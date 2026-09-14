It's Official: These Are the Unforgettable Emmys Beauty Looks We'll Be Talking About for Days

Just when our beauty inspo folders were ready for a refresh, the Emmys are back and the exact midyear pick-me-up we needed. Tonight is the 78th anniversary of the award show, which will be held once again at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The host? None other than everyone's favorite Law & Order: SVU detective (and four-time Emmy Award winner) Mariska Hargitay.
As a Law & Order diehard, I can't deny that I am extra excited for this year's award show, but the beauty editor in me is also on the lookout for the hair and makeup that will be talked about for days to come. In fact, I firmly believe award shows that take place in the latter half of the calendar often play a big role in the trends that carry us into the next year. When we consider all the incredible, jaw-dropping looks that we've seen on the red carpet in the past, I have no doubt there will be plenty of buzz around the A-listers in attendance.
Ready to see which looks caught our eye? Read on for the best beauty looks of the 2026 Emmy Awards, and be sure to check back in throughout the night for the latest updates.
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Chase Infiniti's dress was undeniably eye-catching, and although most celebs who went for big fashion moments kept it simple with their glam, I love that she decided to wear her wavy hair out. She also matched her lipstick to the copper tone of her gown, which added to the moment without overdoing it.
Just when we think we’ve seen every kind of bob on the red carpet, Lukita Maxwell comes through with this retro look that leaves us stunned. The actress let her face-framing curls do their thing rather than slicking them back, which felt like a refreshing take on a timeless look.
Jessica Williams stunned in her purple gown, but it was her micro bangs that really caught my attention. It felt like a chic and playful take on the mermaid hair trend we saw throughout the evening.
Keri Russell is one of a handful of stars that seemingly preferred a slick-back for tonight's event. Her choice of hairstyle feels perfectly fitting with her high-neckline dress, really drawing the focus to her face and highlighting her cheekbones.
Forget pixie cuts and long waves. Florence Pugh shook things up on the red carpet with this playful bun and face-framing pieces. Like many other stars, Pugh also skipped blush to focus on bronzy cheeks.
Julia Garner wore her signature curly pixie cut, but pairing this particular look with neutral makeup felt like an elevated take on the "clean girl" aesthetic.
Nicole Kidman embodied whimsical beauty with her long bangs and face-framing pieces. To tie the look together, she added a pink lip and a touch of blush.
If there's one thing Zendaya will always do, it's serve on a red carpet. Rather than going for length, Z turned heads with a '90s-inspired pixie cut that screams Halle Berry. She also ditched rosy cheeks for noticeably bronzy glow.
Host Mariska Hargitay wore her natural waves with extra volume to set the tone for the night. Like many other stars on the red carpet, Hargitay went for a simplistic approach to her makeup with a nude lip and a classic smoky eye.
Another star who took on the long, wavy hair trend? Selena Gomez. Selly opted for a more natural look, letting her hair and dress be the statements of the night, pairing them with a touch of blush and a subtle lip.
A good slick-back will never go out of style on the red carpet, and this look worn by Lisa Rinna proves it. The simplicity of the bob complemented her eye-catching gown, and her smoky eye ties the whole look together effortlessly.
If you're eyeing the red carpet, you're probably noticing a lot of bold-red-lip looks, and that's no coincidence. Nobody Wants This actress Jackie Tohn sported the trend, pairing a bright-red lip with a side part that gave her hair major volume.
I'll admit there's something about pixie cuts for red carpet events that I absolutely adore. The Gilded Age star Louisa Jacobson brought a mix of elegance and edge to the Emmys with this smoothed-back pixie cut elevated with a sculpted front curl that feels heavily inspired by 1920s glam.
The Pitt star Shabana Azeez was spotted on the red carpet with a warm and dewy look featuring a peach-toned blush, subtle highlight, and very subtle cut-crease smoky eye. Her updo with curled, face-framing pieces added to the moment.
Your Friends & Neighbors star Lena Hall made a statement when she stepped on the red carpet with long waves (a major trend we're seeing and expecting to continue through the end of the year). To make her look pop even more, she added a vibrant red lip that contrasted beautifully with her dress.
Sabrina Talbert is a New York-based journalist with six years of experience covering lifestyle and wellness for print and digital publications. She is currently the Assistant Beauty Editor at Who What Wear and has bylines in Women’s Health, Byrdie, NYLON, The Daily Front Row, and more. She’s passionate about covering topics related to haircare, skincare, and the latest happenings at the intersection of beauty and sports. When she’s not writing or testing products, you can catch her running and binge-watching F1 or boxing.