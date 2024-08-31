Terracopper Is the Rich-Looking Hair Colour Top Stylists Say Will Dominate Autumn

With September here, I'm keeping my eyes out for the autumn hair colour trends that will dominate the season this year. We've seen copper hair trending over the summer (hello, cowboy copper) and this autumnal red hair colour shade always makes a resurgence as the leaves turn, whether it be a deep cherry Coke red or auburn hue. However, there is a particular shade that hair stylists are tipping to be huge for autumn 2024, and that's terracopper. Here's everything you need to know about the trending hair colour.

What is the Terracopper Hair Colour Trend?

So what is terracopper, and how does it compare to copper? According to hairstylist Tom Smith who coined the term, terracopper is "a rich and intense terracotta, copper shade that is just a bit bolder than a

naturally occurring redhead." And with Google searches for dark copper hair colour up 5,000% over the past month, many of us want in on this luxe fired hair colour. "Copper and red tones tend to consistently trend around this time of year, as the autumn leaves and late summer sun inspired us to wear rich and warm tones for the cosy season ahead," says Smith.



The good news is that it's pretty easy to achieve, whether you're visiting the salon or looking for a temporary look at home. "This can be achieved all over as a ‘global’ colour or can be done with a semi-permanent gloss on top of highlights or balayage," says Smith, who notes that the warmth of this shade can help the skin look more golden, and its particularly flattering on fair skin tones with pink undertones.



If you can't make it to the salon, then you can experiment with colour-depositing masks and hair glosses which will add a temporary dark copper tint to your lengths. If you're ready to try terracopper, scroll ahead for inspo pictures to take to the salon, as well as the best products to get the look and care for this dark copper hair colour at home.

Terracopper Hair Colour Ideas to Try

This terracotta toned hair colour is so pretty, and a timeless hue for autumn.

We can't not talk about Chappell Roan's fiery terracopper hair colour, which is a great example of a bolder take on dark copper.

Terrcacopper braids? Incredible.

Lauren-Nicole makes this hair colour look so expensive.

This would make a great hair colour if you want to experiment with copper hair without going too red.

Notice how how this terracopper hair colour makes blue eyes pop?

I can't stop looking at Zoe Foster's amazing curls in this terracopper hair colour.

Emily Ratajkowski is convincing me to finally try this hair colour.

How chic is this muted copper hair colour? I'm taking this to the salon immediately.

Terracopper and curls are a dreamy pairing.

How to Care for Terracopper Hair Colour

Ask any hair colourist, and they'll tell you that red hair is notoriously tricky to maintain. It's prone to fading quickly, but good at-home hair care can help enhance the vibrancy for longer. "These brighter shades tend to fade faster and so using a copper pigmented conditioner when washing your hair will keep the tones topped up for longer," says Smith. Scroll ahead for the best products to help keep your dark copper hair colour looking luxe.

HELLO KLEAN Shower Filter £65 SHOP NOW If you live in a hard water area like London, then it's likely your hair colour is looking dull and fading prematurely. This shower filter removes impurities from your shower water, which is turn helps your hair colour to stay vibrant and shiny for longer.

John Frieda Radiant Red Boosting Conditioner £5 SHOP NOW A dedicated red conditioner can help your red hair colour stay put for longer.

Davines Alchemic Shampoo Red £22 SHOP NOW Davines' red shampoo leaves all red hair colours looking lustrous, adding a glossy shine while prevent fading.

dpHUE Gloss - Auburn £35 SHOP NOW If you want to dabble in the terracopper hair colour trend, a tinted gloss is a great place to start. It deposits semi-permanent colour that will give your current hair colour a tint, which will wash out over a few shampoos. The auburn shade of dpHUE's hair gloss will impart a chic autumnal tone to your lengths.

glaze Super Gloss Colour Conditioning Hair Gloss– Glace Cherry £16 SHOP NOW Glaze's hair gloss leaves hair incredibly shiny while depositing colour. Try the shade Glace Cherry to try the terracopper trend.