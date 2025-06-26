Zara's Sister Brand Has Just Gone on Sale—These 21 Buys Could Pass for Designer
Zara's sister brand, Massimo Dutti, is a favourite amongst fashion people. Now, the summer sale has arrived, and I've tracked down the 21 best buys.
If you're a longtime fan of Zara's expensive-looking wares, then I hope that Massimo Dutti is on your radar. The sister brand has become known for its designer-passing styles, considered designs and high-quality compositions. Whilst the brand still falls into a much more affordable category than mid-range and designer buys, it does come in at a slightly higher price point than our favourite Zara buys. Lucky for us, the summer sale has just begun.
When approaching any sale, it's important to keep a level head. I can admit I've been tempted by a great discount rather than the piece itself one too many times. Since then, my sales buys have been reserved for thoughtful purchases only. Think pieces that can immediately become part of a look without further spending, or classic styles that will work hard this season and the next.
What's more, these aren't old season pieces that you'll have to wait to wear, but can instantly become part of your summer capsule wardrobe. Think linen trousers with an airy and lightweight composition, alongside pretty blouses to complement our staple shorts and skirts. Naturally, I've included a few accessories that will make even the simplest white T-shirt and shorts outfit feel like a considered ensemble.
As I predict these pieces will move fast, keep scrolling to explore the best pieces in the Massimo Dutti sale.
Shop the Best Pieces in the Massimo Dutti Summer Sale:
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.
-
Calling All Fashion People: Shopbop Is Having a Huge Sale on the Most Gorgeous Pieces
Score an extra 30% off sale items!
-
Free People Stans to the Front: Score These 37 Stunning Items on Sale Now
Score up to 50% off!
-
You Had Me at 50% Off—25 Chic Gap Sale Finds That Will Be Instant Summer Closet Staples
One step closer to effortless outfits.
-
J.Crew Is Having a Major Sale RN—Here Are 29 Pieces I Immediately Added to My Cart
Up to 50% off.
-
Shopbop Has So Many New Discounted Gems—I'm Losing It Over These 27 Sale Finds
Summer standouts at up to 70% off.
-
This Nordstrom Rack Sale Has So Many Cool-Girl Essentials—These 25 Finds Are the Standouts
An extra 20% off? Yes, please.
-
Reformation Is Having a *Secret* Sale—23 Items I'm Rushing to Buy Before They Sell Out
Join me.
-
I Never Miss a Good Shopbop Sale—These 39 Chic Summer Finds Are Too Good to Pass Up
Take an extra 25% off.