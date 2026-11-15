Fashion Month came and went, leaving us with year-defining collections (the Prada skirt), archival references (Daniel Rosenberry knows best), and the final showings of creative directors (Anthony Vaccarello's Saint Laurent will be missed). The month requires industry veterans, stylists, editors, and models to spend weeks on the road, or London-born model Alva Claire's preferred method of travel, on Eurostar.
Flying from city to city, running fitting to fitting, and walking runway to runway, Claire and American model Taylor Hill share a behind-the-scenes look at Fashion Month and their travel essentials, from de-puffing face masks to airport-ready joggers.
The two kicked off Fashion Month in NYC, shooting with Old Navy Sport, riding Vespas, and setting intentions for a month of travel. Making stops in London, Claire walked for H&M and Alexander McQueen, then appeared on the runway in Italy at Vogue World Milano.
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Hill, too, was booked and busy, one week spotted front row at New York Fashion Week and the next in Paris. We caught up with the two after the excitement to get insider tips on how to survive a month of travel.
You kicked off your fashion month by working with Old Navy. Tell us about the work that went into this and what some of your highlights were.
Taylor Hill: Shooting with Old Navy was so much fun! I got off a flight and went straight to the shoot, which is pretty typical for me during fashion month. Their team was so easy to work with, and I loved the looks. I got to ride a scooter around New York City in their activewear, which was definitely a highlight. Everything was really comfortable and easy to move in, so it made the shoot feel playful and relaxed.
Alva Claire: I'm always excited to see what fashion month will hold for me because there is so much unknown so kicking off the month with Old Navy was a really fun way to begin what turned out to be an amazing few weeks! It’s cool to work with a brand and team that work together with me to create a super fun project. In my fitting we chose looks that felt authentic to my sports style. I have never been on a vespa before so it was really exciting to be wizzing though Tribeca with Old Navy.
Old Navy Sport
Trektech Oversized Jacket
Old Navy Sport
Duffle Bag
Old Navy Sport
Powersoft Layered Longline Bra
Could you go into detail on some of the key shows you walked or attended during fashion month? Any first-time runway shows or fun anecdotes from the SS 27 season?
TH: Some of the shows I attended were Chloé, Stella McCartney, and Victoria Beckham, along with the Karl Lagerfeld event and the BoF party. Each one felt special, and I loved getting to see everyone’s collections. It was my first time attending Victoria Beckham’s show, which was really exciting! One of my favorite parts of fashion month is getting to experience each brand’s world and seeing how differently they bring their ideas to life.
AC: SS27 was such a special season for me, one of my favorite things about the month was seeing so many friends that I hadn’t seen in a while. Finding time to catch up after a show or go for a late dinner is the most special thing. One of my biggest highlights was walking for Diotima in NYC I love Rachel and her team there is such incredible energy at her shows and it’s always so special.
Go into detail on some of your tried-and-true travel must-haves for fashion month. What do you need while you travel from city to city? Do you have any routines or rituals that you keep over the busy month?
TH: I always have a book with me! I’m currently reading the Zodiac Academy series. I’m a big reader, and having a good book makes the flights go by so much faster. My other essentials are my passport—of course!—my AirPods Max, reading glasses, hand sanitizer, sunglasses, skincare, and my vlog camera. I always want to capture a little of what’s going on. I also try to get as much rest as possible while traveling. I feel my best when I’m well rested, so if there’s an opportunity for a nap, I’m taking it! I usually bring my Lemme Sleep gummies, too.
Apple
Airpods Max 2
Canon
PowerShot V10
Lemme
Sleep: Sleep Tight Gummies
AC: During Fashion Month, there are a few tried-and-tested items that I need with me in every city that I can’t be without. There is so much travel throughout the month, sometimes I have to travel to and from a city in one day for a fitting. I always have face masks for the plane to keep my skin feeling fresh. I love the 111SKIN Cryo De-Puffing Facial masks and then the under-eye mask for first thing in the morning before castings. I’m always wearing a lot of makeup [during] Fashion Month, different shows and parties sometimes there isn’t time to remove everything before I’m off again so after I’ve cleansed in the evening I love to put on the Augustinus Bader Overnight Restorative Cream to let my skin recharge for the next day. Bag snacks—I love to keep a nut bar or something in my handbag in case it’s a full-on day [and] you need to keep your energy up.
111SKIN
Cryo De-Puffing Energy Mask Box
111SKIN
Cryo De-Puffing Eye Mask Box
Augustinus Bader
the Overnight Restorative Cream
What are some of your go-to travel outfit formulas? Do you opt for comfort above all else, or are you runway-ready?
TH: Comfort, always! My go-to is a comfortable pair of pants, a T-shirt, and a blazer. It’s easy, but the blazer makes me feel a little more put together, especially if I’m heading somewhere straight from the airport. I also love playing with jewelry to make even the simplest outfit feel more like me… and give it extra personality… lately I’ve been obsessed with mixing and matching pieces from Stone Fruit’s Bolo collection - which is the jewelry brand I started with my sister.
AC: Travel outfits are so important during fashion month I’m constantly moving between cities, airports, fittings, shows and trains—let’s not forget the Eurostar! I love pieces that can slot into my style and be practical and reliable for travelling. Some of my favorite pieces for traveling from Old Navy Sport are the joggers, I can wear them oversized with a [shearling] jacket and cap, I always want to feel fab and like myself - you never know who you will run into on the flight. Most of all it’s having clothing that is comfortable and makes you feel held on those long travel days.
H&M
Fitted Supima Cotton T-Shirt
Stone Fruit
Big Bolo Necklace
Old Navy
High-Waisted SoComfy Joggers
Your favorite fashion month moment this season.
TH: Paris Fashion Week was definitely my highlight. Paris is one of my favorite cities to visit during fashion month. There’s always so much happening, and I just love the energy of the city. Everything feels so exciting, and it’s always such a fun time.
Some of my favorite moments are the ones spent getting ready with my glam team before a show or event. We’re always laughing, talking, playing music, and just having the best time together. I love those little moments because they really help ground me before all the fabulous chaos that comes with Fashion Week. There’s always so much going on, and you’re constantly moving from one thing to the next, so having that time with my team gives me a sense of calm. They make the whole experience feel a little more relaxed and fun, even on the busiest days. Those are the moments I really cherish, and I think they’re just as special as the shows and events themselves.
AC: My Favourite fashion month moment was landing back in London with all my luggage and slipping into my own bed with a cup of tea!
Josephine Hadjiloucas is a New York–based writer. She first interned at Who What Wear UK in 2024 and later joined Who What Wear U.S. as an assistant shopping editor after graduating from the Fashion Institute of Technology in 2025. When she isn’t covering the latest Gen Z trends or updating her under-$100 Nordstrom wish list, you can find her browsing the racks of NYC’s best vintage stores or rewatching Moonstruck for the 50th time. “Snap out of it!”