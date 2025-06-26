Zara's Sister Brand Has Just Gone on Sale—These 21 Buys Could Pass for Designer

If you're a longtime fan of Zara's expensive-looking wares, then I hope that Massimo Dutti is on your radar. The sister brand has become known for its designer-passing styles, considered designs and high-quality compositions. Whilst the brand still falls into a much more affordable category than mid-range and designer buys, it does come in at a slightly higher price point than our favourite Zara buys. Lucky for us, the summer sale has just begun.

When approaching any sale, it's important to keep a level head. I can admit I've been tempted by a great discount rather than the piece itself one too many times. Since then, my sales buys have been reserved for thoughtful purchases only. Think pieces that can immediately become part of a look without further spending, or classic styles that will work hard this season and the next.

What's more, these aren't old season pieces that you'll have to wait to wear, but can instantly become part of your summer capsule wardrobe. Think linen trousers with an airy and lightweight composition, alongside pretty blouses to complement our staple shorts and skirts. Naturally, I've included a few accessories that will make even the simplest white T-shirt and shorts outfit feel like a considered ensemble.

As I predict these pieces will move fast, keep scrolling to explore the best pieces in the Massimo Dutti sale.

Shop the Best Pieces in the Massimo Dutti Summer Sale: