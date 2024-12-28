Sorry to My Comfy Flats, But These Pretty Heels Are Going to Be Everywhere Next Year
The Prada show is always an indication of what we will all be wearing in six months' time, and the spring/summer 2025 show was a celebration of personal style. There was a futuristic thread running through the collection, and while the wraparound silver sunglasses will appeal to a more directional customer, the pointed heels with silver toe caps have "cult best seller" written all over them.
I had already placed a pair of foil-coated pumps onto my personal shopping list after combing through the street style images from outside of the shows this fashion month, and it was only a few weeks back that we proclaimed silver flats to be a new essential footwear style for the fashion person. Over the past few seasons, showgoers have favoured comfort, wearing to-the-ground Mary Janes and comfortable ballet flats, but during Copenhagen Fashion Week back in August, I noticed that the fashion crowd had returned to heels. Admittedly, they were low, walkable versions. Among the Carrie Bradshaw–esque strappy sandals and low mules, I have spotted mirrored pointed heels bubbling up as a prominent micro-trend.
Silver-toe pointed pumps on the Prada S/S 25 runway.
The SS25 collections made a case for wearing your fancy footwear in daylight hours, and these high-shine pumps arguably look even better with jeans and a T-shirt than anything sequined or feathered. If you are willing to invest, you'll find low-mirrored pumps at the likes of Jil Sander, Christian Louboutin, and Isabel Marant. This trend is certainly taking over affordable retailers too, as the likes of ASOS, H&M, and Zara all have styles that will quickly become your most complimented shoes.
Style Notes: Silver pointed pumps are used to add a statement accent to a classic black-and-navy look.
Style Notes: This look might typically be paired with chunky boots or classic ballet flats, but the mirrored pumps that would traditionally be reserved for after-dark dressing are an off-beat styling choice that makes this outfit really sing.
Style Notes: British Vogue's Alice Cary uses silver pumps to add a touch of glamour to her striped T-shirt dress. Very Carrie Bradshaw.
Shop Silver Pointed Heels
There is also a wide-fit version of these slingbacks.
For under £40, these Mango beauties are an amazing find.
The sequins and buckles add extra glamour.
These would look fabulous with baggy, tapered, or straight-leg jeans.
Charles & Keith always stock a good range of kitten heels.
If you prefer a chunky heel, these are the ultimate pair.
The ruched toe adds a little something special.
