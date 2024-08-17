Experts Say This Hair Colour Always Looks Expensive and Elegant—14 Styles That Prove It

Just as those with straight hair envy those with curly hair (and vice versa), I've often fantasised about dyeing my brunette hair a different colour. With so many hair colour trends coming and going over the years, I've dallied with the idea of going blonde, ginger, and black, but the thing is (as I've come to realise), brunettes actually have it pretty lucky. We have hundreds of options at our fingertips if we want to change things up with our hair—and the best part? They don't have to be as high maintenance as a full dye job or dramatic colour change.

True, brown hair may not feel exciting, but when you're brunette you've already got a good medium colour base to work with. You can then choose to enhance your natural hair colour by weaving in blonde strands for dimension, adding in highlights or lowlights if you're feeling tempted to go lighter or darker, or even experimenting with balayage or an ombré effect for a bolder colour statement.

One thing I've noticed over the past year is an increase in people embracing and experimenting with their naturally brown hair. From Hailey Bieber to Em Ratajkowski, even celebrities and supermodels are proving that brunette hair is trendier than ever.

Basically, the options are endless when it comes to experimenting with brown hair. From trending California brown to classic caramel brown, if you're looking for inspiration, scroll down for a compilation of our favourite brunette hair colour ideas.

BRUNETTE HAIR COLOUR IDEAS FOR 2024:

1. Golden Brown

Style Notes: When you want to experiment with lighter colour without going true blonde, consider a subtle ombré effect. Lighten the ends and lengths of your hair with a seamless blend through to your roots.

2. California Brown

Style Notes: The ultimate low-maintenance brown. Ask your colourist for a blend of cool and warm tones alongside your natural colour.

3. Copper Brown

Style Notes: Whether you opt for a rich auburn or just a hint of copper, this is a fun way to shake things up if you want something fresh (but still brunette).

4. Caramel Brown

Style Notes: Not quite true brunette but certainly not quite blonde, caramel brown sees a seamless blend of lighter and darker tones.

5. Dark Brown

Style Notes: If black feels too dark for your complexion, opt for a deep dark brown instead.

6. Red Brown

Style Notes: Start with a dark brown base and add in a red glaze for a subtle nod to colour without the upkeep.

7. Cool Brown

Style Notes: Add dimension to mousy hair by opting for a slightly richer cool brown shade. You won't notice growth at the roots but your hair will look fresher.

8. Balayage

Style Notes: A classic blonde balayage is always a failsafe way to experiment with colour in naturally brown hair. If you're feeling brave, ask for a few face-framing lighter strands to make your eye colour pop.

9. Highlights

Style Notes: Already tried balayage? Consider adding highlights and remember, you don't have to go blonde. Light brown, copper, and golden shades look just as chic.

10. Lowlights

Style Notes: Lowlights are typically two to three shades darker than your natural hair colour, and they serve to add depth and dimension without looking quite as obvious as highlights do.

11. Warm Brown

Style Notes: Hand-painted copper and honey tones will noticeably add warmth to both your hair and complexion.

12. Sunset Brown

Style Notes: The perfect way to add colour to thick hair—request darker shades for the lower layers of your hair and lighter ones for the upper.

13. Glossy Brown

Style Notes: Sometimes you really can't beat the simplicity of super sleek, super glossy brown hair.

14. Beachy Brown

Style Notes: Softly blended golden stripes of colour will really stand out when your hair is curled or waved.

The best products for brunette hair:

Josh Wood Colour Chocolate Gloss £19 SHOP NOW Hair looking dull in-between appointments? Amplify your colour and add a high shine effect in one easy-to-use treatment.

Drybar Detox Dry Shampoo Brunette £21 SHOP NOW While some dry shampoos leave a chalky residue in hair, this brown-tinted version keeps hair looking natural, while simultaneously absorbing excess oil and adding volume to roots.

Christophe Robin Shade Variation Care Ash Brown £39 SHOP NOW Formulated specifically with brunettes in mind, this nourishing hair mask is designed to keep your colour looking fresh by neutralising red and brassy tones. The best part? It works on both natural and colour-treated hair.

L'Oreal Magic Retouch Brown Root Touch Up Spray £10 SHOP NOW If you're noticing unwanted greys sneaking through at your roots, use this touch-up spray to add a weightless temporary colour that matches seamlessly with your brown strands.