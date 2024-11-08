Free People's Biggest Sale of the Year Has Arrived—Here's Everything on My Wish List
If, like me, you're a frequent shopper at Free People, you may already have been counting down to today; the arrival of the Very Merry Sale. As the brand's biggest sale moment of the year, you can now find all the pieces you've been adding to your wish list with a nice discount. For the next 24 hours, you can take 20% off when spending over £200 and 25% off when spending over £400, and with a basket full of winter-ready finds, forever staples and a few Christmas gifts too, I can confirm it's easy to reach that total.
Known for bringing its bohemian charm to everyday fashion, I can get lost in the Free People site for hours. There are classic basics to bolster everyday outfits, a consistently cool selection of denim, and of course, the on-trend accessories deserve a mention too. But it's not just clothing that the brand offers. Alongside the fashion, there's a mix of beauty essentials, activewear and wellness buys. I've picked up a dress for my next party, a cosy knit I plan to live in for the rest of winter, a pair of bold barrel-leg jeans and some workout weights I've wanted for a long time.
The sale is only on for 24 hours, so keep scrolling to explore the best buys from the Free People Very Merry sale.
SHOP THE FREE PEOPLE VERY MERRY SALE:
I've been searching for a standout trench coat, and now I've found it.
A pop of red is sure to bring a touch of joy to any outfit.
I've tried on so many pairs of Free People jeans and can confirm they're as good as they look.
I have a feeling these classic knee-high boots will move quickly.
The ultimate everyday bag to carry your essentials and plenty more.
The LBD just got an update with a slinky slip silhouette and tie-bow details.
Split-cuff trousers are a great way to show off a standout shoe or boot.
The hard part is choosing which of the four chic shades to go for.
Leopard-print coats are everywhere right now.
I'll be treating myself to the gift of volumised hair.
Layering season is upon us, and you'll be grateful for this seamless turtleneck on the coolest days.
Barn coats are classic.
Knitted dresses are an instant winter outfit, and the mix of intricate knitwork techniques sets this one apart.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
