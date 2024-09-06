The High Street Jacket That All Our Editors Want Is Finally Back In Stock

There are a lot of exciting parts of my job from writing off time spent scrolling through the high street new-in sections, being the first to know about new releases, and deep-diving into the coming trends noted as part of a day's work. But one added bonus is being surrounded by a group of people who are all just as excited and interested in fashion as I am. Slack channels light up with new releases that we're falling for, we discuss our next purchases in-depth and call on each other for style advice consistently. And when the entire group has the same piece on their new season wish list, it's time to take note. Right now, that's the Free People Cori Waxed Jacket.

Our team was first introduced to the jacket at our inaugural Summer House event, and after a quick message to the team about how on-trend, versatile and chic the piece was, it swiftly sold out. But I come with good news, the jacket all our editors are coveting is finally back in stock.

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Annie, assistant social media editor, wears a size medium. Megan, social media editor, wears a size extra small.

As we step into September, the new season trends have already dropped, and a clear selection of styles are already booming in popularity. Studded accessories have been picked up by fashion insiders and celebrities alike, burgundy shades are dominating colour palettes, and the country jacket style, like Free People's, are currently filling my IG feed. The first signs of the jacket's return were seen on the autumn/winter runways, and now that the weather has turned the practical style is back on our radars in a big way.

The jacket currently comes in three colours, a soft ivory, bold orange and cool blue. The waxed finish is weatherproof, primed for the coming autumn days whilst offering a breathable edge from the cotton composition. Each colourway features a contrasting collar in corduroy fabric with a deeper colour palette to add to the sleek design. The silhouette is oversized to allow for layering knitwear underneath on even the coolest days. So if you're priming your wardrobe for the new season, this jacket should definitely be considered.

Keep scrolling to see the Free People jacket all our editors love, and more excellent country jackets.

SHOP THE FREE PEOPLE WE THE FREE CORI WAXED JACKET:

Free People We the Free Cori Waxed Jacket £268 This shade will go with everything in your wardrobe.

Free People We the Free Cori Waxed Jacket £268 The denim look style is so good.

Free People We the Free Cori Waxed Jacket £268 Note the checked inner lining.

SHOP MORE COUNTRY JACKETS:

Toteme Country Jacket Bark £670 This has also piqued my interest.

Free People We the Free Easy That Canvas Jacket £158

H&M Corduroy-Collar Twill Jacket £35 A seriously affordable style courtesy of H&M.

Arket Quilted Jacket £169 This is already selling fast.

& Other Stories Loose Duffle Jacket £165 The buckle closures are such a nice detail.

Everlane The Barn Jacket £168 Everlane does it again.

ZARA Cropped Jacket £46 The cropped silhouette is seriously good.

Polo Ralph Lauren Cotton Canvas Jacket £319 A classic style for the brand that feels just as relevant as ever.