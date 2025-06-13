I Almost Fainted—DeMellier's Bags Are Rarely Discounted, But I've Just Noticed a Great Sale Is on
The New York, the Miami, the Santorini—DeMellier has a roster of iconic handbags, and right now, so many of the best styles are on sale.
When I think of designer-looking bags without the accompanying price tag, DeMellier is the first name that springs to mind. Whether you've dreamt of owning your own DeMellier creation or are looking for a timeless bag with serious high-end appeal, you'll be pleased to know a selection of the most iconic styles are currently on sale.
The brand was first brought to my attention when I spotted a very chic woman carrying the New York Tote, and as a handbag-obsessed editor, I had to find out which designer label it came from. Coming in at half the price of its luxury counterparts, it immediately joined my collection.
Since then, I've watched on with glee as the brand has created icon after icon. The Nano Montreal is the elegant offering that can frequently be spotted on the arms of celebrities, whilst the recent Miami release set our Who What Wear UK editor's group chat alight. For summer 2025, I've been searching for a classic basket bag, and the Santorini, which is on sale now, is currently at the top of my wish list.
Each creation has a distinct look and purpose, but all share an innately timeless appeal, high-quality composition and thoughtful design details that have cemented the brand as a favourite amongst the most stylish people around.
As I know that they will sell out fast, let's get straight into it. Keep scrolling to shop the DeMellier sale.
Shop the DeMellier Sale
Rarely a day goes by when I don't think about the elegant appeal of the Miami bag.
I've spotted so many stylish people carrying the Santorini already this summer.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.
