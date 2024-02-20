Suddenly, Everyone Is Wearing This Classy Shoe Trend Again—It's Tempting Me Away from Flats

Amongst baggy jeans, slip dress and oversized scrunchies, court shoes are one of my favourite '90s trends to have regained cult status this season. Some would argue the court shoe is "dated" and "prim", but the simple design is finally back on the agenda this season, and fashion people are embracing the shoe for what it is: simple, elegant, sultry and supremely versatile.

Putting an elevated take on a jeans outfit, or the final touch on an evening-ready ensemble, a class court shoe aims to finesse an outfit without overwhelming or distracting from the rest of the look. Whilst I'll always come back to a classic black pair during wedding season, I also find court shoes ideal for office-wear styling, or to add a polished element to a more casual look.

With a sharp pointed-toe and tall, slim heel the trending shoe style imparts a sophisticated edge that no-other style could. We're not the only ones with eyes for the new trend, Google has also pinned them as a major new season shoe, with searches for red, silver, black and leopard-print all peaking this week.

Whilst we've seen slingback heels capture fashion hearts recently, this more practical, yet equally chic, shoe is now set to dominate as a supportive and comfortable alternative, all whist ensuring that heels regain their well deserved place in fashion people's wardrobe rotations once again.

With so many styles on the market, I've honed in on four of my favourites for this season. Read on to discover our edit of the best red, leopard-print, silver and black court shoes to shop right now.

SHOP THE COURT SHOE TREND

RED COURT SHOES

Ferragamo Annie Bow-Embellished Patent-Leather Pumps £685 SHOP NOW With a modest heel hight and a chic bow detail, this vivid red pair is ideal for summer-evening styling.

Gianvito Rossi Gianvito 105 Patent-Leather Pumps £650 SHOP NOW I'll always have a soft spot for the extra high court shoes I fell for in the '90s.

Boden Lara Mid-Heeled Court Shoes £120 £59 SHOP NOW Style with tights or wear with bare legs.

Le Silla Eva 120mm Patent Leather Pumps £485 SHOP NOW Denim and red are a spring-ready match made in heaven.

LEOPARD PRINT COURT SHOES

Sezane Alice High Heels £174 SHOP NOW This thicker heel will ensure all-day comfort.

Gianvito Rossi Gianvito 105 Leopard-Print Suede Pumps £601 SHOP NOW Style with an LBD or wear with a longline skirt.

Christian Louboutin Kate 85 Leopard-Print Pony Hair Pumps £830 SHOP NOW Dip your toe into the leopard print trend this season.

Roger Vivier Belle Vivier Patent Leather-Trimmed Leopard-Print Pumps £690 SHOP NOW Style with a midi pencil skirt for a chicer take on office wear.

SILVER COURT SHOES

Reformation Milano Pump £298 SHOP NOW The silver shoe trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down this season.

Prada Metallic Leather Pumps £890 SHOP NOW Wear with denim jeans or a denim maxi skirt.

Amina Muaddi Ami Mirrored-Leather Pumps £615 SHOP NOW The tapered heel adds comfort and support, as well as a striking silhouette.

Valentino Garavant Nite-Out 110 Mirrored-Leather Pumps £880 SHOP NOW The perfect party shoe.

BLACK COURT SHOES

Mango Asymmetrical Heeled Shoes £46 SHOP NOW In my opinion, every wardrobe should include a classic black heel.

H&M Leather Court Shoes £55 SHOP NOW Style with micro fishnet tights, or wear with a red pair.

Khaite River Iconic Mesh And Leather Pumps £800 SHOP NOW These mesh details court shoes are at the top of my new-season wish list.