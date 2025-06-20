17 On-Sale Linen Buys That Will Make Your Heatwave Wardrobe More Elegant
The hottest summer days are upon us, and so are the summer sales, so I've tracked down the best linen buys on sale right now.
Right now is my favourite time of year. The warmer days have arrived, holidays are on the horizon, and the first of the summer sales have arrived.
When it comes to discount shopping, it can be easy to get drawn in by slashed prices, without considering if the piece has a place in our wardrobes. Trust me, I've fallen for a hefty discount before, just to be left with a new item that is hard to style, or doesn't suit my personal taste. Having learnt my lesson, I now approach any sales moment with a clear motive. And right now, the only thing I'm interested in is stocking up on summer linen buys for less.
With a heatwave underway and plenty more bright moments ahead, I know that linen pieces are a smart sales purchase. Airy, light and breathable are all words associated with the fabric, making them ideal additions for the current season. Lucky for us, the sales have come through, offering a plethora of high-quality linen pieces in timeless designs and silhouettes that would feature on my wish list even if they weren't reduced.
Whether you're searching for the perfect tailored linen trousers, or a throw-on dress with a lightweight feel, these are the best linen buys in the summer 2025 sales.
Shop the Best Linen Pieces in the Summer Sales
The Daria is the mini style of my favourite Balia linen dress and the latest addition to my summer wardrobe.
I recently tried these Fernando linen trousers on and can confirm they're as good as they look.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.
-
7 Summer Basics You Can Wear All Season Without Getting Bored
Elevated closet staples.
-
J.Crew Is Having a Major Sale RN—Here Are 29 Pieces I Immediately Added to My Cart
Up to 50% off.
-
I'm a Corporate Girlie Now—32 J.Crew Pieces That Have Me Excited for My Morning Commute
For a fashionable 9-to-5.
-
Shopbop Has So Many New Discounted Gems—I'm Losing It Over These 27 Sale Finds
Summer standouts at up to 70% off.
-
It's Officially a Butter-Yellow Summer—27 of the Chicest Finds at Zara, Nordstrom, and J.Crew
Fashion people love this color trend.
-
This Nordstrom Rack Sale Has So Many Cool-Girl Essentials—These 25 Finds Are the Standouts
An extra 20% off? Yes, please.
-
Reformation Is Having a *Secret* Sale—23 Items I'm Rushing to Buy Before They Sell Out
Join me.
-
Swim, Sandals, and SPF—30 Editor-Loved Summer Sale Finds From Anthropologie, Everlane, and J.Crew
Vacation-ready deals until June 15.