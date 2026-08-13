7 Autumn Nail Ideas That You Can Wear Right Now to Get Ahead of the Trends

It might not feel like it outside, but autumn is well and truly on its way. As we near the start of September, I've already been planning my transitional wardrobe and thinking about those pieces that will see me through the end of summer and beyond. I'm not someone who likes to buy a whole new wardrobe every month, so I like to invest in items that can work from season to season. The same can be said for nail trends, too.
I certainly don't want to be at the salon every two weeks switching up my nail colour, so instead, I opt for timeless shades that can work all year round. Because of this, my friends have been asking me what transitional nail ideas to opt for as we go from summer to autumn, and I thought it was only right to share my expert opinion with you, too.
As a beauty editor, I study nail trends daily, and in my opinion, these are the seven most stylish nail ideas to try as we slowly move into a new season. What I love about these looks is that you can start wearing them all now to get ahead of the trends. Keep scrolling to find out more, including how to get the look at home...
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7 Nail Ideas for Summer to Autumn 2026
1. Cappuccino Hues
Whilst chocolate brown nails really come into their own for the autumn months, this slightly creamier cappuccino hue is perfect for the warmer weather, too. It will pair beautifully with all-white outfits in the summer months, and in autumn, it will complement your go-to trench coat and knitwear.
Get the Look:
Manucurist
Freckles Nail Polish
This is the exact nail polish used in the picture above.
Nailberry
L'Oxygene Nail Lacquer Simplicity
A chic option from Nailberry.
2. Olive Green French Tips
French tips work well all year round, but if you're not quite ready to say goodbye to a fun pop of colour, this olive green shade is giving me all the autumn vibes. It still feels playful enough for the summer months, but the sophisticated hue will work for those colder evenings, too.
Get the Look:
Essie
Nail Polish 789 Win Me Over
I know this Essie polish will be so popular in autumn.
Rimmel
60 Seconds Super Shine Nail Polish 882 Crazy About Cargo
Rimmel polishes are so affordable.
3. Glazed Nails
Who doesn't love a glazed nail look? I'd happily wear this manicure all through summer, but thanks to the neutral hue underneath, I know it will seamlessly transition into September, too. It's the kind of trend that would see you from beach club to cosy pub in an instant.
Get the Look:
NAILSINC
Better on Top Get Glazed Treatment
Yes, you can now get the glazed look at home thanks to Nails Inc.
Essie
Gel Couture Metallic Glaze Top Coats 563 Blushed Metal
Apply this over your favourite polish for a super high-shine top coat.
4. Milky Mani
In my opinion, no nail trend is more versatile than the milky manicure. I know lots of us tend to opt for these lighter shades in the summer months, but this look is so timeless that it always looks chic in autumn. Plus, it pairs with so many colours in your wardrobe.
Get the Look:
Manucurist
Milky White Nail Polish
My go-to milky white shade.
Westmoreland Cosmetics
Glass Gel Vanilla Gloss 1
This is the exact polish Lily Allen is wearing in the photo above.
5. Bold Blues
You may think that Hailey's blue manicure is only suitable for the summer months, but I'm seeing so many autumnal shades being paired with bold blue hues at the moment. From chocolate brown to chartreuse, this manicure will look incredible with your autumn wardrobe.
Get the Look:
Nails.INC
Seabright Street Neon Lite Nail Polish
Such a fun blue hue!
Manucurist
Saphir Nail Polish
I've said it once, and I'll say it again, Manucurist has the best selection of shades.
6. Glass Nails
If you want to keep things simple, a glass nail look is a quick and easy way to make your manicure look polished, no matter what the weather outside. Simply opt for a clear, high-shine polish and let your natural nails do all the talking.
Get the Look:
Leighton Denny
Crystal Finish Quick Dry Top Coat
This high-shine top coat can be used on its own for a glass-like finish.
Navy
Hand & Cuticle Serum
Add a drop of serum to your cuticles for a salon-worthy, at-home manicure.
7. Sheer Red
Last but not least, let's talk sheer red nails. Whilst it still feels a little too early to be opting for those deep red and berry nail polish shades, this sheer red polish is the perfect transitional hue that works for both summer and autumn. Plus, it's perfect for those of you who like to make a statement with your manicure.
Grace Lindsay is the deputy beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's deputy beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.