I Just Built an Elegant Yet Affordable Spring Capsule Wardrobe Entirely from Amazon

Florrie Alexander's avatar
By
published
in Features

The bright mornings and double-digit temperatures have officially declared the arrival of spring. For those who have spent the past few weeks assembling their new season wardrobes, the seasonal switchup may be already underway, but if you’ve held out with the temperamental British weather, now is a great time to start. Not only are the days getting warmer, but today is the launch of Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sale event meaning that we can now build our spring wardrobes for even less.

The first thing I set about doing when the Spring Deal Days event launched was building an expensive-looking yet highly affordable spring capsule wardrobe. With an array of small independent brands as well as well-known names like Levi’s and JW Pei, this concise edit of elevated pieces quickly came together. Think a classic trench coat to bring a polished finish to spring showers, a beloved pair of wide-leg jeans that you can now snap up for less, and various timeless wardrobe additions that can support our looks throughout the seasons.

To save spending hours scrolling through the thousands of deals on offer, explore my edit of 10 spring capsule wardrobe heroes below.

Shop My Amazon Sale Spring Capsule Wardrobe

Orolay Long Trench Coat for Women With Belt Lightweight Double-Breasted Duster Trench Coat Slim Fit Khaki M
Orolay
Long Trench Coat

A light trench coat is the ideal companion on milder spring days, especially in this versatile shade.

Belle Poque Ladies Waistcoats Uk Elegant Dressy Vest Tops for Office Work Fashion Fitted Suit Vest White M
Belle Poque
Waistcoats

The waistcoat has become a modern staple in every capsule wardrobe, and this white version is primed to pair with jeans, tailored and skirts alike.

Levi's Women's Ribcage Leg Shorts, Far and Wide, 29w / 34l
Levi's
Ribcage Jeans

Levi's is known for excellent denim, and now you can snap up the highly rated Ribcage jeans for less.

Jw Pei Women's Hana Medium Faux Suede Tote Bag - Brown
JW PEI
Hana Medium Faux Suede Tote Bag

I bought this bag for my sister last Prime Day and seeing how versatile and sleek it is in person, I'll be adding this to basket today.

Roskiky Womens Casual High Waisted Palazzo Pant Flowy Wide Leg Trousers Summer Work Pants With Pockets Black
Roskiky
High Waisted Palazzo Pant

Any time I want to bring a considered edge to my looks I reach for a pair of smart tailored trousers. From easy t-shirts to elevated shirts, these are destined to be worn on repeat.

Grace Karin Women’s Summer Dress Casual Spaghetti Straps High Waist A-Line Maxi Dresses Sun Dresses for Beach Blue Green L
GRACE KARIN
Summer Dress

Spring dresses are back in action after the winter months, and Grace Karin's designs are a favourite amongst Who What Wear UK editors. The hard part is choosing which shade to go for.

Dream Pairs Women's Flats Square Toe Mary Jane Flats Comfortable Casual Slip on Dress Shoes Ballet Flats With Buckle Strap Business Casual Work Office Mary Jane Shoes,size 9,white,dwumfa2520
DREAM PAIRS
Square Toe Mary Jane Flats

Flat, comfortable and chic? Mary Janes are my go-to shoe for almost all occasions.

Grace Karin Women Cardigans Classic Wedding Guest Birthday Long Sleeve Knit Cardigans Buttons Autumn Winter Outerwear Brown Xl
GRACE KARIN
Classic Cardigan

Now that our heavy coats are packed away I've been searching for a light knit that will work as a cosy outer layer whilst still having a thoughtful design to make it stand out. Now, I can tick this off my list.

Scarlet Darkness Women Renaissance Maxi Skirt Summer Casual Flowy A-Line Pleated Long Skirts for Victorian Tea Party White Xl
SCARLET DARKNESS
Casual Flowy A-Line Pleated Long Skirt

Skirt season is upon us, and this easy maxi style is one that can be dressed up or down with ease. I'm also a big fan of the khaki green option.

Geox Womens D Spherica Ec1 Moccasins, Black, 6 Uk
Geox
D Spherica Ec1 Moccasins

Loafers have always been a staple shoe option, but this year, they're getting even more attention. Tap into the style with a classic design and added cushion-sole comfort.

Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Shopping Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸