Is It Just Me, or Is Every Cool Girl Wearing This Denim Trend Instead of Baggy Jeans?

This new denim wave is all about clean lines and subtle structure. Think: slim, straight, and tapered fits. Scroll down to see and shop the trend.

@sylviemus_, @styledsara, @by_eva_
(Image credit: @sylviemus_, @styledsara, @by_eva_)
By
published
in Features

woman wearing slim jeans and denim button-down shirt

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Lately, there’s one denim shift that’s been quietly dominating my feed—and no, it’s not another version of oversize jeans. The trendsetting crowd is officially trading in their slouchy denim for something sleeker: slim, straight, and tapered fits, including the reemergence of stovepipe jeans. Though they were once considered to be the “safe” option, these tailored silhouettes are proving to be denim’s response to quiet luxury—unfussy, polished, and wildly wearable.

woman wearing slim jeans and grey sweater with flip flops

(Image credit: @by_eva_)

This new denim wave is all about clean lines and subtle structure. Think a pair that grazes the ankle, hugs just enough through the thigh, and looks equally good with ballet flats, kitten heels, or loafers. They’re the kind of jeans that feel intentional without trying too hard—something every off-duty model and fashion It girl seems to be leaning into right now.

@aniyahmorinia wears slim-straight jeans with a red varsity jacket

(Image credit: @aniyahmorinia)

Part of the appeal lies in their versatility. Baggy jeans often require a bit of extra styling effort to balance proportions, but slim-straight styles play nice with everything from boxy blazers to fitted tanks. Whether they’re vintage Levi’s or newer minimalist cuts from up-and-coming labels, this denim shape gives outfits a sleek foundation that still feels casual but quietly elevated.

woman wearing slim jeans and denim button-down shirt

(Image credit: @styledsara)

It’s also worth noting how this shift mirrors a larger fashion mood: a return to polished looks with a little edge. Stovepipe and tapered jeans offer the structure that trendsetters are craving right now without veering into “overdone” territory. So, if you’ve been feeling like your puddle jeans are suddenly a bit too much, consider this your sign to pull out (or invest in) a pair of slim, straight-leg jeans. The cool girls already have.

woman wearing slim jeans with leather jacket and ballet flats

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Keep scrolling to see and shop our favourite non-baggy jeans below.

woman wearing slim jeans and grey blazer

(Image credit: @modedamour)

Shop the Best Slim-Straight Jeans:

Slim Straight High Ankle Jeans
H&M
Slim Straight High Ankle Jeans

H&M makes such good denim at such an affordable price.

'90s Pinch Waist Cropped High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
AGOLDE
'90s Pinch Waist Cropped High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans

These are a best-seller for good reason.

Cotton Blend High-Waist Straight-Leg Jeans
Massimo Dutti
Cotton Blend High-Waist Straight-Leg Jeans

White denim always looks so chic in summer.

Cynthia High Rise Straight Jeans
Reformation
Cynthia High Rise Straight Jeans

This cropped pair is a great choice for petite people.

High Slim Denim Indigo
Toteme
High Slim Denim Jeans

Such an elegant wash.

Mid Rise Straight Leg Jeans in Chocolate
Reiss
Mid Rise Straight Leg Jeans in Chocolate

This brown pair makes a nice point of difference.

MANGO, Claudia Slim-Fit Cropped Jeans
MANGO
Claudia Slim-Fit Cropped Jeans

Show off your sandals, strappy heels or ballet flats with this cropped pair.

Zw Collection Slim Fit Mid-Rise Jeans
ZARA
Zw Collection Slim Fit Mid-Rise Jeans

Pair with a matching denim shirt for an easy but chic outfit.

Black Mid Rise Slim Jeans
Mint Velvet
Mid Rise Slim Jeans

A pair you'll reach for no matter the season.

Billy Crop Straight-Leg Jeans
PAIGE
Billy Crop Straight-Leg Jeans

Ideal for the warmer months.

Shift Straight-Leg Jeans
COS
Shift Straight-Leg Jeans

When it comes to a good pair of jeans, COS never lets me down.

Jade Cropped Slim Jeans – Blue – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Jade Cropped Slim Jeans

All of our editors rate Arket's denim.

Zurie Ankle High-Rise Slim Jeans
Citizens of Humanity
Zurie Ankle High-Rise Slim Jeans

So easy to dress up or down.

Michelle Scanga
Contributing Fashion Editor
