Patrick Ta is more than a celebrity makeup artist. Sure, he has a string of high-profile clients, including Gigi Hadid, Adriana Lima, and Priyanka Chopra, but he also has a combined social media following of 6.7 million people and helms his eponymous beauty brand, Patrick Ta Beauty, which is known for its red-carpet-worthy, internet-viral makeup products. The Major Headlines Double Take Crème & Powder Blush Duo ($40)! The Major Glow Balm ($50)! The Major Dimension Eye Illusion Eyeshadow Duo ($42)! I could go on. The point is, he has some serious expertise. I've been lucky enough to witness his finesse firsthand during multiple makeup masterclasses.
IMO, no one is better positioned to predict the next big thing in beauty. That, dear reader, is exactly what I asked him to do, specifically for winter 2027. Call it preparation or impatience, but I want to get ahead of the most relevant and stylish New Year aesthetics. Ahead, see the three biggest makeup trends set to define the upcoming season. Plus, learn the IG and TikTok trends worth trying, and just as importantly, the one to skip. Last but certainly not least, see his #1 piece of makeup advice (hint: it has to do with placement, rather than products).
Celebrity Makeup Artist Patrick Ta
Trend #1: Intentional Sculpting
Heavy contour is out, and a "soft, seamless" sculpt is in. Ta says the latter feels fresh, modern, and natural. "I love using light and shadow to enhance your natural features rather than relying on heavy contour," he says. "It's about creating soft, seamless definition using brightening concealer and contour in targeted areas of the face. You can create such a beautiful sculpted look without ever seeing a harsh line."
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In other words, don't rely on one contour stick to carve out your natural features. The trick is to use light and dark, AKA a concealer and a contour product. "I love pairing my Major Skin Soft Blur Brightening Concealer ($34) with the Major Sculpt Shape & Shade Anywhere Artistry Sticks ($34). I use the concealer to brighten and bring dimension to the face, almost like reverse contouring, and then add definition with the Artistry Sticks. The cream-to-powder texture is so easy to blend and gives you that beautiful, soft finish." Ta even uses the contour sticks on the eyes for a monochromatic look (but more on that in a minute).
"It's amazing how much you can transform a makeup look just by being strategic with where you place light and shadow," he says. "The result is still really sculpted and glamorous, but everything feels soft and seamless."
PATRICK TA
Major Skin Soft Blur Brightening Concealer
PATRICK TA
Major Sculpt Shape & Shade Anywhere Artistry Stick
Trend #2: Monochromatic Makeup
If you want your makeup to look cool, modern, and relevant in winter 2027, Ta recommends embracing a monochromatic aesthetic, AKA using the same (or similar) shades all over the face. "I love when the cheeks, eyes, and lips all feel connected," he says. "For winter, I'm especially drawn to warm gingerbread tones, burgundy, and soft rosy shades. Using similar tones throughout the face creates a really beautiful, cohesive look, and you can play with different textures to keep it interesting."
He recommends reaching for the Major Headlines Double-Take Crème & Powder Blush Duo ($40). "[It's] one of my favorite products for creating a cohesive look. I love connecting the tones on the cheeks with the eyes and lips, and layering the cream and powder gives you so much control over the finish. For winter, I'm especially loving our limited-edition Something Spicy shade. It's this gorgeous warm, gingerbread color that gives you that just-out-of-the-cold flush."
PATRICK TA
Major Headlines Double-Take Crème & Powder Blush Duo & Lip Balm
This limited-edition gift set includes the Something Spicy blush and lip balm.
Trend #3: Barely-There Blush
This one might come as a shock. For the last couple of years, the internet has been fixated on bold blush à la Sabrina Carpenter. "Blush blindness," as the internet colloquially coined it, made its way into TikTok tutorials, editorial spreads, and even onto designer runways. In winter 2027, though, expect soft, subtle, "barely-there" blush to feel the most stylish and relevant.
"I'm loving a softer approach to blush this winter, reaching for more muted shades like dusty pinks, soft roses, and subtle nudes," Ta says. "It's less about making blush the statement and more about adding a soft wash of color that brings life to the face. I love when the blush looks diffused and melts into the skin, giving you that beautiful, barely-there flush." This was a major NYFW beauty trend. Makeup artists chose subtle, earthy tones (specifically cinnamon-tinted shades) for models, rather than loud pinks and reds.
Major Headlines Transition Blurring Under Eye Blush Duo - Shy at First
PATRICK TA
Major Headlines Double-Take Crème & Powder Blush Duo & Lip Balm - Something Sweet
The TikTok Trend Worth Trying
There's no shortage of TikTok-viral makeup trends. Some are old-school, makeup-artist-approved tricks, and others are...well, less advised. "I love seeing how creative people get with makeup on TikTok," Ta says. "One technique I absolutely stand behind is letting your concealer sit on the skin before blending it out. It's actually something I've been doing for years as a makeup artist."
Letting concealer sit for a moment, rather than blending it out immediately, allows it to dry down and provide better coverage. "I'll let it sit for just a moment when I want lighter coverage, or up to a minute when I want a little more," Ta says. "It helps you build coverage without having to layer on a ton of product, and it's one of my favorite ways to get that beautiful, seamless finish." The more you know!
PATRICK TA
Dual-Ended Concealer Brush
TikTok Makeup Trends to Skip
As for a TikTok makeup trend that Ta suggests skipping? That's easy. "I've seen people using lubricant gel as a makeup primer, and that's definitely not something I'd personally try. I'm a huge believer in skin prep, and I always recommend using products that are actually formulated to prep and hydrate the skin. You want to create the best possible base for your makeup while taking care of your skin."
PATRICK TA
Major Skin Hydra-Luxe Luminous Foundation
PATRICK TA
Major Skin 5-In-1 Blending Sponge
His #1 Piece of Makeup Advice
It's not every day that you can peer behind the curtain, so to speak, and learn insider secrets from a celebrity makeup artist. So, I thought I'd cut right to the chase and ask Ta for his #1 piece of makeup advice. "My biggest piece of advice is to really pay attention to placement," he says. "I've learned that where you apply a product can make just as much of a difference as the product itself. Something as simple as placing your blush a little higher on the cheeks, brightening certain areas with concealer, or adding a touch of definition around the eyes can completely change the way your makeup looks."
He recommends applying makeup slowly, in light layers, and building as you go. "It's so much easier to add than take away. And most importantly, take the time to figure out what works for your own features rather than feeling like you have to follow every trend."
Shop 5 More Editor-Approved Patrick Ta Beauty Products
PATRICK TA
Major Glow Creme & Powder Light Reflecting Translucent Highlighter Duo - My Love
PATRICK TA
Major Dimension Eye Illusion Eyeshadow Duo - In Your Dreams
PATRICK TA
Major Dimension Dream Date Essential Artistry Edit Eyeshadow Palette
PATRICK TA
Major Volume Plumping Lip Gloss - Say Less
PATRICK TA
Major Sculpt Crème Contour & Powder Bronzer Duo - She's Bronzed
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.