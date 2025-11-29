Every Beauty Detail Behind Demi Lovato's Ethereal November Cover Shoot

Demi Lovato's November cover is a lesson in natural, effortless beauty. With barely-detectable makeup and strands dancing between wavy and windblown and sleek and pulled back, the overall impact is striking yet understated. "The inspiration was to show a more refined, pared-back side of Demi, and the environment pushed us toward a look that felt clean, unfussy, and quietly beautiful" says celebrity makeup artist, Loftjet.
The cohesion between Demi's wardrobe, hair, and makeup is the result of a collaboration that Demi's hairstylist, Fitch Lunar, describes as easy and natural. "I always come in with my own references, of course, but the real magic happens when we put everyone’s ideas on the table," he explains. "We bounce off of each other, and between makeup, hair, nails, and styling, we find the thread that ties the whole look together. It’s a true creative conversation, not a siloed process."
Lunar tells me that for both of Lovato's hair looks, the main goal was to let the singer's natural texture shine while giving each moment its own attitude. "When we had Demi's hair down, it was all about effortless movement," he shares. Lunar prepped her hair with Shu Uemura's Essence Absolue Nourishing Protective Hair Oil ($70) and let it air-dry to maintain its integrity and keep everything soft. Once Lovato's hair was set, Lunar sculpted the shape using a combination of gentle tension, a diffuser, and light definition creams to enhance her texture without adding weight. Lunar shares that he loves Dyson's Supersonic Hair Dryer ($450), and its accompanying attachments, for effortless styling.
"My inspiration for Demi's hair is almost always Demi, herself," says Lunar. "I follow the energy of what she’s wearing and what she’s feeling that day. For this era, we’ve been leaning into her natural texture as much as possible." Lunar describes the overall vibe of Lovato's cover shoot as effortlessly strong and polished where the hair needed structure, yet lightweight and free wherever it needed movement. "It’s about amplifying her natural beauty without overworking the hair," he concludes.
For makeup, Loftjet wanted to create something natural and elevated that matched the beautiful setting of the shoot. "I prepped Demi’s skin with La Mer’s Moisturizing Soft Cream ($200) and Laneige's Cream Skin Milky Toner ($36) to create a smooth, well-conditioned base." For Lovato's complexion, he used Make Up For Ever HD Skin Hydra Glow Foundation ($34) to keep everything looking fresh and dimensional. To finish, he added a swipe of Haus Labs PhD Hybrid Hydrated Tinted Lip Oil ($18) which he credits as an important staple for almost every look he creates.
With her hair swept back, Lunar shares that Lovato's second look leaned more sculpted and editorial. "After prepping Demi's hair with the same nourishing oil, I added a lightweight styling mousse at the roots for lift, then used a concentrator nozzle and round brush to build body and structure." Once dry, he refined with a soft wax and a detailing comb to get a "clean and intentional" finish.
"I love emphasizing the complexion and blush when I'm working with Demi," says Loftjet. "We’re very intentional with the tones we use—shades that feel naturally connected to her skin and enhance her undertones. Blush is kind of our signature—I bring it across the cheeks, onto the temples, and into the eye area for a cohesive wash of color."
When creating a natural, no-makeup makeup look like Lovato's, Loftjet says his biggest tip is to work in small, buildable layers. And, proper skin preparation is of paramount importance. "Strong hydration underneath the makeup is what helps everything meld seamlessly and gives that soft, undetectable finish," he explains. "That cushiony prep is what makes the complexion look authentic rather than “done.”'
"With Demi, I’m always focused on enhancing what’s already there," says Lunar. "It's about honoring her natural hair texture, protecting the health of her strands, and creating looks that feel aligned with who she is in the moment. When the glam supports the artist’s identity, everything else falls into place."
"Working with the team is always an effortless, collaborative flow," adds Loftjet. For this shoot, he said the team followed stylist Chris Horan’s lead, and let the clothes set the tone. For makeup and hair, the goal was to keep everything intentionally understated. "Collaborating with Chris, Fitch, and Demi's nail artist Natalie Minerva is always a joy—they’re incredibly talented, and we all feel lucky to create alongside an artist like Demi."
