always a solid choice—see above); feel free to create a '90s vibe with rich berry, black cherry, or plum liners as well.
MAC Cosmetics
Lip Pencil Creamy Lip Liner
EADEM
Le Chouchou Softening Lip Balm
KJH.brand
No. 5 Dual-Ended Precision Brush
3. Ombré Mascara
"One technique I’m really loving right now is ombré mascara," Holm shares. What does that entail, you ask? Simply coat brown mascara through the lashes for a soft, natural-looking effect, then add a black formula only on the outer wisps. "It creates the most beautiful optical illusion because concentrating the deeper black on the outer corner naturally pulls the eye outward and upward. You get this lifted, elongated effect without having to rely on a ton of liner or eye shadow," she explains. "It’s one of those tiny changes in placement that can completely change the way the eye looks," Holm adds. I, for one, will be trying this technique ASAP.
Maybelline New York
Colossal Bubble Washable Mascara
Hourglass
Hourglass Unlocked Mascara
Impress
Press-On Falsies Clusters Kit
4. Minimal Contour
A sharp, sculpted cheekbone has its time and place, but this fall, the pros expect a much more strategic approach to crafting a seamless base. "We are going to see a lot minimal complexion products—a light touch of concealer, blush, and highlighter," celebrity makeup artist Vincent Oquendo shares. Notice what's not on that list? Contour. That's not to say you should toss your cool-toned sculpting sticks; says Holm, you'll just want to have a featherlight hand. "Contour is becoming softer and more intentional," she says. "Rather than heavily carving out every feature, I like placing contour slightly higher on the face to create lift."
ISAMAYA
Sculpting Stick
Saie
Dew Bronze
Fenty Beauty
Match Stix
5. Smudgy Shadow
Nope, grungy, intentionally smudged eye shadow isn't going anywhere. It practically screams autumn, says Barylko, especially if you commit to a chocolate, charcoal, or plum color story with a naturally sculpted complexion base. "'Undone,' smudgy shadow used to feel a bit intimidating, but now everyone is embracing that effortless, cool-girl edge," she adds. It's also more beginner-friendly than you think, as the more "imperfect" it is, the better it looks. Pro tip: Skip the blush, add a bit of contour, and let the eyes do all the talking.
Charlotte Tilbury
Exagger-Eyes Waterproof Eyeshadow Stick
Valentino
Colorgraph Waterproof Gel Eyeliner Pencil
MERIT
Solo Shadow Cream Eyeshadow - Social
6. Jewel-Toned Eyes
Rest assured a fall color story isn't exclusive to brown, burgundy, and black. Please, feel free to infuse some vibrant shades into your autumn eye looks! Celebrity makeup artist Steve Kassajikian, head of global artistry for Urban Decay, is particularly jazzed about jewel tones—think a rich emerald green, amethyst purple (see: Zendaya), and sapphire blue (his personal favorite). "It adds brightness and dimension and is also a fun way to enhance," he notes. "Currently, [I'm] loving blue eyeliner and blue mascara pairings and noticing a lot of monochromatic makeup looks."
Urban Decay
24/7 Glide-On Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil
Marc Jacobs Beauty
Flashes Lash-Defining Volume Mascara
Prada
Dimensions Multi-Effect Eyeshadow Palette
7. Unconventional Placements
Finally, "I’m seeing a lot of makeup used in unconventional ways," Oquendo notes. Think eye shadow on the temples and down the nose bridge, blush on the forehead and the neck. It transforms makeup into true "decoration," he adds, even if it's subtle, which is perfect for those itching to switch up their look without skewing too editorial. Trust, a touch of blush on the hairline or quick swipe of eye shadow around the perimeter of the face (like fairy dust!) adds a whole lot of intrigue.
sheglam
Lunar Jelly Frosty Eyeshadow Stick
Armani Beauty
Dolci Blush Cream-To-Powder Balm
DIOR
Backstage Eyeshadow Palette
Why Trust Who What Wear
At Who What Wear, trend reporting is our bread and butter. Our editors have a knack for spotting the latest in-demand beauty looks—often before they hit the mainstream—while also working closely with trusted experts, like renowned manicurists, celebrity makeup artists, and other leading industry insiders for their personal takes. Together, this ensures every trend report is well-researched, inclusive, and relevant to you.
In addition, we focus on products that deliver, whether they're affordable favorites or luxury investments. Our curated selection is based on tangible results, ingredient know-how, and what we'd truly recommend to our closest friends and family members.
Jamie (Schneider) Chevron is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. She specializes in trend forecasting, having tested countless beauty products and treatments to inform her discerning recommendations. With over eight years in the industry, she covers everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to robust celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more.