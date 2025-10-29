Wait, This Sneaky Bluemercury Sale Is Incredible… Everything I’m Eyeing From La Mer to Tom Ford to Hourglass

Okay, I realize Black Friday and Cyber Monday are just around the corner (consider this your sign to compile your wish list!), but Bluemercury just announced a sneaky 20% off makeup sale from today until November 2—and the roster is truly out of this world. Why not restock your favorites now before the chaos of BFCM hits? I expect many of these to fly off the shelves once we really hit the peak of holiday shopping, so I'd take advantage of the markdowns while you can. Think of it like a safeguard sale to ensure you actually get your hands on all your favorites—and, man, are there plenty of gems to scroll through.
Seriously, my entire makeup routine is discounted, from my prized Hourglass skin tint to the versatile Tom Ford eye shadow that applies like velvet. Below, find the 13 staples I'm scooping up before this underrated sale picks up steam.
Hourglass
Veil Hydrating Skin Tint
The best skin tint ever, full stop. It instantly smooths my complexion without making it look like I'm wearing anything at all. I wear it year-round!
Hourglass
Vanish Airbrush Concealer
Of course, I have to include the equally viral Hourglass concealer. It's the workhorse of my makeup bag (I'm wearing it as I type this sentence!), so I better restock my shade (Cotton) while I can.
Nars
Radiant Creamy Concealer
Another classic concealer you won't regret buying. Beloved by beauty editors and makeup artists alike, it has the creamiest, crease-free finish.
Anytime a La Mer product goes on sale, you can bet your bottom dollar I'll be highlighting the news. This lip plumper has just enough of a cooling sensation to stimulate fullness without feeling too spicy. Not to mention, it deposits the prettiest, sheer-pink pigment.
Bobbi Brown
Long-Wear Waterproof Cream Eyeshadow Stick
Bobbi Brown's eye shadow sticks are hailed by makeup artists time and again. They're user-friendly (just swipe and go!), easy to layer, and come in an array of dazzling shades. I'm partial to this cool-toned smoky topaz, which feels perfect for fall and winter.
U Beauty
The Plasma Lip Compound Tinted
U Beauty's cushiony tinted balm is the ultimate it-girl lip product. I won't rest until I own one in every shade, and this deep plum is calling my name for fall.
Sisley Paris
Phyto-Rouge Shine
Looking for the hydration of a balm with the color payoff of a lipstick? Allow me to introduce you to Phyto-Rouge Shine, the most comfortable lip product I own. I have the Cranberry shade already, so I'm thinking this neutral rose will serve me well this season.
Pat McGrath Labs
Skin Fetish Sublime Perfection Foundation
It's viral for a reason! Pat McGrath's buttery foundation is full-coverage yet impossibly airy—to the point where I forget I'm wearing any makeup at all.
Tom Ford
Eye Color Quad Eyeshadow
Tom Ford's silky eye shadows are a no-brainer. They're blendable, crease-resistant, and super long-lasting. A staple in my makeup bag, forever and always.
Laura Mercier
Translucent Loose Setting Powder
Nope, it doesn't get better than this Laura Mercier setting powder. I've tested over 50 formulas at this point, and still I always come back to this cult classic.
Augustinus Bader
Augustinus Bader x Sofia Coppola the Tinted Balm
I could not be more obsessed with this Augustinus Bader and Sofia Coppola lip collaboration. Each shade is meant to give your lips a perfectly flushed, berry-stained effect, but my favorite has to be Shade 1, a deep pink inspired by a discontinued lipstick Coppola always loved.
If you have yet to try Manucurist's Active Smooth nail polish, please, please, please give it a whirl. While technically not a makeup product, it is like a BB cream for your nails, blurring imperfections (like ridges and divots) while adding a sheer, natural-looking wash of color. It's such a best-seller that I'm genuinely shocked it's on sale! Trust me, this one's not to be missed.
U Beauty
Super Tinted Hydrator
U Beauty's Super Hydrator will forever live on as one of my all-time favorite moisturizers. The tinted version boasts an identical hydrating formula (siren capsules and all) with flexible, self-adjusting pigments to immediately nix discoloration. It has the dewiest, healthy-looking finish that will have people asking if you just had a facial (true story!).