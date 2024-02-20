Suddenly, Everyone Is Wearing This Classy Shoe Trend Again—It's Tempting Me Away from Flats
Amongst baggy jeans, slip dress and oversized scrunchies, court shoes are one of my favourite '90s trends to have regained cult status this season. Some would argue the court shoe is "dated" and "prim", but the simple design is finally back on the agenda this season, and fashion people are embracing the shoe for what it is: simple, elegant, sultry and supremely versatile.
Putting an elevated take on a jeans outfit, or the final touch on an evening-ready ensemble, a class court shoe aims to finesse an outfit without overwhelming or distracting from the rest of the look. Whilst I'll always come back to a classic black pair during wedding season, I also find court shoes ideal for office-wear styling, or to add a polished element to a more casual look.
With a sharp pointed-toe and tall, slim heel the trending shoe style imparts a sophisticated edge that no-other style could. We're not the only ones with eyes for the new trend, Google has also pinned them as a major new season shoe, with searches for red, silver, black and leopard-print all peaking this week.
Whilst we've seen slingback heels capture fashion hearts recently, this more practical, yet equally chic, shoe is now set to dominate as a supportive and comfortable alternative, all whist ensuring that heels regain their well deserved place in fashion people's wardrobe rotations once again.
With so many styles on the market, I've honed in on four of my favourites for this season. Read on to discover our edit of the best red, leopard-print, silver and black court shoes to shop right now.
SHOP THE COURT SHOE TREND
RED COURT SHOES
With a modest heel hight and a chic bow detail, this vivid red pair is ideal for summer-evening styling.
I'll always have a soft spot for the extra high court shoes I fell for in the '90s.
LEOPARD PRINT COURT SHOES
Style with an LBD or wear with a longline skirt.
Dip your toe into the leopard print trend this season.
Style with a midi pencil skirt for a chicer take on office wear.
SILVER COURT SHOES
The tapered heel adds comfort and support, as well as a striking silhouette.
BLACK COURT SHOES
These mesh details court shoes are at the top of my new-season wish list.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
