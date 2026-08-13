Every so often there comes along a runway trend that makes perfect sense in theory, but does have you wondering how exactly you’re supposed to wear it in practice. As summer prepares to give way to autumn, we're readying our wardrobes for when the temperature drops, but an unexpected standout hero piece for the cold-weather season has emerged, and it isn't one that we saw coming. Enter the bandeau. Lovely in July heatwaves, slightly less obvious when the forecast calls for cardigans and wool coats.
Still, designers have made a very convincing case for keeping our shoulders bare in the upcoming season. Strapless tops and dresses emerged across the autumn/winter 2026 collections in surprisingly sophisticated forms, from sleek, minimalist corsets to sweeping evening gowns. Spring/summer may have treated us to sheer tops and delicate spaghetti straps, but in autumn/winter, there is nothing but skin between you and the elements.
At Ferragamo and Dries Van Noten, gold and tapestry strapless midi dresses were presented like baroque art, whilst Giorgio Armani and Lanvin worked the silhouette into rich velvet and embroidered eveningwear. It was over at Issey Miyake, though, where the bandeau reached new levels as polished resin corsets, and boob-tubes were paired with pencil skirts and layered over dresses, like glossy suits of armour. In short, this isn't the 2000s jersey bandeau top making an unexpected comeback for winter; the A/W 26 interpretation feels far, far more polished.
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With designers moving away from summer's loose and louche approach, bringing back the bandeau is all about revisiting sleek, contouring silhouettes and understated colours that subtly champion the female form rather than being overtly sexy and see-through. If summer's barely there dressing screamed for attention, autumn's bandeau whispers.
Whilst the dress may be the more obvious iteration, strapless tops could also prove to be a useful buy. Rather than wearing them alone (as much as Issey Miyake may try to convince us otherwise), think of them as a layering piece. A fitted, strapless top underneath an oversized blazer gives tailoring a softer, more feminine edge, whilst a bandeau or bustier over shirts and dresses can be paired with wide-leg trousers for an evening look that feels modern without being stuffy. Wondering how to make bare shoulders work for daytime? Pair with pieces that are deliberately covered-up elsewhere, like boxy wool coats, oversized trousers, long skirts and knee-high boots or a chunky knit thrown over the top.
Maybe fashion is still obsessed with nineties and early noughties nostalgia, and perhaps the strapless dress is the answer to several seasons of oversized silhouettes and head-to-toe layering, but either way, bare shoulders and body-conscious shapes feel fresh for the end of the year. After all, there is a reason this particular trend keeps returning every decade or so. The strapless silhouette is undeniably classic, but designers can continually change its mood through proportion, fabric and styling, making it entirely new.
This season, that means moving away from flimsy summer dresses and towards structured bodices. Getting dressed for cold weather doesn't have to mean covering up entirely (although that is a welcome thought after withering in the heatwaves). After months of lightweight linen and tank tops, the most interesting outfits this autumn are set to be the ones that combine substantial layers with an unexpected flash of bare shoulder underneath.
Shop Strapless Tops and Dresses
Staud
Samara Studded Strapless Linen Top in Brown
This would look so good with inky-blue denim.
Jil Sander
Strapless Ribbed Wool-Blend Bustier Top
Enough skin for summer, thick enough for winter.
H&M
Asymmetric Jacquard-Jersey Bandeau Top
If you'd told me this was designer, I would have believed you.
LESET
Rio Strapless Cropped Stretch-Ponte Top
An easy-to-style everyday basic.
ALémais
Whitney Strapless Floral-Jacquard Bustier Top
Such a beautiful piece.
COS
Layered Sheer-Knit Bandeau Maxi Dress
Wear now with flip-flops and add a maxi coat for autumn.
Faithfull
Camila Strapless Cotton Top in Yellow
Such a dreamy silhouette.
Norma Kamali
Strapless Satin Maxi Dress in Pink
Norma Kamali knows good dresses—just ask Sarah Jessica Parker.
Reformation
Lora Knit Dress
This comes in three equally strong colours.
Nobody's Child
Black Satin Bandeau Arden Maxi Dress
You can't beat an LBD (that's a long black dress).
ZARA
Combined Bandeau Top
The shape and shade make this feel like such an elevated co-ord.
Remy Farrell is a London-based fashion editor with 10 years of experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she ventured into beauty, compiling reviews and diverse beauty content.
In her role as fashion editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and loves uncovering hidden gems to make shopping accessible to everyone.