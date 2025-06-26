Zara's Sister Brand Has Just Gone on Sale—These 21 Buys Could Pass for Designer

Zara's sister brand, Massimo Dutti, is a favourite amongst fashion people. Now, the summer sale has arrived, and I've tracked down the 21 best buys.

If you're a longtime fan of Zara's expensive-looking wares, then I hope that Massimo Dutti is on your radar. The sister brand has become known for its designer-passing styles, considered designs and high-quality compositions. Whilst the brand still falls into a much more affordable category than mid-range and designer buys, it does come in at a slightly higher price point than our favourite Zara buys. Lucky for us, the summer sale has just begun.

When approaching any sale, it's important to keep a level head. I can admit I've been tempted by a great discount rather than the piece itself one too many times. Since then, my sales buys have been reserved for thoughtful purchases only. Think pieces that can immediately become part of a look without further spending, or classic styles that will work hard this season and the next.

What's more, these aren't old season pieces that you'll have to wait to wear, but can instantly become part of your summer capsule wardrobe. Think linen trousers with an airy and lightweight composition, alongside pretty blouses to complement our staple shorts and skirts. Naturally, I've included a few accessories that will make even the simplest white T-shirt and shorts outfit feel like a considered ensemble.

As I predict these pieces will move fast, keep scrolling to explore the best pieces in the Massimo Dutti sale.

Shop the Best Pieces in the Massimo Dutti Summer Sale:

Long Flowing 100% Linen Dress
Massimo Dutti
Long Flowing 100% Linen Dress

Just add sandals and a basket bag.

Flowing Blouse With Lace Trim
Massimo Dutti
Flowing Blouse With Lace Trim

Embrace the pretty blouse summer with this intricate top.

Striped Linen Blend Halter Top
Massimo Dutti
Striped Linen Blend Halter Top

I'm planning to recreate this look immediately.

100% Linen Halter Midi Dress
Massimo Dutti
100% Linen Halter Midi Dress

Celebrate the sunshine with this sunny yellow shade.

Flowing 100% Linen Trousers With Darts
Massimo Dutti
Flowing 100% Linen Trousers With Darts

This pair is selling fast.

Openwork Crochet Top
Massimo Dutti
Openwork Crochet Top

I've had this top on my wish list for weeks.

Massimo Dutti, Rhinestone Leather Sandals
Massimo Dutti
Rhinestone Leather Sandals

I can see these becoming a fashion person favourite.

Massimo Dutti, Pleated Midi Skirt With Sheer Details
Massimo Dutti
Pleated Midi Skirt With Sheer Details

There's so many ways to style this skirt.

Flowing Linen Blend Trousers With Darts
Massimo Dutti
Flowing Linen Blend Trousers With Darts

Massimo Dutti excels in tailoring.

Massimo Dutti, Linen Blend Beaded Waistcoat
Massimo Dutti
Linen Blend Beaded Waistcoat

This could easily pass for designer.

Massimo Dutti, Flowing 100% Linen Trousers With Darts
Massimo Dutti
Flowing 100% Linen Trousers With Darts

The shade of this pair is so versatile.

Massimo Dutti, Flowing Embroidered Peplum Blouse
Massimo Dutti
Flowing Embroidered Peplum Blouse

This is in my basket as we speak.

Midi Dress With Balloon Detail
Massimo Dutti
Midi Dress With Balloon Detail

A classic black dress will work hard in every wardrobe.

100% Linen Flowing Elasticated Trousers
Massimo Dutti
100% Linen Flowing Elasticated Trousers

I've fallen for this interesting green shade.

Massimo Dutti, Crossover Sandals With Toe Divider
Massimo Dutti
Crossover Sandals With Toe Divider

You'll reach for these sandals every summer.

Check Cotton Blend Straight-Leg Trousers
Massimo Dutti
Check Cotton Blend Straight-Leg Trousers

Everything about this fair feels incredibly premium.

Massimo Dutti, Waistcoat With Tie and Pleated Detail
Massimo Dutti
Waistcoat With Tie and Pleated Detail

Pair with linen trousers, floaty skirts or easy denim cut-offs.

Poplin Midi Dress With Elasticated Waistband
Massimo Dutti
Poplin Midi Dress With Elasticated Waistband

This dress will look great with silver jewellery.

Cotton Blend Crochet Midi Skirt
Massimo Dutti
Cotton Blend Crochet Midi Skirt

I'm also interested in the matching top.

Massimo Dutti, Bodice Dress With Contrast Seams
Massimo Dutti
Bodice Dress With Contrast Seams

A dress you can elevate for evening.

Flowing Creased-Effect Trousers
Massimo Dutti
Flowing Creased-Effect Trousers

The flow of these trousers is exquisite.

Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Shopping Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.

