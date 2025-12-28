8 Celebrity-Backed Trends I’m Copying to Look Elegant and Cool This Year

I always look to my favourite celebrities for style inspo, especially at this time of year. Scroll on to see the eight celebrity-backed fashion trends I'm copying in 2026.

Celebrity 2026 fashion trends
(Image credit: @alexachung @sofiagrainge @ashleysimone)
I know the whole “new year, new me” thing is overrated, but there’s something about January that makes small changes feel appealing. It feels like a natural time to realign my goals, finally tackle things I’ve been putting off (hello, wardrobe cleanse), and, looking ahead to 2026, rediscover my personal style. I’m definitely in a bit of a rut at the moment, largely because I’m mid-house move and my clothes are in total chaos. A big clear-out is looming, and I’m planning to adopt a one-in-one-out policy going forward. With plenty heading to the charity shop, I want to start January by investing in a few key pieces that will make my wardrobe feel fresh in the new house. And where better to look for inspiration than scrolling through Instagram and stalking some of the most stylish celebrities?

So, what can we expect from celebrity fashion in 2025? Well, we can always rely on Alexa Chung to wear an unlikely outfit, and I love that she's bringing back tailored track pants. Considering they were also spotted at the Lacoste spring/summer 2026 show in bright retro form, it’s practically confirmed that these are the trousers to invest in. And when it comes to jackets, Laura Harrier has made me want to put my classic leather biker jacket to one side in favour of a sleek, fuss-free alternative. As someone ready to kick off their boots already, I’ll be trying out animal print flats, as seen on Sofia Grainge, as soon as it gets warmer. These chic women know how to deliver endless inspiration, but these are the 8 celebrity-backed trends I know will be big news for the seasons ahead.

8 Celebrity Fashion Trends to Note for 2026:

1. Alexa Chung: Sporty Trousers

Alexa Chung wearing sporty trousers

(Image credit: @alexachung)

Style Notes: Whether it's Alexa Chung-style tailored pairs or retro styles seen on the SS26 runways at Lacoste, track pants are going to be a mainstay in your wardrobe from now on.

Shop the Trend:

2. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley: Giant Sunglasses

Celebrity 2026 fashion trends: Rosie HW wearing big sunglasses

(Image credit: @rosiehw)

Style Notes: Skinny 90s shades have taken over in recent years, but Rosie HW has called it, huge take-over-you-face aviators are back. Loewe, Bottega Venenta and Tom Ford all agree, so don't sit on this trend.

Shop the Trend:

3. Laura Harrier: Sleek Leather Jackets

Celebrity 2026 fashion trends: Laura Harrier wearing leather jacket

(Image credit: @lauraharrier)

Style Notes: We've had funnel necks, oversized bikers and bombers, but for 2026, leather jackets have had a super slick makeover. Minimalists will appreciate the fuss-free details, clean lines and easy-to-style silhouettes.

Shop the Trend:

4. Kendall Jenner: Cobalt Blue

Celebrity 2026 fashion trends: Kendall Jenner wearing blue

(Image credit: @kendalljenner)

Style Notes: Bold blue outerwear was all over the spring/summer 2026 runways—Loewe went for leather, Victoria Beckham backed oversized funnel necks and Jil Sander had coats. And it's not just outerwear, Kendall Jenner proves it's the colour to be seen in with this off-duty athleisure look.

Shop the Trend:

5. Olivia Dean: Kilt Skirts