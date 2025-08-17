As a Recently Engaged Beauty Editor, This Is Everything I'm Doing to Prep My Skin for My Wedding

Earlier this year, I got engaged to my boyfriend of eight years, and, aside from the obvious feelings of elation, I think it's safe to say that we've both been feeling a little overwhelmed with the wedding planning side of things. We're hoping to tie the knot in the summer of 2027, which means we have plenty of time to figure things out. However, we're aiming to keep things as low-key as possible so that we don't get engulfed by stress.
Although I'm not too fussed about flower arrangements or photographers, as a beauty editor, one thing I am incredibly passionate about is my wedding makeup. I've already started planning everything out (using our handy wedding beauty timeline guide), but we all know that the best makeup look starts with the right skincare routine.
In my opinion, the world of wedding skincare prep can be incredibly confusing, and I'd like to caveat this piece by saying that you don't need to prep your skin for the big day. Just like how I don't believe in pre-wedding diets or strict pre-wedding routines, I also don't believe that anyone needs to spend hundreds of pounds getting their skin "wedding ready". However, as a skincare-obsessed beauty editor, I am personally going to take my bridal skincare prep very seriously.
If you also want to up the ante before your special day and get yourself glowing like never before, then you've come to the right place, as I've broken down an expert-approved wedding skincare plan that I will be carrying out on the run-up to my ceremony. I spoke to none other than London’s most sought-after facialist, Sarah Chapman, who shared all of her wisdom with me. Below, I've included everything I'll be doing to say "I do".
When to Start Wedding Skin Prep
The first thing I wanted to know about wedding skin prep was how far in advance to start. "Ideally, we recommend beginning your bridal skincare journey at least six months before your wedding day," says Chapman. "But, if time is limited, even a three-month lead-up can deliver visible results, particularly when combining advanced in-clinic treatments with a personalised at-home regime. The key is consistency and working with your skin’s evolving needs."
Below, I've broken down everything I plan to do in the six-month lead-up to the big day, including the products I will be incorporating into my routine.
6 Month Wedding Skin Prep Plan
Introduce Active Ingredients
While you might want to avoid introducing any new, active skincare ingredients too close to your wedding, Chapman tells me that twelve to six months before is the perfect time. "Introduce active ingredients like vitamin C, gentle acids and retinoids," she tells me. "This sets the foundation for strengthening and rebalancing your skin over time."
While I already have my ride-or-die vitamin C serum that I like to use in the mornings to help brighten my complexion, I plan on introducing retinoids slowly into my routine. "I advise introducing retinoids at least six months in advance, particularly if you're new to them," Chapman adds. "These ingredients can be incredibly effective for refining skin texture, boosting collagen and improving overall tone, but they may require a period of adjustment for best results. Start with a gentle formulation and build up slowly, adjusting frequency based on how your skin responds."
Start Using an LED Mask
Another great thing to add to your skincare routine, around twelve to six months before the big day, is an LED mask. Most clinics will use some form of LED light therapy during a pre-wedding facial, and an at-home mask will allow you to continue to reap the benefits. While most masks come with red and near-infrared light to help stimulate collagen production and calm the skin, some masks will also feature blue light to help battle breakouts and blemishes. The key to this skincare device is to use it consistently over a long period of time, as it can take a while to see noticeable results.
I already have the Dr Dennis Gross LED mask, but I don't use it as often as I should. However, now that our wedding date is set, you best believe that I'll be wearing my mask all the time.
Begin In-Clinic Treatments
Whether you decide to have any in-clinic treatments or not is totally up to you. In my opinion, if you have a specific skincare concern that you want to tackle before your wedding day, then these treatments are worth the investment. However, if you're happy with where your skin is at, then I don't think in-clinic treatments are necessary.
If you are thinking about trying something out, Chapman says that six months before is the ideal time to do so. From radiofrequency to micro needling and even BBL therapy, there are lots of technologies suited to different skin concerns. I would always advise chatting to a skin expert or dermatologist to see what might work best for you.
Facials
I've already started getting facials at the Sarah Chapman clinic in London.
Although I won't be booking in for any in-clinic treatments, one thing I will be doing is booking in for regular facials around three to six months before the big day. "We generally suggest facials every four to six weeks leading up to the wedding," says Chapman. "This cadence supports the skin’s natural regeneration and allows for visible, progressive improvement."
My personal favourite is the Sarah Chapman Skinesis Bespoke Facial with LED Therapy, as this treatment can be tailored to your skin type and concerns. That being said, there are so many options on the market, so be sure to check out our guide to the best facial treatments to help you choose one that feels right for you.
3 Month Wedding Skin Prep Plan
Refine Your Skincare Routine
When it gets to around three months before the big day, Chapman says to avoid introducing any new products or treatments. "At this stage, [you'll want to] refine your routine to ensure your skin is calm, hydrated and performing at its best."
So, what does the ideal bridal skincare routine look like? "While every skin is unique and should be treated accordingly, we generally recommend a targeted routine that focuses on strengthening the skin barrier, calming inflammation, evening out skin tone and enhancing your natural glow," explains Chapman. "This typically includes a nourishing cleanser to purify without stripping, targeted serums tailored to your skin’s needs, a barrier-supportive moisturiser to lock in moisture and maintain resilience and a broad-spectrum SPF to shield against environmental stressors."
1 Month Wedding Skin Prep Plan
Focus on Barrier Support
As explained to me by Chapman, one month before the big day is the time to simplify your skincare routine and focus on barrier support. Your skin barrier helps to retain moisture and block out irritants, so you want to make sure that it's in a strong place on the lead up to your wedding day. It's important not to use anything too harsh to disrupt the skin barrier, and instead focus on products that are designed to support your complexion.
Sculpting Facials
I know we've already spoken about facials, but in the one-month run-up to the wedding, Chapman advises focusing on sculpting facials, LED light therapy and lymphatic massage, rather than anything too harsh or invasive, to help bring a lifted, energised look to the skin without disruption. If you want to book one in, there are specific treatments, such as the FaceGym facial, that focus on sculpting the skin. However, there are also some great at-home tools to help create a lifted look.
One tool that I love is the Ziip device, which comes with a handy app to help guide you through a range of at-home treatments. The brand has even created a 14-day wedding prep plan to help you feel your best on the day.
Wedding Day Skin Prep Plan
Now, onto the day itself. "Your wedding morning skincare should feel like a moment of self-care and leave your skin perfectly primed for makeup," says Chapman. "Think calming, hydrating and glow-enhancing layers that support a smooth, radiant finish."
I've listed out Chapman's exact steps below, along with the products that I will be reaching for the morning of!
Gentle Cleanse
Dr. Idriss
Soft Wash
This is currently my favourite gentle cleanser to use in the mornings, and it's even delicate enough for sensitive skin.
Moisturising Mask
Sarah Chapman
Skinesis 3D Moisture Infusion Mask (Pack of 4)
This sheet mask feels so refreshing on the skin and always leaves me positively glowing. This set comes with four masks so that your bridesmaids can join in too.
Eye Cream
Sunday Riley
Autocorrect Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream
This is the only eye cream that truly depuffs my under-eye area, so I already know I will be reaching for this on the morning of the wedding. "Apply using gentle tapping and lymphatic drainage massage techniques to stimulate circulation and visibly reduce puffiness around the eye contours," recommends Chapman.
Lightweight Moisturiser
Tatcha
The Water Cream
This lightweight cream adds a radiant finish to the skin and sits so well under makeup.
SPF
Elemis
Pro-Collagen Skin Protection Fluid SPF50
You can't forget SPF, even on your wedding day. This is currently my go-to formula.
