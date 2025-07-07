I Rarely Wear Dresses, But I'm Making an Exception for This Best-Selling High-Street Style
Free People's Oasis dress is a favourite amongst stylish people, including many of my colleagues. Finally, I tried it for myself. Read my review below.
Take a look at my wardrobe and you might notice that my dress collection is pretty small. Despite adoring dresses in general, I've spent years relying on great denim and smart tailoring to be the backbone of my wardrobe. With heatwaves in full swing and my linen collection working overtime, I've been exploring the idea of adding a few great dresses into my rotation, and when deciding which pieces will make the cut, I looked to some of the most beloved pieces around. Naturally, that included the Free People Oasis Midi Dress (£108).
It's a dress that I've spotted on countless stylish people, including the capsule wardrobes of many of my incredibly chic colleagues. As soon as I put it on, I realised why it was such a best-selling piece. With all the markings of a Free People piece, the dress is of course incredibly pretty. The squared neckline is a favourite of mine, always feeling incredibly elegant and is complemented by voluminous sleeves which can be pushed up for added drama or worn loose for a softer look. Around the adjustable neckline, ruffle details bring a boho feel that the brand is known for, and the flow of the a-line skirt completes the pretty appeal. The fit is where I struggle most with dresses, but the smocked bodice fits neatly to my body, flaring into a full skirt at just the right place. The smocking also makes this dress incredibly comfortable, something I always look for in the summer months.
When searching for expensive-looking high street buys, it's in the details that Free People really excels. This dress is made from 100% cotton, with a lined skirt to ensure that even the lightest shades aren't see-through. Even so, the dress is incredibly lightweight and will certainly be one I call upon on the hottest summer days. Like most of Free People's best-selling buys, the dress comes in an array of colours from classic neutrals to bold pops of colour. Years after its release, it's clear that this dress is a timeless addition to any wardrobe. Plus, it has pockets!
Keep scrolling to shop the Free People Oasis Midi dress and shop more Free People pieces we love.
Shop the Free People Oasis Midi Dress
Shop More Free People Pieces We Love
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.
