I Just Built an Elegant Yet Affordable Spring Capsule Wardrobe Entirely from Amazon

The bright mornings and double-digit temperatures have officially declared the arrival of spring. For those who have spent the past few weeks assembling their new season wardrobes, the seasonal switchup may be already underway, but if you’ve held out with the temperamental British weather, now is a great time to start. Not only are the days getting warmer, but today is the launch of Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sale event meaning that we can now build our spring wardrobes for even less.

The first thing I set about doing when the Spring Deal Days event launched was building an expensive-looking yet highly affordable spring capsule wardrobe. With an array of small independent brands as well as well-known names like Levi’s and JW Pei, this concise edit of elevated pieces quickly came together. Think a classic trench coat to bring a polished finish to spring showers, a beloved pair of wide-leg jeans that you can now snap up for less, and various timeless wardrobe additions that can support our looks throughout the seasons.

To save spending hours scrolling through the thousands of deals on offer, explore my edit of 10 spring capsule wardrobe heroes below.

Shop My Amazon Sale Spring Capsule Wardrobe

Orolay Long Trench Coat £86 £60 SHOP NOW A light trench coat is the ideal companion on milder spring days, especially in this versatile shade.

Belle Poque Waistcoats £29 £19 SHOP NOW The waistcoat has become a modern staple in every capsule wardrobe, and this white version is primed to pair with jeans, tailored and skirts alike.

Levi's Ribcage Jeans £112 £76 SHOP NOW Levi's is known for excellent denim, and now you can snap up the highly rated Ribcage jeans for less.

JW PEI Hana Medium Faux Suede Tote Bag £130 £104 SHOP NOW I bought this bag for my sister last Prime Day and seeing how versatile and sleek it is in person, I'll be adding this to basket today.

Roskiky High Waisted Palazzo Pant £30 £21 SHOP NOW Any time I want to bring a considered edge to my looks I reach for a pair of smart tailored trousers. From easy t-shirts to elevated shirts, these are destined to be worn on repeat.

GRACE KARIN Summer Dress £34 £25 SHOP NOW Spring dresses are back in action after the winter months, and Grace Karin's designs are a favourite amongst Who What Wear UK editors. The hard part is choosing which shade to go for.

DREAM PAIRS Square Toe Mary Jane Flats £37 £24 SHOP NOW Flat, comfortable and chic? Mary Janes are my go-to shoe for almost all occasions.

GRACE KARIN Classic Cardigan £29 £21 SHOP NOW Now that our heavy coats are packed away I've been searching for a light knit that will work as a cosy outer layer whilst still having a thoughtful design to make it stand out. Now, I can tick this off my list.

SCARLET DARKNESS Casual Flowy A-Line Pleated Long Skirt £36 £26 SHOP NOW Skirt season is upon us, and this easy maxi style is one that can be dressed up or down with ease. I'm also a big fan of the khaki green option.