Wait, This Sneaky Bluemercury Sale Is Incredible… Everything I’m Eyeing From La Mer to Tom Ford to Hourglass

Too good to pass up.

Photo of Erica Choi taking a mirror selfie at her makeup vanity
(Image credit: @eggcanvas)
Jamie Schneider's avatar
By
published
in News

Okay, I realize Black Friday and Cyber Monday are just around the corner (consider this your sign to compile your wish list!), but Bluemercury just announced a sneaky 20% off makeup sale from today until November 2—and the roster is truly out of this world. Why not restock your favorites now before the chaos of BFCM hits? I expect many of these to fly off the shelves once we really hit the peak of holiday shopping, so I'd take advantage of the markdowns while you can. Think of it like a safeguard sale to ensure you actually get your hands on all your favorites—and, man, are there plenty of gems to scroll through.

Seriously, my entire makeup routine is discounted, from my prized Hourglass skin tint to the versatile Tom Ford eye shadow that applies like velvet. Below, find the 13 staples I'm scooping up before this underrated sale picks up steam.

Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider
Senior Beauty Editor

Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. With over seven years in the industry, she specializes in trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves scouting vintage boutiques and reading thrillers, and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸