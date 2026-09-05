Ready for Your First Autumn Manicure? Save These 7 Elegant Nail Colours

With autumn fast approaching, I’m officially in planning mode. From the cashmere knits I’m going to invest in to the restaurants around the city I’m planning to try out, there’s plenty to look forward to. But the thing I’m most excited about? My first salon visit of the season, of course! And I don’t know about you, but after months spent with Mediterranean-inspired art, holiday motifs and gemstones on my nails, I’m after something just a little more classic for the upcoming autumn season.
Now, this in no way means that the nails I'm planning this season are boring. In fact, I've spent hours scrolling through the Instagram pages of my favourite nail artists to find the easy but elegant nail colour trends set to dominate autumn 2026, and believe me when I say they do not disappoint. But the best part? I’ve rounded up the best for you to take a browse at below. From elegant onyx to expensive-looking burgundy hues, each nail colour trend perfectly strikes the balance between feeling elevated and extremely wearable.
Keep scrolling to discover the seven effortlessly chic nail colours that are set to trend in autumn 2026 (and beyond).
7 Nail Colour Trends That Will Dominate Autumn 2026
1. Chocolate Pudding
The first nail colour trend I’m getting on my hands this season? Elegant, rich chocolate hues that perfectly Suit the “moodier” vibe of autumn. Not only will it pair well with all the neutral clothing I reach for at this time of year, but the brown will be a nice change from the butter yellows, bright oranges and baby blues I opted for all summer.
Essie delivers high-quality polishes at a fraction of the cost.
2. Matcha Latte
I tend to stay away from non-neutral nail colours throughout autumn and winter, instead opting for classic hues that fit the mood of the season and my minimal outfits. However, there’s one particular trend for autumn 2026 that I haven’t been able to get out of my head since I spotted it. Enter matcha milk nails that perfectly strike the balance between looking fresh and feeling both timeless and versatile. I can see this mani colour pairing just as well with the blacks, browns and creams in my closet as any neutral.
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Shop the Trend:
chanel
Le Vernis in 131 Cavalier Seul
Such an elegant hue.
Nailberry
Nail Polish in Love You Very Matcha
It's in the name.
Mylee
Gel Polish in Matcha Latte
Just as good as any neutral.
3. Strawberry Cream
It doesn’t get more classic than a pink manicure, but for autumn 2026 specifically, stylish people are opting for paler pink hues mixed in with creamy bases for an elegant but elevated manicure. Not only does this pretty shade look flattering on all skin tones, but your nails will look neat and put together even after they start to grow out.
Shop the Trend:
Manucurist
Nail Polish in Milky Pink
Milky Pink nails will never date.
Hermès
Nail Polish in 01 Rose Porcelaine
How chic is this packaging.
Essie
Original Nail Polish in Vanity Fairest
Essie has so many pretty pink polishes, but Vanity Fairest is by far my favourite.
4. Midnight Ink
Lighter pastels dominated my summer nails, so I’m very keen to get something dark on my hands. Enter the midnight ink manicure—sophisticated, versatile and effortlessly chic. It’s no wonder stylish people regard these as the LBD of the manicure world.
Shop the Trend:
OPI
Nail Polish in Lady in Black
So simple, yet oh so chic.
Nails.INC
Total Blackout Ultimate Black Nail Polish
This perfectly encapsulates the vampy mood of autumn.
Sephora Collection
Nail Polish in 102 Sleek Black
Don't sleep on Sephora's own-brand nail polish.
5. Mauve Milk
If your pink nails are starting to feel just a tad too "same-y", might I introduce you to mauve milk nails? The purple shade looks fresh and unexpected for the upcoming season, but the lighter, milky undertone keeps them from feeling too out there for minimalists like me.
Shop the Trend:
Manucurist
Nail Polish in Lisa Lilas
Layer one coat of this over a nude or white base.
Barry M
Gelly Nail Paint in Party Ring
Get the gel-mani look at home.
H&M
A.s.a.p. Quick Dry Nail Polish in Party in Lilac
This pretty shimmer will give you the cat-eye look at home.
6. Dark Cherry
Is there any colour that feels more fitting for autumn than dark cherry? I don’t think so, and this expensive-looking hue is back yet again for autumn 2026. It’s elegant with just the right amount of edge for someone looking for a colour thats more elevated than your typical nude or pink manicure.
Shop the Trend:
Dior
Vernis in 047 Nuit 1947
It doesn't get more elegant than this.
Dolce&Gabbana
My Nail Match Nail Polish in 5 My Plum Mocha
I'm very into this more muted hue.
Maybelline
Forever Strong Superstay Polish in 287 Midnight Red
High-end look, high-street price.
7. Cloud Dancer
I live in black throughout the colder months, so I can already see myself opting for this milky white shade when I want to give my outfits a fresh touch. The colour is not what initially comes to mind when you hear the words “autumn manicure”. However, as we all know, white goes with everything and will never look dated. Not to mention that cloud dancer is the it colour of 2026, backed by the likes of Pantone.
As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.