Free People's Biggest Sale of the Year Has Arrived—Here's Everything on My Wish List

If, like me, you're a frequent shopper at Free People, you may already have been counting down to today; the arrival of the Very Merry Sale. As the brand's biggest sale moment of the year, you can now find all the pieces you've been adding to your wish list with a nice discount. For the next 24 hours, you can take 20% off when spending over £200 and 25% off when spending over £400, and with a basket full of winter-ready finds, forever staples and a few Christmas gifts too, I can confirm it's easy to reach that total.

Known for bringing its bohemian charm to everyday fashion, I can get lost in the Free People site for hours. There are classic basics to bolster everyday outfits, a consistently cool selection of denim, and of course, the on-trend accessories deserve a mention too. But it's not just clothing that the brand offers. Alongside the fashion, there's a mix of beauty essentials, activewear and wellness buys. I've picked up a dress for my next party, a cosy knit I plan to live in for the rest of winter, a pair of bold barrel-leg jeans and some workout weights I've wanted for a long time.

The sale is only on for 24 hours, so keep scrolling to explore the best buys from the Free People Very Merry sale.

SHOP THE FREE PEOPLE VERY MERRY SALE:

We the Free Long Time Trench
Free People
We the Free Long Time Trench

I've been searching for a standout trench coat, and now I've found it.

Foxy Baby Alpaca Pullover Jumper
Free People
Foxy Baby Alpaca Pullover Jumper

A pop of red is sure to bring a touch of joy to any outfit.

We the Free Cora Long Rise Slouchy Jeans
Free People
We the Free Cora Long Rise Slouchy Jeans

I've tried on so many pairs of Free People jeans and can confirm they're as good as they look.

Kiki Kitten Heel Boots
Free People
FP Collection Kiki Kitten Heel Boots

I have a feeling these classic knee-high boots will move quickly.

Quilted Carryall Bag
Free People
FP Movement Quilted Carryall Bag

The ultimate everyday bag to carry your essentials and plenty more.

Got Glam Mesh Slip
Free People
Intimately Got Glam Mesh Slip

The LBD just got an update with a slinky slip silhouette and tie-bow details.

Diana Slim City Pants
Free People
Diana Slim City Pants

Split-cuff trousers are a great way to show off a standout shoe or boot.

Forever Young Bed Jacket
Free People
Intimately Forever Young Bed Jacket

Add a delicate touch to your evening looks.

Rms Beauty Legendary Serum Lipstick
RMS Beauty
Legendary Serum Lipstick

A soft and luxurious-feeling lipstick.

Annalise Suede Jacket
Free People
Annalise Suede Jacket

The hard part is choosing which of the four chic shades to go for.

Pepita Midi
Free People
Free-est Pepita Midi

Elegant, refined and a personal favourite of mine.

We the Free Good Luck Vegan Barrel Trousers
Free People
We the Free Good Luck Vegan Barrel Trousers

I love a leather look for winter.

We the Free Hidden Wrap Top
Free People
We the Free Hidden Wrap Top

Wear this in place of a traditional white button-down.

Lana Leopard Duster
Free People
Lana Leopard Duster

Leopard-print coats are everywhere right now.

T3 Airebrush Round One-Step Volumizing Hair Dryer Brush 2.5
T3
Airebrush Round One-Step Volumizing Hair Dryer Brush

I'll be treating myself to the gift of volumised hair.

Sorella Drop-Waist Midi
Free People
Free-est Sorella Drop-Waist Midi

The drape details are exquisite.

Found My Friend Cardi
Free People
Found My Friend Cardi

All seasons call for a light cardi.

Rocky Seamless Turtleneck
Intimately
Rocky Seamless Turtleneck

Layering season is upon us, and you'll be grateful for this seamless turtleneck on the coolest days.

Free People 1809 Collection 2-Wick Candles
Free People
1809 Collection 2-Wick Candles

Create an atmosphere with this warm, spicy candle.

We the Free Denim Barn Coat
Free People
We the Free Denim Barn Coat

Barn coats are classic.

Dance All Night Long Sleeve
Free People
Intimately Dance All Night Long Sleeve

Bring some extra sparkle to party season.

Sway Ballet Flats
Alohas
Sway Ballet Flats

The square toe and delicate bow details are just so good.

Madsen Midi Dress
Free People
Madsen Midi Dress

Knitted dresses are an instant winter outfit, and the mix of intricate knitwork techniques sets this one apart.

Bala Bangles Monochrome 1 Lb. Weights
Bala
Bala Bangles Monochrome 1 Lb. Weights

These have been on my wish list for so long.

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.

During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.

