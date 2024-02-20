Suddenly, Everyone Is Wearing This Classy Shoe Trend Again—It's Tempting Me Away from Flats

By Natalie Munro
published

Amongst baggy jeans, slip dress and oversized scrunchies, court shoes are one of my favourite '90s trends to have regained cult status this season. Some would argue the court shoe is "dated" and "prim", but the simple design is finally back on the agenda this season, and fashion people are embracing the shoe for what it is: simple, elegant, sultry and supremely versatile.

Putting an elevated take on a jeans outfit, or the final touch on an evening-ready ensemble, a class court shoe aims to finesse an outfit without overwhelming or distracting from the rest of the look. Whilst I'll always come back to a classic black pair during wedding season, I also find court shoes ideal for office-wear styling, or to add a polished element to a more casual look.

black court shoe

(Image credit: @iliridakrasniqi)

With a sharp pointed-toe and tall, slim heel the trending shoe style imparts a sophisticated edge that no-other style could. We're not the only ones with eyes for the new trend, Google has also pinned them as a major new season shoe, with searches for red, silver, black and leopard-print all peaking this week.

Whilst we've seen slingback heels capture fashion hearts recently, this more practical, yet equally chic, shoe is now set to dominate as a supportive and comfortable alternative, all whist ensuring that heels regain their well deserved place in fashion people's wardrobe rotations once again.

black court shoes

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

With so many styles on the market, I've honed in on four of my favourites for this season. Read on to discover our edit of the best red, leopard-print, silver and black court shoes to shop right now.

SHOP THE COURT SHOE TREND

RED COURT SHOES

FERRAGAMO, Annie Bow-Embellished Patent-Leather Pumps
Ferragamo
Annie Bow-Embellished Patent-Leather Pumps

With a modest heel hight and a chic bow detail, this vivid red pair is ideal for summer-evening styling.

GIANVITO ROSSI, Gianvito 105 Patent-Leather Pumps
Gianvito Rossi
Gianvito 105 Patent-Leather Pumps

I'll always have a soft spot for the extra high court shoes I fell for in the '90s.

red court shoe
Boden
Lara Mid-Heeled Court Shoes

Style with tights or wear with bare legs.

red court shoe
Le Silla
Eva 120mm Patent Leather Pumps

Denim and red are a spring-ready match made in heaven.

LEOPARD PRINT COURT SHOES

leopard court shoe
Sezane
Alice High Heels

This thicker heel will ensure all-day comfort.

Gianvito 105 Leopard-Print Suede Pumps
Gianvito Rossi
Gianvito 105 Leopard-Print Suede Pumps

Style with an LBD or wear with a longline skirt.

CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN, Kate 85 Leopard-Print Pony Hair Pumps
Christian Louboutin
Kate 85 Leopard-Print Pony Hair Pumps

Dip your toe into the leopard print trend this season.

ROGER VIVIER, Belle Vivier Patent Leather-Trimmed Leopard-Print Pumps
Roger Vivier
Belle Vivier Patent Leather-Trimmed Leopard-Print Pumps

Style with a midi pencil skirt for a chicer take on office wear.

SILVER COURT SHOES

Milano Pump
Reformation
Milano Pump

The silver shoe trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down this season.

Metallic Leather Pumps
Prada
Metallic Leather Pumps

Wear with denim jeans or a denim maxi skirt.

AMINA MUADDI, Ami Mirrored-Leather Pumps
Amina Muaddi
Ami Mirrored-Leather Pumps

The tapered heel adds comfort and support, as well as a striking silhouette.

VALENTINO GARAVANI, Nite-Out 110 Mirrored-Leather Pumps
Valentino Garavant
Nite-Out 110 Mirrored-Leather Pumps

The perfect party shoe.

BLACK COURT SHOES

black court shoe
Mango
Asymmetrical Heeled Shoes

In my opinion, every wardrobe should include a classic black heel.

black court shoe
H&M
Leather Court Shoes

Style with micro fishnet tights, or wear with a red pair.

KHAITE, River Iconic Mesh And Leather Pumps
Khaite
River Iconic Mesh And Leather Pumps

These mesh details court shoes are at the top of my new-season wish list.

THE ROW, Luisa Leather Pumps
The Row
Luisa Leather Pumps

Classic black court shoes are so easy to style.

Natalie Munro
News Writer

