Is It Just Me, or Is Every Cool Girl Wearing This Denim Trend Instead of Baggy Jeans?
This new denim wave is all about clean lines and subtle structure. Think: slim, straight, and tapered fits. Scroll down to see and shop the trend.
Lately, there’s one denim shift that’s been quietly dominating my feed—and no, it’s not another version of oversize jeans. The trendsetting crowd is officially trading in their slouchy denim for something sleeker: slim, straight, and tapered fits, including the reemergence of stovepipe jeans. Though they were once considered to be the “safe” option, these tailored silhouettes are proving to be denim’s response to quiet luxury—unfussy, polished, and wildly wearable.
This new denim wave is all about clean lines and subtle structure. Think a pair that grazes the ankle, hugs just enough through the thigh, and looks equally good with ballet flats, kitten heels, or loafers. They’re the kind of jeans that feel intentional without trying too hard—something every off-duty model and fashion It girl seems to be leaning into right now.
Part of the appeal lies in their versatility. Baggy jeans often require a bit of extra styling effort to balance proportions, but slim-straight styles play nice with everything from boxy blazers to fitted tanks. Whether they’re vintage Levi’s or newer minimalist cuts from up-and-coming labels, this denim shape gives outfits a sleek foundation that still feels casual but quietly elevated.
It’s also worth noting how this shift mirrors a larger fashion mood: a return to polished looks with a little edge. Stovepipe and tapered jeans offer the structure that trendsetters are craving right now without veering into “overdone” territory. So, if you’ve been feeling like your puddle jeans are suddenly a bit too much, consider this your sign to pull out (or invest in) a pair of slim, straight-leg jeans. The cool girls already have.
Keep scrolling to see and shop our favourite non-baggy jeans below.
Shop the Best Slim-Straight Jeans:
-
This Is the Only Way to Wear Your Baggy Jeans This Summer, According to Stylish Celebs
I know you pay attention to fashion if you're wearing this style...
-
Hold the Baggy and Skinny Jeans—This Is the Summer Denim Trend Fashion People Are Buying
Get ready for a comeback.
-
Don't Wear Jeans and a T-Shirt Without Seeing How Kendall Jenner Wore Hers This Week
My new jeans-and-a-tee blueprint.
-
Goodbye, Jeans—I Just Tried On the High Street's Comfiest, Chicest Pull-On Summer Trousers
They've already sold out once.
-
Daisy Edgar-Jones Just Wore the Jeans, Flats and It Bag I Want for My Own Wardrobe
The perfect outfit does exist.
-
This Jeans and Sandal Formula is the Key to Looking Polished All Summer
I'm convinced.
-
I Hate Wearing Jeans, But This High-Street Pair Totally Changed the Game
Chic recommendations incoming...
-
I’m Committed to My Jeans—7 Summer Trends I Think Look Excellent With Denim
Easy outfits, incoming.