Terracopper Is the Rich-Looking Hair Colour Top Stylists Say Will Dominate Autumn

Eleanor Vousden
By
published
in News

With September here, I'm keeping my eyes out for the autumn hair colour trends that will dominate the season this year. We've seen copper hair trending over the summer (hello, cowboy copper) and this autumnal red hair colour shade always makes a resurgence as the leaves turn, whether it be a deep cherry Coke red or auburn hue. However, there is a particular shade that hair stylists are tipping to be huge for autumn 2024, and that's terracopper. Here's everything you need to know about the trending hair colour.

What is the Terracopper Hair Colour Trend?

Elif with dark copper hair colour

(Image credit: @thatsaleaf)

So what is terracopper, and how does it compare to copper? According to hairstylist Tom Smith who coined the term, terracopper is "a rich and intense terracotta, copper shade that is just a bit bolder than a
naturally occurring redhead." And with Google searches for dark copper hair colour up 5,000% over the past month, many of us want in on this luxe fired hair colour. "Copper and red tones tend to consistently trend around this time of year, as the autumn leaves and late summer sun inspired us to wear rich and warm tones for the cosy season ahead," says Smith.

The good news is that it's pretty easy to achieve, whether you're visiting the salon or looking for a temporary look at home. "This can be achieved all over as a ‘global’ colour or can be done with a semi-permanent gloss on top of highlights or balayage," says Smith, who notes that the warmth of this shade can help the skin look more golden, and its particularly flattering on fair skin tones with pink undertones.

If you can't make it to the salon, then you can experiment with colour-depositing masks and hair glosses which will add a temporary dark copper tint to your lengths. If you're ready to try terracopper, scroll ahead for inspo pictures to take to the salon, as well as the best products to get the look and care for this dark copper hair colour at home.

Terracopper Hair Colour Ideas to Try

Rachel Brosnahan with dark copper hair colour

(Image credit: @rachelbrosnahan)

This terracotta toned hair colour is so pretty, and a timeless hue for autumn.

Chappell Roan dark copper hair colour

(Image credit: @chappellroan)

We can't not talk about Chappell Roan's fiery terracopper hair colour, which is a great example of a bolder take on dark copper.

Oluwaseun with dark copper braids

(Image credit: @the_oluwaseun)

Terrcacopper braids? Incredible.

Lizzy McAlpine with dark copper hair colour

(Image credit: @lilly_keys)

Lauren-Nicole with dark copper hair

(Image credit: @laurennicolefk)

Lauren-Nicole makes this hair colour look so expensive.

This would make a great hair colour if you want to experiment with copper hair without going too red.

Kennedy Walsh with dark copper hair colour

(Image credit: @kennedyclairewalsh)

Notice how how this terracopper hair colour makes blue eyes pop?

Zoe Foster with dark red copper hair colour

(Image credit: @iamzoefoster)

I can't stop looking at Zoe Foster's amazing curls in this terracopper hair colour.

Emily Ratajkowski with dark copper hair

(Image credit: @emrata)

Emily Ratajkowski is convincing me to finally try this hair colour.

Courtney Trop with dark copper hair colour

(Image credit: @alwaysjudging)

How chic is this muted copper hair colour? I'm taking this to the salon immediately.

Nay Elizabeth with dark copper hair colour

(Image credit: @nayelizabethh)

Terracopper and curls are a dreamy pairing.

How to Care for Terracopper Hair Colour

Ask any hair colourist, and they'll tell you that red hair is notoriously tricky to maintain. It's prone to fading quickly, but good at-home hair care can help enhance the vibrancy for longer. "These brighter shades tend to fade faster and so using a copper pigmented conditioner when washing your hair will keep the tones topped up for longer," says Smith. Scroll ahead for the best products to help keep your dark copper hair colour looking luxe.

Hello Klean Shower Filter
HELLO KLEAN
Shower Filter

If you live in a hard water area like London, then it's likely your hair colour is looking dull and fading prematurely. This shower filter removes impurities from your shower water, which is turn helps your hair colour to stay vibrant and shiny for longer.

John Frieda Radiant Red Boosting Conditioner 250ml
John Frieda
Radiant Red Boosting Conditioner

A dedicated red conditioner can help your red hair colour stay put for longer.

Davines, Davines Alchemic Shampoo Red 280ml
Davines
Alchemic Shampoo Red

Davines' red shampoo leaves all red hair colours looking lustrous, adding a glossy shine while prevent fading.

Dphue Gloss 6.5 Fl. Oz.
dpHUE
Gloss - Auburn

If you want to dabble in the terracopper hair colour trend, a tinted gloss is a great place to start. It deposits semi-permanent colour that will give your current hair colour a tint, which will wash out over a few shampoos. The auburn shade of dpHUE's hair gloss will impart a chic autumnal tone to your lengths.

Glaze Super Gloss Colour Conditioning Hair Gloss – Like a Tinted Moisturiser for Vibrant Red/auburn Hair – Boosts Colour, Repairs the Look of Damage & Adds Mirror Shine – Glace Cherry, 190 Ml
glaze
Super Gloss Colour Conditioning Hair Gloss– Glace Cherry

Glaze's hair gloss leaves hair incredibly shiny while depositing colour. Try the shade Glace Cherry to try the terracopper trend.

Wella Professionals Care Color Fresh Semi-Permanent Colour Mask - Copper Glow 150ml
Wella Professionals Care
Color Fresh Semi-Permanent Colour Mask - Copper Glow 150ml

These colour-depositing hair masks are genius to for experimenting with bolder hair colours without going permanent. The copper hue works great on dark blonde and light brunettes for a fiery terracotta tone.

Eleanor Vousden
Eleanor Vousden
Beauty Editor, Who What Wear UK

Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK.

