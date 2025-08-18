Hold the Miniskirts—Fashion People Are Opting for This Forgotten Style Instead Right Now

These looks prove the knee-length skirt is the perfect transitional piece—ideal for late summer days and the first hint of autumn.

Knee length skirt outfits - hero
(Image credit: @nnennaechem / @styledsara / @imanirandolph)
For a while, it felt like knee-length skirts had a bit of an identity crisis—too modest for some, too tricky for others. Overshadowed by the easy appeal of breezy midis and the playful energy of minis, this in-between hemline was often left on the hanger. But in true fashion form, knee-length skirt styles are having a comeback.

Spotted on both runways and city pavements, the humble knee-length is proving itself as one of the most versatile pieces you can own. It hits that sweet spot between casual and polished, working just as well with ballet flats on a coffee run as it does with sleek heels for dinner.

Right now, knee-length skirts also feel like the perfect transitional piece. As we start to look towards autumn but still want to enjoy the tail end of summer, the in-between skirt length offers just enough coverage for those early-morning chills, while feeling breezy enough for warm afternoons.

In the spirit of embracing this classic silhouette, I’ve rounded up five outfits that show exactly how to make the knee-length skirt feel current, chic, and—most importantly—completely wearable in 2025. From leather pencils to pleated numbers and crochet beauties, consider this your go-to guide.

5 Ultra-Chic Knee-Length Skirt Outfits:

1. Brown Skirt + Polo Top + Suede Trench

Knee length skirt outfits - Sara in brown skirt + brown suede trench

(Image credit: @styledsara)

Style Notes: This look from Sara proves that knee-length skirts are the perfect transitional piece. The brown leather skirt and long suede coat feel luxe, while the crisp polo top keeps it smart. A pop of sunshine-yellow heels is the unexpected twist that makes it street-style gold.

Shop the Look:

2. Pleated Skirt + Cardigan + Cross-Body Bag

Knee length skirt outfits - pleated skirt and black cardigan

(Image credit: @imanirandolph)

Style Notes: Preppy but cool, this knife-pleat skirt in champagne tones is made daytime-ready with a fitted cardigan and slouchy cross-body bag. White ballet flats keep it playful while oversized sunnies add that downtown attitude.

Shop the Look:

3. Polka Dot Skirt + Tank Top + Blazer

Knee length skirt outfits - polka dot skirt and grey blazer

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Style Notes: Classic prints meet summer tailoring in this gorgeous polka dot skirt. It's the perfect way to add personality to a look, while the white tank and grey marl blazer balance the look out. Flip-flops and a straw bag give it a relaxed, city-on-holiday vibe.

Shop the Look:

4. Lace Skirt + Striped Tee

Knee length skirt outfits - embroidered skirt and stripey tee

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Style Notes: Stripes and crochet—two timeless summer textures—are a match made in style heaven. The casual tee balances the delicacy of the crochet skirt, while Mary Janes tie the look together in understated French-girl fashion.

Shop the Look:

5. Leather Pencil Skirt + Fitted Top

Knee length skirt outfits - Sylvie in leather pencil skirt and black top

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: All-black done right—this look from Sylvie is sleek, sharp, and effortlessly wearable. The fitted tee hugs the frame while the slit leather skirt adds just the right amount of edge. Minimal heels and simple gold earrings keep it feeling pared-back.

Shop the Look:

