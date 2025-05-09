I Secured You a 36% Discount at Abercrombie—I'd Shortlist These 15 Chic Pieces
Abercrombie is offering 25% off summer buys right now, and I've got a secret code for an extra 15% off.
If you were trying to track me down in the mid-2000s, you'd most likely have found me at an Abercrombie store. Under the low lights and heavily scented air, I could be spotted sifting through the logo T-shirts and brand motif tank tops that became a sort of uniform for my younger years. Both Abercrombie and I have come a long way since then, and have simultaneously settled into the same refined and elegant aesthetic.
Now, it's the place to find elevated dresses, editor tried-and-tested denim and their nice top counterparts. With summer underway, I'm searching for pretty pieces that bring a chic edge to warm-weather dressing, and with a sale underway, I've spent the morning hunting down the most expensive-looking sale buys at Abercrombie. The general sale is 25% off, but I have a secret code for an extra 15% off.
When we think of sales, we may naturally think that these are all last season buys, but Abercrombie's discounts are centred around summer dressing, just in time for the new season. Sleek summer dresses in simple neutrals and trending polka dots can be found alongside longstanding best-sellers like the editor-adored Sloane Trousers. Plus, you can use code AFWHOWHATWEAR at checkout for an extra 15% off your summer sales buys.
Keep scrolling to shop my edit of the best buys in the Abercrombie & Fitch sale. Remember to use code AFWHOWHATWEAR for an extra 15% off at checkout.
Shop the Abercrombie & Fitch Sale
The v-shape waistline adds to the elevated feel of this gingham dress.
No matter the season, a great trench coat is sure to work hard.
This dress has all the design details of a designer buy.
The neckline! The bold shade! I can't wait to wear this on repeat.
Jorts are about to be back in a big way, and now you can snap them up for less.
This dress not only comes with built-in shorts but also has detachable straps.
Whilst I wish every day was blue skies and sunshine, on those cooler days you'll appreciate this light jacket.
I have a personal obsession with halter tops, and this striped style is about to work hard in my wardrobe.
These best-selling trousers come editor-approved.
On the warmest days, you'll find yourself reaching for these light linen blend trousers.
If you've got events to dress up for this season, you're sure to turn heads in this striking blue dress.
Tailored shorts bring a polished edge to even your most simple summer looks.
Another best-selling style for the brand. This dress also comes in petite and tall.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.
-
Out of the 33,000 Items on Sale at Nordstrom Right Now, These 37 Are the Chicest
Don't miss out.
-
26 Effortlessly Chic Spring and Summer Essentials to Mix and Match From Saks Fifth Avenue
Most are even on major sale.
-
Nordstrom Is Having an Amazing Sale Right Now—Here's What Stood Out
Up to 50% off.
-
Surprise! Anthropologie's Sale Section Is 50% Off RN—36 Items to Look Out For
The best of the sale finds ahead.
-
I'm a Dress-Obsessed Fashion Editor—26 of the Chicest Picks I'm Eyeing From J.Crew's Major One-Day Sale
Up to 40% off.
-
Shopbop's Having a Major Sale (Up to 70% Off)—Here's Everything I'm Eyeing
Two more days left.
-
I'm a Fashion Editor Who Loves Effortless Vacation Essentials—25 Gap Finds That Caught My Eye
Many are even on major sale.
-
37 Incredibly Chic Finds From J.Crew and Madewell That Are on Sale and in My Cart
From white dresses to linen pants.