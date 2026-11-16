Let award season commence! Last night, A-listers flocked to Hollywood's Dolby Theatre to celebrate the 17th annual Governors Awards, marking the first celebrity red carpet on the award-season calendar. And of course, the stars did not disappoint when it comes to style moments. Notable standouts include Zendaya's archival Giles Deacon dress, Emma Stone's tousled Mara Roszak updo, and AnnaSophia Robb's whimsical, periwinkle eyeliner—a striking trend we're sure to see for the rest of the season. (Watch this space!)
According to Allan Avendaño, the celebrity makeup artist responsible for Robb's stunning beat, the colorful eye moment was meant to pop against her elegant Dior gown. "It was a black, full length dress with detailed lace, so we opted for something that was romantic and fresh with a hint of whimsy," he exclusively tells Who What Wear. "AnnaSophia sent over some beautiful images of a photo of Italian actress Virna Lisa on set from the 1970s and some '90s runway photos of Kate Moss that just gave a very romantic aura." Paired with fanned-out lashes and a flushed, "hazy" complexion, the I Play Rocky actress definitely nailed that breezy, vintage beauty aesthetic, but the burst of color on the lids keeps it feeling playful and light.
"AnnaSophia is a literal ray of sunshine in every way, and we wanted to make sure she was represented while wearing this gorgeous gown," Avendaño continues. Below, he walks us through each step, from dewy skin prep to the final spritz of Miss Dior fragrance.
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How to Achieve AnnaSophia Robb's "Hint of Whimsy" Makeup
"Once all the serums settled in, I applied the Dior Prestige La Crème Texture Essentielle all over the face and neck. This creates the perfect canvas before applying makeup, not to mention how soothing, hydrating, and nourishing it is on the skin."
"To brighten under her eyes and highlight points like the bridge of the nose and add coverage to areas like the sides of the nose, I used the Dior Backstage Concealer Brush 13 with the Dior Forever Skin Correct Concealer. I used a shade lighter (1.5N) under her eyes to brighten and used a similar shade as her foundation (2N) on areas I needed more coverage."
Jamie (Schneider) Chevron is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. She specializes in trend forecasting, having tested countless beauty products and treatments to inform her discerning recommendations. With over eight years in the industry, she covers everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to robust celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more.