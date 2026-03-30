Consider This Low-Maintenance Lip Liner Technique Your Shortcut to Fuller-Looking Lips

Here’s everything you need to know about the blurred lip liner trend and how to recreate it at home.

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hailey bieber, emma stone, zoe kravitz with blurred lip liner trend
(Image credit: @ninapark, @ninapark, @ninapark)
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Paying attention to beauty trends on the red carpet is part and parcel of my job as a beauty editor, and it’s been obvious that all of the chicest celebrity looks over awards season have had one thing in common—blurred lip liner. Yes, while you might think of lip liner as being there to sharply outline your pout and add crisp definition, this season it’s all about taking a more soft focus approach to your makeup.

Slightly diffused and gently smudged, it’s makeup artist Nina Park who has undoubtedly been leading the charge with this blurred lip liner look. Known for painting the faces of everyone from Zoë Kravitz to Lily-Rose Depp, her approach to effortlessly cool "no makeup" makeup that never looks too try-hard is her trademark. And blurred lips are the epitome of walking that line between looking polished without the finished makeup feeling overly precise.

Zoe Kravitz blurred lip liner trend

(Image credit: @ninapark)

Even better, while I love the shift away from a super-defined lip for aesthetic reasons (honestly, it’s just so pretty!) it also appeals because I feel like I actually have a shot of recreating the look for myself at home. As someone who isn’t particularly skilled in the makeup department, the fact that blurred lips look actually wearable—and don’t require a steady hand—means that this is one trend I can see transitioning from the red carpet into real life with absolute ease. After all, it would look just as well with bare skin and a slick of mascara as it clearly does with a full face of glam.

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Ahead, all of the blurred lip liner inspiration you need, along with tips from a makeup artist on how to create the look at home.

Blurred Lip Liner Looks

Mia Goth blurred lip liner trend

(Image credit: @ninapark)

I'll be rushing to recreate Mia Goth's juicy berry-bitten lip look for spring.

Emma Stone blurred lip liner trend

(Image credit: @ninapark)

Emma Stone's softly blurred lip liner looks so chic and polished.

Zoe Kravitz blurred lip liner trend

(Image credit: @ninapark)

The combination of honey hues and balmy top coat make Zoë Kravitz's lip look the perfect everyday option.

Gracie Abrams blurred lip liner trend

(Image credit: @gracieabrams)

Gracie Abrams diffused nude lip feels oh-so-90s.

Sadie Sink with blurred lip liner trend

(Image credit: @ninapark)

Sadie Sink's dewy rose lip suits this pretty makeup look perfectly.

What Is Blurred Lip Liner?

Characterised by a slightly fuzzy lip line, the blurred lip look is so popular right now because of how it creates the appearance of a full, volumised pout while still looking effortless. “It’s flattering because it works with how light naturally hits the face,” explains makeup artist Emily Wood. “Instead of pushing colour inward, which can make lips look smaller, a blurred lip is all about adding depth around the lips and keeping the centre of the lips lighter, which means lips look fuller, rounder and more balanced.” Wood points out that it’s not the same as overlining either. “It’s more about following but slightly enhancing the lip line,” she says.

How to Get the Look

Thankfully, the trend is fairly easy to recreate at home, too, as the beauty of this blurred look is that there is no need for total precision. Wood suggests starting with a lip liner that’s slightly deeper than your natural lip colour, a lipstick close in colour to your lip shade and a gloss or balm if you like a sheenier finish.

“Start by lining the lips following your natural shape, and you can slightly enhance this past your natural lip line if you want more volume,” Wood explains. “Then blur the liner inward using your finger or a brush so that there are no harsh lines at all.” Finish by applying your chosen lip colour on the outer parts of your lips, leaving the centre quite light, then add a gloss or balm to finish. “The key to this look really is blending,” says Wood.

The Best Blurred Lip Liners

Ahead, we’ve picked out the best blurred lip liners to help you recreate this trend. Wood suggests that lighter skin tones will suit “pinky nudes, peaches and soft mauves” best while deeper skin tones will look amazing in “rich browns, chocolates and caramels”. Keep scrolling for our favourites.

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Mica Ricketts
Mica Ricketts

Mica Ricketts is a freelance beauty editor, copywriter and regular contributor to Who What Wear UK. She also writes for titles including Marie Claire UK, Refinery 29 and Cosmopolitan, and previously worked at Who What Wear UK as Beauty Editor. With experience in both editorial and content management, she also works with beauty brands and small businesses on brand messaging and content strategy. As a busy mum of two, she is passionate about finding efficacious beauty products that can disguise all signs of tiredness with minimal effort.