I Almost Fainted—DeMellier's Bags Are Rarely Discounted, But I've Just Noticed a Great Sale Is on

The New York, the Miami, the Santorini—DeMellier has a roster of iconic handbags, and right now, so many of the best styles are on sale.

When I think of designer-looking bags without the accompanying price tag, DeMellier is the first name that springs to mind. Whether you've dreamt of owning your own DeMellier creation or are looking for a timeless bag with serious high-end appeal, you'll be pleased to know a selection of the most iconic styles are currently on sale.

The brand was first brought to my attention when I spotted a very chic woman carrying the New York Tote, and as a handbag-obsessed editor, I had to find out which designer label it came from. Coming in at half the price of its luxury counterparts, it immediately joined my collection.

Since then, I've watched on with glee as the brand has created icon after icon. The Nano Montreal is the elegant offering that can frequently be spotted on the arms of celebrities, whilst the recent Miami release set our Who What Wear UK editor's group chat alight. For summer 2025, I've been searching for a classic basket bag, and the Santorini, which is on sale now, is currently at the top of my wish list.

Each creation has a distinct look and purpose, but all share an innately timeless appeal, high-quality composition and thoughtful design details that have cemented the brand as a favourite amongst the most stylish people around.

As I know that they will sell out fast, let's get straight into it. Keep scrolling to shop the DeMellier sale.

Shop the DeMellier Sale

The Maxi Santorini | Natural Basket Natural Smooth | Demellier
DeMellier
The Maxi Santorini | Natural Basket Natural Smooth

The spacious Santorini bag is primed to be your new summer companion.

The Large Tokyo | Black Smooth | Demellier
DeMellier
The Large Tokyo | Black Smooth

The Tokyo features in many of our editors' bag collections, and the large size is ideal for everyday use.

The Miami | Mocha Smooth | Demellier
DeMellier
The Miami | Mocha Smooth

Rarely a day goes by when I don't think about the elegant appeal of the Miami bag.

The Paris Crossbody | Tan Smooth | Demellier
DeMellier
The Paris Crossbody | Tan Smooth

Reach for this crossbody when you need a handsfree moment.

The New York | Stone Grey Lizard-Effect | Demellier
DeMellier
The New York | Stone Grey Lizard-Effect

I can personally attest to the versatility, high quality and seriously spacious interior of the New York tote.

The Capri | Natural Raffia & Black Smooth | Demellier
DeMellier
The Capri | Natural Raffia & Black Smooth

The Raffia brings a summer edge whilst the leather straps ensure this is a bag that will go the distance.

The Nano Montreal | Off-White Croc Effect | Demellier
DeMellier
The Nano Montreal | Off-White Croc Effect

An elegant option for all your dressier occasions.

The Vancouver | Caramel Suede & Caramel Smooth | Demellier
DeMellier
The Vancouver | Caramel Suede & Caramel Smooth

In the know fashion people will be able to identify this bag from the striking metal hardware.

The Tokyo | Black Croc-Effect | Demellier
DeMellier
The Tokyo | Black Croc-Effect

Sleek, understated, and with an adjustable strap.

The Maxi Santorini | Natural Basket Off-White Smooth | Demellier
DeMellier
The Maxi Santorini | Natural Basket Off-White Smooth

I've spotted so many stylish people carrying the Santorini already this summer.

The New York Large Bucket | Tan Small Grain Ecru Stitching | Demellier
DeMellier
The New York Large Bucket | Tan Small Grain Ecru Stitching

The bucket version is already selling fast!

The Paris Crossbody | Salt & Pepper Canvas Tan Smooth | Demellier
DeMellier
The Paris Crossbody | Salt & Pepper Canvas Tan Smooth

The mix of textured canvas and smooth leather looks so high end.

The Santorini | Natural Basket Poppy Red Smooth | Demellier
DeMellier
The Santorini | Natural Basket Poppy Red Smooth

Bring a pop of colour to your minimalist summer looks.

The Tokyo | Warm Raffia & Black Smooth | Demellier
DeMellier
The Tokyo | Warm Raffia & Black Smooth

An updated take for the warmer months.

The Capri | Black Raffia & Off-White Smooth | Demellier
The Capri | Black Raffia & Off-White Smooth

There's something so striking about this monochromatic version.

The Cannes | Off-White Croc-Effect | Demellier
DeMellier
The Cannes | Off-White Croc-Effect

The chain can be tucked inside to create a clutch.

The Tokyo Clutch | Salt & Pepper Canvas Black Smooth | Demellier
DeMellier
The Tokyo Clutch | Salt & Pepper Canvas Black Smooth

So chic.

Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Shopping Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.

