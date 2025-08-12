Finding the right haircut to suit your face shape is no mean feat. With hundreds of hairstyles and hair trends out there, it can be hard to cut through the noise to understand what might work best for you.
With short hair trends such as bob hairstyles and pixie cuts on the rise this season, I've been doing some research into what could work well with my round face shape. In fact, I reached out to Andrew Heasman, international creative director for RUSH Hair, who shared so many trending short hairstyles with me that will help to flatter my features.
While I always believe in wearing whatever hairstyle you want, no matter what your face shape, hair type, hair colour or tastes, these recommendations are particularly helpful if, like me, you are thinking about getting the chop this season and are feeling a little bit lost about where to begin. Below, I've included my favourite short haircuts for round faces, so keep on scrolling for lots of inspo.
The 11 Best Short Haircuts for Round Faces, According to an Expert
1. Soft Bob
First up is the soft bob hair trend. "This bob is one of this season’s top trending cuts, appealing to clients who want to feel chic without being overly styled," says Heasman. "The ends of the hair are feathered, which amplifies the hair’s texture, adding movement and definition to the cut’s shoulder-length finish. This cut beautifully frames the silhouette of those with a round face shape, cupping and defining the jawline."
2. Blunt Bob
If you prefer a slightly more defined finish, why not opt for the blunt bob? "A sharp, sculpted silhouette, the blunt bob is striking, bold, and a great shape for those with a round face shape," Heasman explains. "This style focuses on precise lines, which offer definition, naturally enhancing a round face shape and adding angularity."
3. Pixie Cut
"The pixie cut can be tailored to suit a round face shape," Heasman tells me. "If you’ve got more defined facial features, then you may want to go with a softer, wispy pixie to harmonise with your softer face shape," he adds. I recommend chatting to your hairdresser beforehand to see how you can make this style work for you.
4. Polished Shag
The shag hairstyle has made a comeback this year, and according to Heasman, this is a great style for a round face shape. "The polished shag embodies the balance between effortless cool and tailored sophistication. The wispy, disconnected layers harmonise a round face shape's fuller jawline and the face’s prominent features."
5. French Bob
Here at Who What Wear UK, we are huge fans of the French bob hairstyle. "This sophisticated cut pairs beautifully with a side parting, perfectly highlighting the silhouette and beauty of a round face shape by hugging the jawline," explains Heasman. "For extra definition, curl the ends inwards with a pair of straighteners. This look captures the essence of true glamour."
6. Midi Bob
"As the name suggests, the midi bob falls somewhere mid-length between the shoulder and collarbone," says Heasman. "This free-flowing, relaxed cut is a great way to dip your toe into experimenting with shorter styles without losing too much length. It gives the illusion of a longer face with the larger space between the jawline and the collarbone."
7. Mini Mullet
"A mini mullet can be an option for those with a round face shape who want to express their individuality, and it’s a style we will be seeing a lot more of in 2026," Heasman tells me. "The added height on the crown, interesting angles and textured lengths at the bottom all make this a great choice to elongate round face shapes."
8. Italian Crop
"Somewhere between a bob and a pixie cut with layers blended throughout, the Italian Crop elongates the face with its lengths that are left on the longer side," says Heasman.
9. Asymmetrical Bob
An asymmetrical bob is a great option for round face shapes thanks to the angular finish. "The uneven lengths and angular lines break up the roundness of the face and draw attention to the cut," Heasman explains. Plus, it looks super chic.
10. Half-Up, Half-Down Lob
"Half-up, half-down looks are the ultimate blend of ease and elegance for those with a round face shape," explains Heasman. "The length of a lob creates space between the jawline and the collarbone, which gives the illusion of higher cheekbones."
11. Tousled Pixie
Last but by no means least, say hello to the tousled pixie. "One of the most daring cuts possible, the tousled pixie adds height and volume at the crown of the head," says Heasman.
The Best Products for Short Haircuts for Round Faces
K18
Astrolift Reparative Volume Spray
Volume is key, and this spray from K18 will help add a plumping effect to your strands.
Amika
Blowout Babe Thermal Hairbrush
I recommend using a hot brush for even more volume and bounce.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.