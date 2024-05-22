Call It the Coppola Effect—Sofia Coppola's New Lip Balms Are Girly and Perfect
Sofia Coppola is many things: an award-winning filmmaker, screenwriter, producer, author, and incredible visual storyteller, just to name a few accolades. But Sofia Coppola has also become an adjective of sorts, an identifier for all things girly and romantic. Case in point: Search "Coppolacore" on TikTok, and you'll be greeted by hundreds of hyper-feminine bedrooms and coquette imagery meant to replicate the filmmaker's one-of-a-kind sets and unique POVs from her leading female characters.
"My work is girly and pretty natural," she tells me on the bustling Beauty Floor of Bergdorf Goodman, where she's celebrating the launch of her new tinted lip balm collaboration with Augustinus Bader. "I feel like the balms reflect that, because they just feel natural and easy, but hopefully pretty."
They absolutely are. The collection contains three sheer yet buildable shades, all meant to deliver a subtle, berry-stained effect: Shade 1, a deep pink inspired by a discontinued lipstick Coppola had always loved; Shade 2, a bright coral; and Shade 3, a rich plum. Each glides on the skin like silk (thanks to shea butter, vitamin E, and candelilla wax) and deposits a wash of color that instantly diffuses any harsh lip lines.
As for Coppola's own beauty inspirations, she highlights Tina Chow's timeless elegance and Marisa Berenson's effortlessly chic aesthetic. "I was talking about [Berenson] today, how she's always glamorous—like wearing full eyeliner at the beach. I would be a mess if I tried to do that," she laughs. But a swipe of lip balm, she notes, is the perfect way to add some zing without much of a lift.
"I wanted something you could put on without looking in the mirror, like when you're just finishing dinner," Coppola adds. "I like that it looks like you didn't put a lot of effort into [makeup]. You just throw it on, and it lifts your mood and brightens your face." Other beauty must-haves include Westman Atelier's Baby Cheeks Blush Stick, Monastery's Restorative Face Oil ("It smells incredible," she says), and, of course, Augustinus Bader's The Rich Cream.
Otherwise, she keeps her routine pretty minimal. She even tells me that Shade 2, the bright coral, makes a "good summer cheek" you can wear out to dinner (even to the Met Gala, according to makeup artist Dick Page), or to the beach for a playful pop of color. I can practically see the TikTok aesthetic on my feed already: Coppolacore goes coastal.
