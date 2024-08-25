I Cancelled My Highlights Appointment After Seeing This Glossy Autumnal Hair Colour

Although my hair is naturally quite dark, I've had blonde highlights for as long as I can remember. Throughout summer I started to notice that my highlights were fading, so I quickly booked in with my hairdresser for a quick colour refresh. However, after doing some research into popular autumn hair colours, I swiftly cancelled my appointment and instead have been debating whether to try "chestnut brown" hair this September instead.

According to Google Trends, this hair colour is growing in popularity, and it's not hard to see why. Not only is it the perfect shade for the colder months, but the rich, glossy finish looks undeniably chic. Keen to know more? Keep on scrolling for all the info...

What Is Chestnut Brown Hair?

As the name suggests, this hair colour has a deep brown hue with a slightly red undertone. It's beautifully warm and rich, and often features a glossy, high-shine finish which makes it look super expensive. If you're not a fan of warmer undertones then don't fear, as this colour can be totally customisable. Make sure to chat to your hairdresser to see what kind of chestnut brown shade might work for you.

Chestnut Brown Hair Colour Inspiration

1. Warm Chestnut Brown

The perfect colour for autumn.

2. Chestnut Brown With Highlights

This rich, glossy shade looks stunning with subtle highlights throughout.

3. Light Chestnut Brown

Yep, even Lily Collins is a fan.

4. Chestnut Brown With Red Undertones

I love the deep red undertones here.

5. Golden Chestnut Brown

This warm shade works well for all seasons.

6. Deep Chestnut Brown

However, deep chestnut brown colours are especially great for the colder months.

7. Rich Chestnut Brown

This colour looks incredible on curly hair.

8. Classic Chestnut Brown

So chic.

9. Chocolatey Chestnut Brown

If you want something a lot darker, a chocolatey chestnut shade is the way to go.

Products You Need for Chestnut Brown Hair

Josh Wood Colour Shade Shot Gloss Chestnut Brunette Treatment £19 SHOP NOW This semi-permanent hair colour will leave your hair looking so shiny, and is perfect for using in between salon appointments.

Davines Alchemic Shampoo Chocolate £23 £18 SHOP NOW A shampoo that cleanses the hair while enhancing your colour? Yes please. This Davines one will add a warm richness to your brunette hair.

Oribe Conditioner for Beautiful Color £49 SHOP NOW Oribe's conditioner will protect your colour from fading this autumn.