17 On-Sale Linen Buys That Will Make Your Heatwave Wardrobe More Elegant

The hottest summer days are upon us, and so are the summer sales, so I've tracked down the best linen buys on sale right now.

Three women wear linen sales buys
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
Florrie Alexander's avatar
By
published
in Features

Right now is my favourite time of year. The warmer days have arrived, holidays are on the horizon, and the first of the summer sales have arrived.

When it comes to discount shopping, it can be easy to get drawn in by slashed prices, without considering if the piece has a place in our wardrobes. Trust me, I've fallen for a hefty discount before, just to be left with a new item that is hard to style, or doesn't suit my personal taste. Having learnt my lesson, I now approach any sales moment with a clear motive. And right now, the only thing I'm interested in is stocking up on summer linen buys for less.

With a heatwave underway and plenty more bright moments ahead, I know that linen pieces are a smart sales purchase. Airy, light and breathable are all words associated with the fabric, making them ideal additions for the current season. Lucky for us, the sales have come through, offering a plethora of high-quality linen pieces in timeless designs and silhouettes that would feature on my wish list even if they weren't reduced.

Whether you're searching for the perfect tailored linen trousers, or a throw-on dress with a lightweight feel, these are the best linen buys in the summer 2025 sales.

Shop the Best Linen Pieces in the Summer Sales

Daria Linen Dress
Reformation
Daria Linen Dress

The Daria is the mini style of my favourite Balia linen dress and the latest addition to my summer wardrobe.

MANGO, Linen Oversized Shirt - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Linen Oversized Shirt

So many outfits call for a crisp linen shirt.

Fernando Linen Wide Leg Pant
Reformation
Fernando Linen Wide Leg Pant

I recently tried these Fernando linen trousers on and can confirm they're as good as they look.

Linen Asymmetric Hem Top | Green
Jigsaw
Linen Asymmetric Hem Top

A striking shade and a striking asymmetric hem makes for a seriously chic top.

White Linen-Blend Bermuda Shorts
Nobodys Child
White Linen-Blend Bermuda Shorts

Fashion people are looking to longer lengths to make tailored shorts even more elegant.

Fitted Linen Blazer
& Other Stories
Fitted Linen Blazer

For those cooler summer moments when you just need a light layer.

Leah Linen Mini Dress
ALIGNE
Leah Linen Mini Dress

Yes, even Aligne's best-selling Leah dress is in the sale!

Linen Shorts – Beige – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Linen Shorts

Arket's linen shorts are so good they come back every year.

Dalia Floral Linen Midi Dress
Faithfull
Dalia Floral Linen Midi Dress

Now my chance to add an iconic Faithfull dress to my collection.

Linen Drawstring Trousers – Black – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Linen Drawstring Trousers

Another pair of linen trousers that I personally really rate.

Moya Linen Two Piece
Reformation
Moya Linen Two Piece

The brilliance of a co-ord is not only in the ready-made outfit, but also the various ways you can mix and match the pieces throughout your wardrobe.

Black Linen-Blend Tie Front Gayle Midi Dress
Nobodys Child
Black Linen-Blend Tie Front Gayle Midi Dress

The perfect throw-on-and-go dress.

Izel Draped Linen Top
Tove
Izel Draped Linen Top

Tove's draping is exquisite.

Linen Channel Midi Dress | Navy
Jigsaw
Linen Channel Midi Dress

This lightweight style can be thrown over swimwear when beachside, or elevated for the city with Mary Janes.

Linen Drawstring Shorts
H&M
Linen Drawstring Shorts

A seriously affordable offering from H&M.

Khaki Ariella Linen Blend Midi Dress
Whistles
Khaki Ariella Linen Blend Midi Dress

This dress has been on my wishlist for weeks, and now I'm ready to add to basket.

Kushi Pleated Linen Wide-Leg Pants
ANDRES OTALORA
Kushi Pleated Linen Wide-Leg Pants

The shape and composition of these trousers is just so good.

Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Shopping Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸