I Secured You a 36% Discount at Abercrombie—I'd Shortlist These 15 Chic Pieces

Abercrombie is offering 25% off summer buys right now, and I've got a secret code for an extra 15% off.

If you were trying to track me down in the mid-2000s, you'd most likely have found me at an Abercrombie store. Under the low lights and heavily scented air, I could be spotted sifting through the logo T-shirts and brand motif tank tops that became a sort of uniform for my younger years. Both Abercrombie and I have come a long way since then, and have simultaneously settled into the same refined and elegant aesthetic.

Now, it's the place to find elevated dresses, editor tried-and-tested denim and their nice top counterparts. With summer underway, I'm searching for pretty pieces that bring a chic edge to warm-weather dressing, and with a sale underway, I've spent the morning hunting down the most expensive-looking sale buys at Abercrombie. The general sale is 25% off, but I have a secret code for an extra 15% off.

When we think of sales, we may naturally think that these are all last season buys, but Abercrombie's discounts are centred around summer dressing, just in time for the new season. Sleek summer dresses in simple neutrals and trending polka dots can be found alongside longstanding best-sellers like the editor-adored Sloane Trousers. Plus, you can use code AFWHOWHATWEAR at checkout for an extra 15% off your summer sales buys.

Keep scrolling to shop my edit of the best buys in the Abercrombie & Fitch sale. Remember to use code AFWHOWHATWEAR for an extra 15% off at checkout.

Shop the Abercrombie & Fitch Sale

Dipped-Waist Smocked Midi Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch
Dipped-Waist Smocked Midi Dress

The v-shape waistline adds to the elevated feel of this gingham dress.

Classic Long Trench Coat
Abercrombie & Fitch
Classic Long Trench Coat

No matter the season, a great trench coat is sure to work hard.

Premium Linen Drop-Waist Belted Midi Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch
Premium Linen Drop-Waist Belted Midi Dress

This dress has all the design details of a designer buy.

Ottoman Apron Tank
Abercrombie & Fitch
Ottoman Apron Tank

The neckline! The bold shade! I can't wait to wear this on repeat.

Mid Rise Jort
Abercrombie & Fitch
Mid Rise Jort

Jorts are about to be back in a big way, and now you can snap them up for less.

The A&f Scarlett Strapless Linen-Blend Skort
Abercrombie & Fitch
The A&f Scarlett Strapless Linen-Blend Skort

This dress not only comes with built-in shorts but also has detachable straps.

Cinched Waist Workwear Jacket
Abercrombie & Fitch
Cinched Waist Workwear Jacket

Whilst I wish every day was blue skies and sunshine, on those cooler days you'll appreciate this light jacket.

The A&f Ava Halter Top
Abercrombie & Fitch
The A&f Ava Halter Top

I have a personal obsession with halter tops, and this striped style is about to work hard in my wardrobe.

abercrombie, A&F Sloane Tailored Wide Leg Pant
Abercrombie & Fitch
A&F Sloane Tailored Wide Leg Pant

These best-selling trousers come editor-approved.

abercrombie, Bubble Hem Mini Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch
Bubble Hem Mini Dress

Everyone will ask which designer you got this dress from.

Curve Love A&f Sloane Low Rise Tailored Linen-Blend Pant
Abercrombie & Fitch
Curve Love A&f Sloane Low Rise Tailored Linen-Blend Pant

On the warmest days, you'll find yourself reaching for these light linen blend trousers.

abercrombie, Asymmetrical Knit Midi Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch
Asymmetrical Knit Midi Dress

If you've got events to dress up for this season, you're sure to turn heads in this striking blue dress.

Curve Love High Rise Tailored Short
Abercrombie & Fitch
Curve Love High Rise Tailored Short

Tailored shorts bring a polished edge to even your most simple summer looks.

abercrombie,

Abercrombie & Fitch
The A&F Emerson Poplin Puff Sleeve Midi Dress

Another best-selling style for the brand. This dress also comes in petite and tall.

abercrombie, Bubble Hem Vegan Suede Bomber Jacket
Abercrombie & Fitch
Bubble Hem Vegan Suede Bomber Jacket

This looks like a cool vintage find.

Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Shopping Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.

