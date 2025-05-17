I might be a beauty editor, but when it comes to my hair, I like to keep things as simple as possible. Sure, I write about hair trends all the time, but I'm personally all about those low-maintenance hairstyles that I can recreate in a matter of minutes. Yep, I'm a big fan of simple, beachy waves or a slicked-back bun (especially between hair wash days).

So, when my colleague asked me if I knew how to do a French braid, I said absolutely not. Don't get me wrong, I'm a big fan of this hairstyle and think that it looks incredibly chic, but I was convinced that it would be far too complicated for me to do myself. However, I decided to reach out to an expert so that I could fill my colleague in on how to French braid hair, and as it turns out, it's way easier than I thought.

What Is a French Braid?

Before we get into how to do this hairstyle, you might be wondering, what is a French braid and how does it differ from your standard braid?

While the history of braids dates back thousands of years BC, being prominent in ancient cultures, most notably in Africa, the French braid (a term thought to have been coined in the late 1800s) marks a very particular style. "A French braid is a plait that runs across the scalp before running through the mids and ends," explains top hairstylist Abigail Constanza . "It’s done inwardly, so that it’s flat to the head, unlike braids on just the mid lengths and ends, which hang loose."

How to French Braid Hair

Now, onto how to do this style. I've included all of Constanza's top tips below, and I've even given it a go myself so that you can follow along.

1. Section the Hair

First things first, section your hair into place. "Take three sections of hair wherever you would like the braid to start," says Constanza. The thickness of each section depends on how thick you would like your French braid to be, so this is totally up to you.

2. Cross Each Section Into the Middle

Next, cross each section into the middle like you would with a standard braid. You only want to do this for the very top section of the hair, as you'll then want to move onto step three.

3. Add More Hair to the Braid

Once you have crossed each section into the middle, it's time to start feeding more hair into the braid. "Collect more hair from around the braid each time you cross into the middle," explains Constanza. You want to repeat this step until your braid is at its desired length.

4. Secure in Place

This step is pretty self-explanatory, but once your braid is done, you'll want to secure it in place with a hairband and some hairspray.

More French Braid Inspiration

So sophisticated.

This braid on Laura Haririer has been done in the same style as a French braid, but created outwardly so that it doesn't sit flat to the head.

A relaxed French braid looks super chic.

Best Products for a French Braid

GHD The Sectioner Tail Hair Comb £12 SHOP NOW This comb is great for sectioning the hair before doing your French braid. Slip Pure Silk Skinny Scrunchies £35 SHOP NOW Secure your braid with a silk scrunchie, as they are a lot kinder to your hair. Oribe Free Style Hair Spray £43 SHOP NOW A great luxury hairspray for locking the hair in place. Arkive Headcare The Reset Dry Shampoo £14 SHOP NOW Add some volume to the roots of your hairstyle with a good dry shampoo. Maria Nila Texture Spray £22 SHOP NOW If you want your French braid to look a bit more relaxed, add some texture spray into the ends.