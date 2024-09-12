When it comes to hair color trends, European women have it down. From Milan to Paris and London to Copenhagen, you'll see stylish women from the fashion capitals adopting the major hair color trends of the season before anyone else.



European women embrace traditional and timeless hair colors, but you'll often see Londoners and Berliners adopting more vibrant shades too—they're never not delivering us endless inspiration to take to the salon.



What European hair colors are trending right now? With fall nearly here, I've been diving into the biggest hair trends and scrolling through the feeds of the continent's most stylish tastemakers to see which hair colors are taking off next. I tapped hair trend forecaster and expert hairstylist Tom Smith to decode the fall hair trends and how to get the look.

5 European Hair Color Trends to Try This Season

1. Espresso

One European hair color trend that I'm seeing everywhere (and tempted to try myself) is espresso brown. The cool-toned hue not only looks chic, but the rich color also looks super glossy and shiny, which in turn makes your hair look healthy. If you want to dip a toe in the trend, there are plenty of semipermanent hair masks and color-depositing glosses that allow you to go darker without the commitment.

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day High-Shine Gloss $36 SHOP NOW To enhance dark brunettes, I highly recommend you try this hair gloss that coats hair in a mirror-like shine unlike anything else I've tried—no wonder it can't stay in stock.

Wella Color Fresh Mask in Cool Espresso $27 SHOP NOW Want to try espresso without touching permanent dye? This color-depositing mask lends a deep, cool-toned brunette that gradually washes out.

Glaze Supergloss Color Conditioning Hair Gloss in Brunette Sleek Espresso Brown $22 SHOP NOW Another of my favorites is Glaze, a hair gloss with a tint that deposits semipermanent color while injecting hair with a glossy shine.

2. Cinder Toffee

If dark brunette isn't for you, toffee tones are a great alternative for this time of the year to add dimension to dark hair colors with caramel tones. "The tones are totally warm and combine chocolate, caramels, and intense golds to give a reflective and youthful shine to the hair," says Smith. "This can be achieved with an allover color or incorporated into a darker base with various dimensional tones in high/low lights."

IGK Hair Color Depositing Hair Mask in Honey Please $29 SHOP NOW "Keeping shine and vibrancy high is important for this shade, so consider using a weekly conditioning mask or even a mask that contains golden pigments to continue adding shine and gloss wash after wash," says Smith.

Gisou Honey Infused Hydrating Hair Mask $57 SHOP NOW A weekly hair mask can help keep highlights looking glossy and healthy—Gisou's is a Who What Wear favorite.

Cécred Nourishing Hair Oil $44 SHOP NOW A little of Cécred's hair oil goes a long way to impart shine and nourishment to bleached highlights.

3. Sunflower Blonde

Sunflower blonde has been trending since the summer, and it's not going anywhere anytime soon. "This is as warm as a blonde can be before it turns into a copper. The intensely golden shades have been trending for the entire year so far but continue to grow in popularity," notes Smith. "Warmer shades help the hair to look healthier and glow in the light and give the feeling of youthfulness and is a great choice to continue the echo of summer for longer. This shade typically works on naturally warmer skin tones of any depth and can be achieved as an allover color or incorporated as part of a highlight or balayage technique if depth and dimension is preferred."

Amika Bust Your Brass Cool Blonde Intense Repair Mask $42 SHOP NOW "Golden tones in the hair naturally help to make the hair look brighter and shinier, but using an intense moisture mask will help to keep the tones golden and away from yellow or brassiness," says Smith. The purple tones in this hair mask help to neutralize brassy tones to keep your hair color looking golden.

Beauty Pie Elastic Repair Treatment $17 SHOP NOW Price shown is member price.



Bleach can take its toll on our hair, so enlist the aid of a bond-repairing treatment to keep hair looking lustrous.

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray $28 SHOP NOW Color Wow's Dream Coat is in a league of its own. It creates a humidity-proof veil over your hair to repel frizz, and I find it always makes my hair color look even shinier and more vibrant.

4. Terra-Copper

ICYMI, copper is back in a big way right now, and stylish women across the continent are opting for terra-copper, which is set to be one of autumn's biggest hair color trends. "[This is] a rich and intense terra-cotta, copper shade that is just a bit bolder than a naturally occurring redhead," says Smith. "This can be achieved all over as a global color or can be done with a semipermanent gloss on top of highlights or balayage."

dpHUE Gloss+ $38 SHOP NOW "These brighter shades tend to fade faster, so using a copper-pigmented conditioner when washing your hair will keep the tones topped up for longer," recommends Smith.

CANOPY Handheld Filtered Showerhead $150 SHOP NOW This genius shower filter helps to prevent hard water leeching your hair color, leaving it brighter and more vibrant for longer (as well as leaving your hair silky soft).

Davines Alchemic Conditioner in Red $37 SHOP NOW Look for dedicated red conditioners to help enhance the longevity of your color.

5. Chestnut Brown

Another chic hair color I'm seeing everywhere? Chestnut brown. It's the perfect middle ground between brunette and copper, adding just enough warmth to brown hair. Whether you go for it all over your hair or as balayage or highlights, this is a pretty way to give a twist to a brunette.

Oribe Shampoo for Beautiful Color $49 SHOP NOW A good color shampoo can make all the difference when it comes to maintaining your hair color in between salon appointments. Oribe's shampoos are some of the best around.

Christophe Robin Shade Variation Mask in Warm Chestnut $53 SHOP NOW Want to dip a toe into the chestnut-brown hair trend? This color-depositing hair mask allows you to try it without the commitment.

OUAI Hair Oil $30 SHOP NOW A good hair oil is an essential for any hair color to make it look hydrated and glossy.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.