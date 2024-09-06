The High Street Jacket That All Our Editors Want Is Finally Back In Stock
There are a lot of exciting parts of my job from writing off time spent scrolling through the high street new-in sections, being the first to know about new releases, and deep-diving into the coming trends noted as part of a day's work. But one added bonus is being surrounded by a group of people who are all just as excited and interested in fashion as I am. Slack channels light up with new releases that we're falling for, we discuss our next purchases in-depth and call on each other for style advice consistently. And when the entire group has the same piece on their new season wish list, it's time to take note. Right now, that's the Free People Cori Waxed Jacket.
Our team was first introduced to the jacket at our inaugural Summer House event, and after a quick message to the team about how on-trend, versatile and chic the piece was, it swiftly sold out. But I come with good news, the jacket all our editors are coveting is finally back in stock.
Annie, assistant social media editor, wears a size medium. Megan, social media editor, wears a size extra small.
As we step into September, the new season trends have already dropped, and a clear selection of styles are already booming in popularity. Studded accessories have been picked up by fashion insiders and celebrities alike, burgundy shades are dominating colour palettes, and the country jacket style, like Free People's, are currently filling my IG feed. The first signs of the jacket's return were seen on the autumn/winter runways, and now that the weather has turned the practical style is back on our radars in a big way.
The jacket currently comes in three colours, a soft ivory, bold orange and cool blue. The waxed finish is weatherproof, primed for the coming autumn days whilst offering a breathable edge from the cotton composition. Each colourway features a contrasting collar in corduroy fabric with a deeper colour palette to add to the sleek design. The silhouette is oversized to allow for layering knitwear underneath on even the coolest days. So if you're priming your wardrobe for the new season, this jacket should definitely be considered.
Keep scrolling to see the Free People jacket all our editors love, and more excellent country jackets.
SHOP THE FREE PEOPLE WE THE FREE CORI WAXED JACKET:
SHOP MORE COUNTRY JACKETS:
A classic style for the brand that feels just as relevant as ever.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
