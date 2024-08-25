I Cancelled My Highlights Appointment After Seeing This Glossy Autumnal Hair Colour

Although my hair is naturally quite dark, I've had blonde highlights for as long as I can remember. Throughout summer I started to notice that my highlights were fading, so I quickly booked in with my hairdresser for a quick colour refresh. However, after doing some research into popular autumn hair colours, I swiftly cancelled my appointment and instead have been debating whether to try "chestnut brown" hair this September instead.

According to Google Trends, this hair colour is growing in popularity, and it's not hard to see why. Not only is it the perfect shade for the colder months, but the rich, glossy finish looks undeniably chic. Keen to know more? Keep on scrolling for all the info...

What Is Chestnut Brown Hair?

As the name suggests, this hair colour has a deep brown hue with a slightly red undertone. It's beautifully warm and rich, and often features a glossy, high-shine finish which makes it look super expensive. If you're not a fan of warmer undertones then don't fear, as this colour can be totally customisable. Make sure to chat to your hairdresser to see what kind of chestnut brown shade might work for you.

Chestnut Brown Hair Colour Inspiration

1. Warm Chestnut Brown

@nnennaechem chestnut brown hair

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

The perfect colour for autumn.

2. Chestnut Brown With Highlights

@jamiejchung chestnut brown hair

(Image credit: @jamiejchung)

This rich, glossy shade looks stunning with subtle highlights throughout.

3. Light Chestnut Brown

@lilyjcollins chestnut brown hair

(Image credit: @lilyjcollins)

Yep, even Lily Collins is a fan.

4. Chestnut Brown With Red Undertones

@anaasmood chestnut brown hair

(Image credit: @anaasmood)

I love the deep red undertones here.

5. Golden Chestnut Brown

@annehathaway chestnut brown hair

(Image credit: @annehathaway)

This warm shade works well for all seasons.

6. Deep Chestnut Brown

@camilamorrone chestnut brown hair

(Image credit: @camilamorrone)

However, deep chestnut brown colours are especially great for the colder months.

7. Rich Chestnut Brown

@serenawilliams chestnut brown hair

(Image credit: @serenawilliams)

This colour looks incredible on curly hair.

8. Classic Chestnut Brown

@kaiagerber chestnut brown hair

(Image credit: @kaiagerber)

So chic.

9. Chocolatey Chestnut Brown

Taylor Hill with chestnut brown hair

(Image credit: @anthonyholguin)

If you want something a lot darker, a chocolatey chestnut shade is the way to go.

Products You Need for Chestnut Brown Hair

Josh Wood Colour Shade Shot Gloss Chestnut Brunette Treatment
Josh Wood Colour
Shade Shot Gloss Chestnut Brunette Treatment

This semi-permanent hair colour will leave your hair looking so shiny, and is perfect for using in between salon appointments.

Davines Alchemic Shampoo Chocolate
Davines
Alchemic Shampoo Chocolate

A shampoo that cleanses the hair while enhancing your colour? Yes please. This Davines one will add a warm richness to your brunette hair.

Oribe Conditioner for Beautiful Color
Oribe
Conditioner for Beautiful Color

Oribe's conditioner will protect your colour from fading this autumn.

Sisley-Paris Hair Rituel Regenerating Hair Mask With Four Botanical Oils
Sisley-Paris
Hair Rituel Regenerating Hair Mask With Four Botanical Oils

This is my go-to hair mask for when I want serious shine.

