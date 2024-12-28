The Prada show is always an indication of what we will all be wearing in six months' time, and the spring/summer 2025 show was a celebration of personal style. There was a futuristic thread running through the collection, and while the wraparound silver sunglasses will appeal to a more directional customer, the pointed heels with silver toe caps have "cult best seller" written all over them.

I had already placed a pair of foil-coated pumps onto my personal shopping list after combing through the street style images from outside of the shows this fashion month, and it was only a few weeks back that we proclaimed silver flats to be a new essential footwear style for the fashion person. Over the past few seasons, showgoers have favoured comfort, wearing to-the-ground Mary Janes and comfortable ballet flats, but during Copenhagen Fashion Week back in August, I noticed that the fashion crowd had returned to heels. Admittedly, they were low, walkable versions. Among the Carrie Bradshaw–esque strappy sandals and low mules, I have spotted mirrored pointed heels bubbling up as a prominent micro-trend.

Silver-toe pointed pumps on the Prada S/S 25 runway.

The SS25 collections made a case for wearing your fancy footwear in daylight hours, and these high-shine pumps arguably look even better with jeans and a T-shirt than anything sequined or feathered. If you are willing to invest, you'll find low-mirrored pumps at the likes of Jil Sander, Christian Louboutin, and Isabel Marant. This trend is certainly taking over affordable retailers too, as the likes of ASOS, H&M, and Zara all have styles that will quickly become your most complimented shoes.

Style Notes: Silver pointed pumps are used to add a statement accent to a classic black-and-navy look.

Style Notes: This look might typically be paired with chunky boots or classic ballet flats, but the mirrored pumps that would traditionally be reserved for after-dark dressing are an off-beat styling choice that makes this outfit really sing.

Style Notes: British Vogue's Alice Cary uses silver pumps to add a touch of glamour to her striped T-shirt dress. Very Carrie Bradshaw.

Shop Silver Pointed Heels

ASOS DESIGN Asos Design Strut Slingback Kitten Heeled Shoes in Silver £28 £22 SHOP NOW There is also a wide-fit version of these slingbacks.

MANGO Metallic Sling Back Shoes - Women | Mango United Kingdom £46 £33 SHOP NOW For under £40, these Mango beauties are an amazing find.

JIL SANDER Metallic Leather Slingback Pumps £950 £570 SHOP NOW These have an '80s energy.

ROGER VIVIER Buckle-Embellished Sequined Metallic Leather Slingback Pumps £835 £585 SHOP NOW The sequins and buckles add extra glamour.

ISABEL MARANT Piery Mirrored-Leather Slingback Pumps £590 SHOP NOW These would look fabulous with baggy, tapered, or straight-leg jeans.

Charles & Keith Curtis Metallic Pointed-Toe Kitten-Heel Slingback Pumps £75 SHOP NOW Charles & Keith always stock a good range of kitten heels.

CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN Posticha 80 Metallic Leather and Pvc Slingback Pumps £870 SHOP NOW Talk about high shine.

Maeve Bow Mule Heels £130 £65 SHOP NOW These are so adorable!

Reformation Noreen Slingback Pump £298 SHOP NOW The curved heel adds an extra dimension.

Russell & Bromley Fairytale Kitten Heels £175 SHOP NOW For the princesses out there.

Amina Muaddi Charlotte 95 Leather Mary Jane Pumps £835 SHOP NOW If you prefer a chunky heel, these are the ultimate pair.

Khaite Loop 75 Leather Sandals £820 SHOP NOW For sandal season, these are a dream ticket.

Topshop Topshop Ely Mid Heel Ruched Slingbacks in Silver £40 SHOP NOW The ruched toe adds a little something special.