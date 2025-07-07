I Rarely Wear Dresses, But I'm Making an Exception for This Best-Selling High-Street Style

Free People's Oasis dress is a favourite amongst stylish people, including many of my colleagues. Finally, I tried it for myself. Read my review below.

Woman wears white dress, black mary janes and tan woven leather bag
(Image credit: @florriealexander)
Florrie Alexander's avatar
By
published
in Features

Take a look at my wardrobe and you might notice that my dress collection is pretty small. Despite adoring dresses in general, I've spent years relying on great denim and smart tailoring to be the backbone of my wardrobe. With heatwaves in full swing and my linen collection working overtime, I've been exploring the idea of adding a few great dresses into my rotation, and when deciding which pieces will make the cut, I looked to some of the most beloved pieces around. Naturally, that included the Free People Oasis Midi Dress (£108).

It's a dress that I've spotted on countless stylish people, including the capsule wardrobes of many of my incredibly chic colleagues. As soon as I put it on, I realised why it was such a best-selling piece. With all the markings of a Free People piece, the dress is of course incredibly pretty. The squared neckline is a favourite of mine, always feeling incredibly elegant and is complemented by voluminous sleeves which can be pushed up for added drama or worn loose for a softer look. Around the adjustable neckline, ruffle details bring a boho feel that the brand is known for, and the flow of the a-line skirt completes the pretty appeal. The fit is where I struggle most with dresses, but the smocked bodice fits neatly to my body, flaring into a full skirt at just the right place. The smocking also makes this dress incredibly comfortable, something I always look for in the summer months.

When searching for expensive-looking high street buys, it's in the details that Free People really excels. This dress is made from 100% cotton, with a lined skirt to ensure that even the lightest shades aren't see-through. Even so, the dress is incredibly lightweight and will certainly be one I call upon on the hottest summer days. Like most of Free People's best-selling buys, the dress comes in an array of colours from classic neutrals to bold pops of colour. Years after its release, it's clear that this dress is a timeless addition to any wardrobe. Plus, it has pockets!

Keep scrolling to shop the Free People Oasis Midi dress and shop more Free People pieces we love.

Shop the Free People Oasis Midi Dress

Oasis Midi Dress
Free People
Oasis Midi Dress

The exact dress I tried.

Oasis Midi Dress
Free People
Oasis Midi Dress

There's no denying how versatile this black option will be.

Oasis Midi Dress
Free People
Oasis Midi Dress

This new sunny yellow shade is already moving quickly.

Oasis Midi Dress
Free People
Oasis Midi Dress

Style with your favourite summer sandals and basket bag.

Oasis Midi Dress
Free People
Oasis Midi Dress

This soft green shade has all my attention.

Oasis Midi Dress
Free People
Oasis Midi Dress

Wear into the autumn months with knee-high boots and a suede jacket.

Oasis Midi Dress
Free People
Oasis Midi Dress

I'll be packing this for my next holiday.

Oasis Midi Dress
Free People
Oasis Midi Dress

The bow at the front isn't just a pretty touch, it's also adjusts the fit of the neckline.

Oasis Midi Dress
Free People
Oasis Midi Dress

Wear casually with sandals, or elevate with a pair of sleek mules.

Shop More Free People Pieces We Love

Butterfly Babe Maxi Dress
Free People
Butterfly Babe Maxi Dress

I've got a few dressier occasions in my summer calendar, and this is the dress I'll be wearing.

Forevermore Tank
Free People
Forevermore Tank

The hard part is choosing which colourway to go for.

We the Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans
Free People
We the Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans

Another best-seller for the brand.

In This Groove Mini Slip
Free People
In This Groove Mini Slip

For those looking for a sweet mini dress.

Hey Lover Cami
Free People
Hey Lover Cami

This is destined to join my pretty blouse collection.

Cecelia Midi
Free People
Cecelia Midi

I love the mix of stripes paired with the sweet bow straps.

Perfect Tones Set
Free People
Perfect Tones Set

I have this set and can confirm its just so versatile.

Onda Drop-Waist Tube Midi
Free People
Onda Drop-Waist Tube Midi

A pretty shade plus cool drop waist design makes for a seriously striking dress.

Fp One Brynn Maxi Skirt
Free People
Fp One Brynn Maxi Skirt

I want to float around it this maxi skirt all summer long.

Charlotte Tunic
Free People
Charlotte Tunic

The open back is such a nice touch.

After You Set
Free People
After You Set

I have a feeling this set won't stick around for long.

Explore More:
Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Shopping Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸