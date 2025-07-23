I'll start this by being honest: I often find the viral 'easy' hair trends that pop up on my TikTok FYP or Instagram feeds to be anything but. To me, even the most low-maintenance, so-called "effortless" hairstyles take me a while to get the hang of. However, I recently spotted one particularly low-lift hairstyle on the Instagram pages of some of Hollywood's favourite hairstylists (namely, Bryce Scarlett's and Nina Park), and it has already won me over—enter something I'm calling face-framing waves.
What Are Face-Framing Waves?
Face-framing waves are loose kinks or curls at the front of the hair that help to add shape and structure around your face. The ease in this hairstyle lies in the fact that you only need to wave the front pieces of your hair to give the illusion of a thought-out and fully styled look.
And the best part? Face-framing waves are adaptable to different hair types, textures and lengths (from short hairstyles, like bobs, to longer looks), meaning anyone can try out this (genuinely) low-effort style for a put-together look. It's also an easy style for those days when you just want to pull your hair up but are still seeking the structure that wearing your hair down often gives the face.
How Do I Achieve Face-Framing Waves?
To get face-framing waves, there are four easy steps that you can follow:
Create a middle parting in your hair.
Separate two sections at the very front of your hair.
Use a heated tool (a curling wand, hair straightener or hair waver) to shape the front sections, typically so that you have an outward-facing kink or curl inline with the tops of your cheekbones or ears.
You can now style the rest of your hair in any way you'd like or simply leave it as it is for ease. Those with curly styles may choose to wear their hair up or straighten the rest of their hair so that the face-framing waves have their moment
Top tip: If your hair is naturally straight, you can also air-dry your hair with your hair tucked behind your ears to create a natural-looking, face-framing wave. Just apply an air-dry product for some extra definition.
Face-Framing Waves Inspiration
Margot shows just how effortless face-framing waves can be.
Don't feel like wearing your hair down? Face-framing waves help to add structure to buns and ponytails as well.
Face-framing waves + a loose French braid = the perfect everyday hairstyle.
Layers like Kaia Gerber's will only add to the natural contouring that face-framing waves give.
Add a hair gloss to your wash routine for a super-shiny finish.
As WWW UK’s editorial assistant, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion and beauty content for site. She supports the fashion team on shoots and with styling, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. With a particular passion for fragrance—and a personal collection to match—she has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related. Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and campaigns for the print magazine as well as filmed and edited weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.