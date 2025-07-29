While hair colour trends come and go, there's no denying that classic brunette hues are forever. There's something so timeless and elegant about this shade, not to mention the fact that there are so many ways to interpret the hair colour to make it work for you.
While the end of last year saw the rise of deep, glossy, polished brunettes, it seems that, this summer, we're welcoming a lived-in look. This season is all about that more relaxed, low-maintenance finish. Enter, the worn brunette hair trend.
As showcased by Hailey Bieber, this hair colour has a natural, "I just woke up like this" appeal. Think perfectly placed highlights that make it appear as if the sun is hitting your hair in all the right places. Although it has a deep chocolate base, it's mixed with lighter tones that give it that beautifully worn-in finish, much like your favourite faded denim that will never go out of style.
Keen to know more? I've rounded up some of my favourite worn brunette hairstyles and included lots of products to help achieve the look below.
Worn Brunette Hair Inspiration
Natural-looking yet totally chic.
A glossy finish can really help to enhance your brunette tones.
This colour looks so good with waves and curls.
The deep chocolate base will always be trendy.
Such a gorgeous hue for the summer months.
This trend works for all hair types.
Best Products for the Worn Brunette Hair Trend
L'Oréal Professionnel
Vitamino Color Spectrum Green Tinted Shampoo for Dark Brown Coloured Hair
This clever shampoo has a green tint which minimises red undertones and keeps dark brown hair looking vibrant.
Ghd
Chronos Curve Max Wand
This new curling wand from Ghd is perfect for loose, undone waves.
Arkive Headcare
The Movement Dry Texturizing Spray
The worn brunette trend looks so good paired with a tousled finish, and this texturizing spray will do just that.
Aveda
Be Curly Advanced Curl Enhancer Cream
If you have natural waves or curls, define your style with a hydrating cream.
Sol De Janeiro
Brazilian Glossy Nourishing Hair Oil
This hair oil will add beautiful shine to your hair colour.
Oribe
Conditioner for Magnificent Volume
Add volume and bounce thanks to Oribe's nourishing yet weightless conditioner.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.