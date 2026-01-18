You've had the engagement party, found the perfect dress, and maybe even secured the wedding venue. The next thing on the to-do list? Working out your own and your bridesmaids' wedding beauty routines. And although it might seem easier to just let your wedding party pick the day of, the truth is that having at least somewhat of an idea of what bridesmaids' hairstyles you’d like will save you a lot of stress, panic and Pinterest scrolling.
The hairstyles you choose for your bridesmaids often go overlooked; however, it plays an undeniable role in defining the overall aesthetic of your wedding. But this doesn’t mean you need to stress over it. I reached out to celebrity hair stylist Jason Collier (owner of Studio23) to bring you tips on how to make choosing bridesmaids' hairstyles as simple as possible so that your big day runs smoothly.
Keep scrolling to read his expert tips, and then, take a browse through our edit of the 21 best bridesmaids hairstyles. They’re elegant, timeless and easy to copy.
How to Choose Your Bridesmaid's Hairstyles, According to Jacon Collier
1. Your bridesmaids’ hair should complement your wedding theme, but that doesn’t mean everyone needs identical hairstyles. Ensuring there’s cohesion in the looks rather than uniformity looks more modern.
2.Texture, thickness, length and natural movement matter immensely, as forcing the same style on fine, thick, curly and straight hair rarely works. Instead, agree on a direction (e.g., polished up-dos, soft waves, low buns) and tailor to each individual from there.
3. Washing hair the night before is usually best, as slightly lived-in hair holds styles better than freshly washed strands. If washing on the day is unavoidable, I’d advise avoiding heavy conditioners near the roots.
4. A quick trial or style test isn’t just important for the bride, but for the bridesmaids too. It helps avoid last-minute surprises and keeps the schedule running smoothly on the day, especially when working with multiple hair types and textures.
5. It’s important to consider both the season and venue when planning bridesmaid hairstyles, as environmental factors can play a big role. For outdoor summer weddings, humidity-resistant styles help hair hold its shape, while winter weddings often call for extra hold to withstand coats, scarves, and wind.
21 Best Bridesmaid Hairstyles
1. Classic Hollywood Curls
An elegant hairstyle that will literally never date.
2. High Bun With Side Fringe
A side fringe is a fail proof way to add definition to your cheekbones.
3. Hollywood Curls With Side Part
For those extra-glam weddings.
4. Classic Slicked-Back Bun
Simple, sleek and stylish.
5. Slicked-Down Pixie Bob
I've never wanted a pixie cut so badly.
6. Sleek Middle Part
Let the dress do the talking with a pared-back, middle-part style
7. Curly Half-Up, Half-Down
Beach wedding, anyone?
8. Twisted Bun
There's nothing I love more than a vintage up-do.
9. French-Curl Braids
French-curl braids lend themselves to so many different hairstyles.
10. Ponytail With Face-Framing Waves
Face-framing waves are such an easy way to look put-together.
12. Curly High Ponytail
No notes.
13. Wavy Half-Up, Half-Down
Maximum impact, minimum effort.
14. Curly Bob
Embracing your bridesmaids' natural hair textures is one of Jason Collier's main tips.
15. Wrap Bun
It doesn't get more sophisticated than this.
16. Boho Braids
Boho braids are extremely versatile.
17. Hollywood Bob
I've been obsessed with this haircut since Iaid eyes on it.
18. "Messy" Bun
This will take no time at all but give the impression that you've spent hours on your hair.
19. Flicked-Out Bob
The easiest way to make a bob look wedding-ready? Flick out the ends, of course.
20. Loose-Waved Ponytail
Another style that would work great for a beach or beach-themed wedding.
21. Classic Curtain-Bang Blowout
If your bridesmaid already has curtain bangs, you won't have to do much styling.
