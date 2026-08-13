Pedis at the Ready: I Think Flip-Flops and Ballet Flats Look Coolest When Styled With This Divisive Sock Trend

If you’re a regular reader of this weekly column, I promise I don’t have a foot fetish; I just like my microtrends as divisive as they come. And this year, the coolest dressers have deemed their tootsies an accessory worth showing off. Whether they’re bedazzled in toe rings or trotting about in a five-toe sandal, there's something about accentuating the foot that has us in a tizzy. And the latest trend to step into the scene (pardon the pun) is as polarising as the come. Enter the toeless sock.
Now, just by description alone, an open-toe sock does seem a little silly. I mean, when you think of a sock's function (keeping your feet warm and preventing blisters), toeless socks almost miss the brief spectacularly. Characterised by the lack of a toe box, it's their slightly sporty, slightly orthopaedic vibe which has somehow made them exciting to foot fanatics this year.
Making a splash on the Miu Miu spring/summer 2025 runway, stirrup socks (another name for socks that encase the arch of the foot and not much else) were picked up early on by Mandy Lee, one of fashion's most formidable commentators on the "freaky shoe", who in 2025 was quick to champion the style. With their questionable silhouette adding a "What am I even looking at?" (her words, not mine) addition to her already divisive collection of funky footwear, I knew it was only a matter of time before it rippled out to other followers of contentious fashion.
After a summer fuelled by maximalist prints, vivid colours and toes galore, these footless socks offer an extra layer of comfort (and a healthy dose of high fashion) as autumn creeps closer. And if the stylish attendees of Copenhagen Fashion Week are anything to go by, this toe-tally unhinged style is ready to step firmly into the spotlight.
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Spotted with everything from ballet flats and layered T-shirts to sculptural two-pieces, these gloriously odd accessories proved surprisingly versatile. Whether you’re playing with colour, texture or want to dip your toe (pun intended) into the world of weird shoes, open-toe socks are an easy way to do it.
You can even DIY it (as long as you’re willing to sacrifice a pair of socks). Just choose your length—be it stylist Jordan Kelsey's tootsie-hugging pair (pictured above) or an aggressive micro-chop—and cut. It couldn't be easier. So if you’re sold on the toeless-sock trend, scroll down to shop the best pairs.
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.